FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-Holds steady ahead of new pricing month
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 13, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Holds steady ahead of new pricing month

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market moved
sideways on Friday, with the inter-month spreads and cash
premiums trading within a narrow range of not more than 25 cents
a tonne, just before the May pricing month turns prompt on
Monday.	
    The second-month May/June timespread inched up 25 cents to
close at a backwardation of $3.75 a tonne, though it was trading
lower at $3.25 after.	
    Activity was also brisk for the May viscosity spread, the
price difference between the 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst
grades, with more than 100,000 tonnes traded between
$10.25-$10.30 a tonne.	
    The viscosity spread price acts as one of the indications of
the blendstock balance, and would usually strengthen when the
standard 380-cst grade is short in supply. 	
    Spot market purchases point towards tightening supplies for
the 380-cst grade, with Indian Oil Corp (IOC) having sold 30,000
tonnes of 380-cst, for April 29-May 1 loading from Chennai, to
Japanese trader Mitsui at a discount estimated to be much
narrower than its last cargo, according to industry sources.	
    India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has
cancelled its offering of 40,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil (VGO),
for May 19-21 loading from New Mangalore.	
    It is still unclear why the tender was cancelled but the
refiner had to shut two-thirds of its 150,000 barrels per day
(bpd) coastal southern India refinery due to a water shortage on
Thursday. 	
    MRPL did not specify how long the shutdown might last. 	
    The operations of MRPL were hit as local authorities
initially reduced and then stopped water supply to the plant
from the nearby Nethravathi river from Wednesday, while reserve
water available at the refinery could meet full throttle use for
a day and a half.	
    In the low-sulphur market, Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum has
offered 30,000 tonnes of low-sulphur waxy residue, for May 7-9
loading from Sriracha, via tender which closes on April 18, with
one-day validity.	
    The bunker market improved slightly as well, with spot
ex-wharf premium edging up towards $5.00 a tonne.	
    March sales volumes also rebounded to above the 3.6
million-tonne-mark, as vessel arrivals hit their highest in more
than a year, official data showed on Tuesday. 	
    The March volume stood close to 3.61 million tonnes, up
516,100 tonnes, or 16.7 percent from February, and was led by an
increase in the 380-centistoke (cst) and 500-cst grades to 2.88
million tonnes and 4.87 million tonnes respectively. 	
    	
 FUEL OIL                                                                                              
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                          
 ISSUER                     BUY/SELL       GRADE        VOL         LAYCAN            CLOSE (VALID)
                                                        ('000T)                       
 India/IOC                  Sell           380cst       30          April 29-May 1    Mitsui/unknown
                                                                    (Chennai)         
 Thailand/Bangchak          Sell           LSWR         30          May 7-9           April 18 (April
                                                                    (Sriracha)        19)
                                                                                                       
 CASH TRADES                                                                                           
 Grade                      Seller         Buyer        Vol         Laycan            Price
                                                                                      (Transaction)
 380cst                     Gunvor         Brightoil    20KT        April 28-May 2    May avg +$3.00
 380cst                     Gunvor         Brightoil    20KT        April 28-May 2    May avg +$3.00
 180cst                     Petrobras      Brightoil    20KT        May 5-9           H2 Apr -$1.00
                                                                                      
 CASH ($/T)                 ASIA CLOSE     Change       % Change    Prev Close        RIC
 Cargo - 180cst             $734.15        $3.75        0.51        $730.40           FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst              $0.55          -$0.15       -21.43      $0.70             FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             $725.20        $3.60        0.50        $721.60           FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst              $1.70          -$0.15       -8.11       $1.85             FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst  $730.00        $4.00        0.55        $726.00           BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium  $4.80          $0.40        9.09        $4.40                              
 	
 SWAPS  ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE     Change   % Change    Prev Close        RIC
                          (0830 GMT)                                            
 Brent M1                 $121.11        $0.71    0.59        $120.40                       
 180cst M1                $734.75        $3.87    0.53        $730.88                         
 180cst M1/M2             $2.00          -$0.13   -6.10       $2.13                           
 180cst M2                $732.75        $4.00    0.55        $728.75                         
 Visco M1                 $10.00         $0.25    2.56        $9.75                           
 Visco M2                 $10.13         $0.00    0.00        $10.13                          
 380cst M1                $724.75        $3.62    0.50        $721.13                         
 380cst M1/M2             $2.13          -$0.37   -14.80      $2.50                           
 380cst M2                $722.63        $4.00    0.56        $718.63                         
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1      -$4.78         -$0.11   2.36        -$4.67                          
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2      -$4.84         -$0.16   3.42        -$4.68                          
 East-West M1             $44.75         $0.50    1.13        $44.25                       
 East-West M2             $41.50         $0.25    0.61        $41.25                       
 Barges M1                $690.00        $3.37    0.49        $686.63                        
 Barges M1/M2             -$1.25         -$0.37   42.05       -$0.88                          
 Barges M2                $691.25        $3.75    0.55        $687.50                        
 Crack Barges-Brent M1    -$14.76        -$0.13   0.89        -$14.63                         
 Crack Barges-Brent M2    -$15.04        -$0.45   3.08        -$14.59                         
 	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by James
Jukwey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.