Asia Fuel Oil-Prompt intermonth spreads under $3/T

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil first two intermonth spreads slipped under $3.00 a tonne on Tuesday, as players sold down the prompt contracts on anticipation of ample supplies ahead. The newly prompt May/June timespread eased 38 cents to close at $2.75 a tonne, though it traded as low as $2.65 before rebounding to $3.00. The June/July spread also fell 63 cents to close at a backwardation of $2.88 a tonne, before climbing back up to trade at $3.25. At least 200,000 tonnes were traded for each of the two timespreads. Heavier volumes from the West are expected from May onwards, with over 4 million tonnes scheduled to arrive in May, while tanker-fixing activity picked up for the week. Close to half a million tonnes are expected for June arrival, according to shipping reports. Vitol fixed the ship Orion to move 130,000 tonnes from Rotterdam around April 25, while Cargill provisionally chartered the Setagawa to ship 270,000 tonnes also from Rotterdam in early May. Mercuria booked the United Fortitude to ship 80,000 tonnes from Kerch, while Westport and Glencore both chartered ships to move cargoes from the U.S. Gulf Coast. Westport's Jag Lata look set to move 100,000 tonnes from the U.S. Gulf Coast May 3-5, while Glencore's Nova TBN booking is for May 1 loading of 260,000 tonnes. Accompanying the brisk tanker-fixing activity, the June East-West swaps contract was also actively traded, with over 50,000 tonnes done at $39.75-$40.00 a tonne. Marine gasoil prices slipped under the $1,000 per tonne mark as traders expect demand to be affected by the annual ban on fishing imposed by the Chinese authorities in the South China Sea. In tender news, industry sources said Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp's April 27-29 lifting high-sulphur fuel oil cargo went to Vitol instead, and not Mercuria as previously reported. FUEL OIL No tenders CASH TRADES No trades FUEL OIL CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 719.80 -4.55 -0.63 724.35 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 0.50 0.00 0.00 0.50 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 711.25 -4.10 -0.57 715.35 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 1.55 -0.05 -3.13 1.60 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 717.00 -3.00 -0.42 720.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 5.75 1.10 23.66 4.65 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 118.65 -1.12 -0.94 119.77 180cst M1 718.75 -4.38 -0.61 723.13 180cst M1/M2 2.75 -0.38 -12.14 3.13 180cst M2 716.00 -4.00 -0.56 720.00 Visco M1 9.63 -0.50 -4.94 10.13 Visco M2 10.00 -0.38 -3.66 10.38 380cst M1 709.13 -3.87 -0.54 713.00 380cst M1/M2 3.13 -0.25 -7.40 3.38 380cst M2 706.00 -3.63 -0.51 709.63 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -4.52 0.18 -3.83 -4.70 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -4.60 0.22 -4.56 -4.82 East-West M1 41.00 1.00 2.50 40.00 East-West M2 40.50 1.50 3.85 39.00 Barges M1 677.75 -5.38 -0.79 683.13 Barges M1/M2 2.25 0.12 5.63 2.13 Barges M2 675.50 -5.50 -0.81 681.00 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.73 0.27 -1.80 -15.00 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.91 0.18 -1.19 -15.09 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Jason Neely)