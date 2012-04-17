FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Prompt intermonth spreads under $3/T
#Energy
April 17, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Prompt intermonth spreads under $3/T

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil first two intermonth spreads slipped
under $3.00 a tonne on Tuesday, as players sold down the prompt contracts on
anticipation of ample supplies ahead.  	
    The newly prompt May/June timespread eased 38 cents to close at $2.75 a tonne,
though it traded as low as $2.65 before rebounding to $3.00. 	
    The June/July spread also fell 63 cents to close at a backwardation of $2.88 a
tonne, before climbing back up to trade at $3.25.	
    At least 200,000 tonnes were traded for each of the two timespreads.	
    Heavier volumes from the West are expected from May onwards, with over 4 million
tonnes scheduled to arrive in May, while tanker-fixing activity picked up for the week.
Close to half a million tonnes are expected for June arrival, according to shipping
reports.	
    Vitol fixed the ship Orion to move 130,000 tonnes from Rotterdam around April 25,
while Cargill provisionally chartered the Setagawa to ship 270,000 tonnes also from
Rotterdam in early May. 	
    Mercuria booked the United Fortitude to ship 80,000 tonnes from Kerch, while
Westport and Glencore both chartered ships to move cargoes from the U.S. Gulf Coast.	
    Westport's Jag Lata look set to move 100,000 tonnes from the U.S. Gulf Coast May
3-5, while Glencore's Nova TBN booking is for May 1 loading of 260,000 tonnes.	
    Accompanying the brisk tanker-fixing activity, the June East-West swaps contract was
also actively traded, with over 50,000 tonnes done at $39.75-$40.00 a tonne.	
    Marine gasoil prices slipped under the $1,000 per tonne mark as traders expect
demand to be affected by the annual ban on fishing imposed by the Chinese authorities in
the South China Sea. 	
    In tender news, industry sources said Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp's April
27-29 lifting high-sulphur fuel oil cargo went to Vitol instead, and not Mercuria as
previously reported. 	
	
 FUEL OIL
 No tenders
                 
 CASH TRADES
 No trades
    	
 FUEL OIL                                                                               
 CASH ($/T)                   ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change    Prev    RIC
                                                                 Close   
 Cargo - 180cst                      719.80   -4.55       -0.63  724.35  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                         0.50    0.00        0.00    0.50  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst                      711.25   -4.10       -0.57  715.35  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                         1.55   -0.05       -3.13    1.60  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst           717.00   -3.00       -0.42  720.00  BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium             5.75    1.10       23.66    4.65                 
                                                                                        
 SWAPS  ($/T)                 ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change    Prev    RIC
                              (0830 GMT)                         Close   
 Brent M1                            118.65   -1.12       -0.94  119.77              
 180cst M1                           718.75   -4.38       -0.61  723.13                
 180cst M1/M2                          2.75   -0.38      -12.14    3.13                
 180cst M2                           716.00   -4.00       -0.56  720.00                
 Visco M1                              9.63   -0.50       -4.94   10.13                
 Visco M2                             10.00   -0.38       -3.66   10.38                
 380cst M1                           709.13   -3.87       -0.54  713.00                
 380cst M1/M2                          3.13   -0.25       -7.40    3.38                
 380cst M2                           706.00   -3.63       -0.51  709.63                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1                  -4.52    0.18       -3.83   -4.70                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2                  -4.60    0.22       -4.56   -4.82                
 East-West M1                         41.00    1.00        2.50   40.00             
 East-West M2                         40.50    1.50        3.85   39.00             
 Barges M1                           677.75   -5.38       -0.79  683.13               
 Barges M1/M2                          2.25    0.12        5.63    2.13                
 Barges M2                           675.50   -5.50       -0.81  681.00               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1               -14.73    0.27       -1.80  -15.00                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2               -14.91    0.18       -1.19  -15.09                
 	
	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Jason Neely)

