Asia Fuel Oil-Cash premium slips to month-low

SINGAPORE, April 12 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil cash premiums slipped further on Thursday, on expectations of heavier arrivals for May and as outright spot prices climbed in line with higher underlying crude benchmarks. The cash differential for 180-centistoke (cst) grade slipped under $1.00 a tonne for first time in a month, with the only spot deal transacted at parity to Singapore spot quotes. Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp offered its first April loading high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cargo. The April 27-29 lot, to be lifted from Mailiao, will be awarded on April 16. Fuel oil exports by Taiwanese refiners had been lower for February and March, when the market buckled under two months of heavy supplies from the West. Western arbitrage volumes into East Asia for May are expected to be over 4 million tonnes, with KMG chartering Four Bay to ship 80,000 tonnes from Sillimae around April 20. Reflecting the lower arbitrage arrivals expected for April, Singapore onshore fuel oil inventories fell 1.409 million barrels to 20.678 million barrels, slipping under the 21-million-barrel mark for the first time in eight weeks. Imports from the West were around 257,000 tonnes, holding under 300,000 tonnes for a second week, while supplies from India also eased to about 80,000 tonnes, IE data showed. TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL ('000T) LAYCAN CLOSE (VALID) Taiwan/Formosa Sell HSFO 40 April 27-29 (Mailiao) April 16 (April 16) CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 180cst Petrobras Vitol 20KT May 1-5 MOPS +$0.00 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $730.40 $5.25 0.72 $725.15 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $0.70 -$0.55 -44.00 $1.25 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $721.60 $6.45 0.90 $715.15 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $1.85 -$0.05 -2.63 $1.90 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $726.00 $8.00 1.11 $718.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $4.40 $1.55 54.39 $2.85 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 GMT) Change % Change Prev Close RIC Brent M1 $120.40 $1.02 0.85 $119.38 180cst M1 $730.88 $5.75 0.79 $725.13 180cst M1/M2 $2.13 -$0.25 -10.50 $2.38 180cst M2 $728.75 $6.00 0.83 $722.75 Visco M1 $9.75 -$0.75 -7.14 $10.50 Visco M2 $10.13 -$0.62 -5.77 $10.75 380cst M1 $721.13 $6.50 0.91 $714.63 380cst M1/M2 $2.50 -$0.13 -4.94 $2.63 380cst M2 $718.63 $6.63 0.93 $712.00 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$4.68 -$0.09 1.96 -$4.59 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$4.68 -$0.14 3.08 -$4.54 East-West M1 $44.25 $0.00 0.00 $44.25 East-West M2 $41.25 $1.75 4.43 $39.50 Barges M1 $686.63 $5.75 0.84 $680.88 Barges M1/M2 -$0.88 $1.50 -63.03 -$2.38 Barges M2 $687.50 $4.25 0.62 $683.25 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$14.63 -$0.37 2.59 -$14.26 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$14.59 -$0.17 1.18 -$14.42 SWAP TRADES Contract Price range Vols ('000T) 180cst May $728.00-$729.25 85 180cst April/May $2.25 35 180cst May/June $3.25-$3.50 110 180cst June/July $3.50-$3.75 85 180cst July/August $3.75 5 180cst Q3/Q4 $11.75 120 180cst Q4/Q1 $11.00-$11.10 60 380cst May $718.00-$720.50 75 May viscosity $10.25-$10.50 55 June viscosity $10.50 5 Q4 viscosity $11.00 30 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)