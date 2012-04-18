FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Up on firm buying sentiment
#Energy
April 18, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Up on firm buying sentiment

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market rose
slightly on Wednesday, with buying momentum propping the market
back up, after two sessions' of losses.	
    The front-month May swaps contract gained $1.25 to close at
$720.00 a tonne. June swaps climbed 88 cents to close at $716.88
a tonne despite lower underlying crude benchmark prices.	
    About 50,000 tonnes of the second-month June contract was
traded between $716.75-$717.00 a tonne on the anonymous
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) platform. It is not common for
fixed-priced contracts' transactions to be done on the ICE
platform, where intermonth spreads are much more actively traded
instead. 	
    The front-month May/June spread, the premium between the May
and June fixed-price contracts, also recovered 38 cents to close
at $3.13 a tonne, while June/July gained 50 cents to a
backwardation of $3.38.	
    Four spot deals were also done during the physical trading
window, at higher premium levels. All deals were of the
380-centistoke grade and were transacted between a premium of
$2.00 to an equivalent of roughly $3.17 a tonne above Singapore
spot quotes.	
    Russia's Rosneft also sold its May-October lifting term 
straight-run cargoes at a higher premium. 	
    About two million tonnes of the M100 grade were sold to
Japan's Toyota Tsusho Petroleum at a premium of $60.00-$62.00 a
tonne above Singapore spot quotes on free-on-board (FOB) basis,
which was higher than the previous estimated term premium of
around $52.00.	
    "It's a pretty aggressive price. But I guess demand from the
teapot refiners must be there since Toyota supplies into China,"
a source said. 	
    Another source added that it is not likely that volumes will
enter the Japanese utility market due to their higher sulphur
content.	
    Japan's weekly import of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) also
more than tripled from the previous week to 373,102 kilolitres
for the week ended April 14, data from Petroleum Association of
Japan (PAJ) showed. 	
    Domestic LSFO sales in Japan were also calculated to have
more than doubled to 540,000 barrel-per-day (bpd), as demand is
expected to pick up to meet summer power generation needs. 	
    	
 FUEL OIL                                                                                      
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                  
 ISSUER            BUY/SELL       GRADE      VOL       LAYCAN        AWARDEE       PRICE
 Russia/Rosneft    Sell           M100 SR    2 mln     May-Oct       Toyota        +$60/+$62
                                             tonnes    (Nakhodka)    Tsusho        
  CASH TRADES                                                                                        
 Grade                        Seller         Buyer         Vol       Laycan        Price
                                                                                   (Transaction)
 380cst                       PetroChina     Unipec        20KT      May 8-12      MOPS +$2.25
 380cst                       PetroChina     Hin Leong     20KT      May 3-7       MOPS +$2.00
 380cst                       PetroChina     PowerSeraya   20KT      May 3-7       MOPS +$2.00
 380cst                       Lukoil         Hin Leong     20KT      May 3-7       Bal April +$1.75
                                                                                   
 CASH ($/T)                   ASIA CLOSE     Change        % Change  Prev Close    RIC
 Cargo - 180cst               $721.00        $1.20         0.17      $719.80       FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                $0.50          $0.00         0.00      $0.50         FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst               $712.55        $1.30         0.18      $711.25       FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                $2.38          $0.83         53.55     $1.55         FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst    $717.00        $0.00         0.00      $717.00       BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium    $4.45          -$1.30        -22.61    $5.75                          
                                                                                                    
 SWAPS  ($/T)                 ASIA CLOSE     Change        % Change  Prev Close    RIC
                              (0830 GMT)                                           
 Brent M1                     $118.46        -$0.19        -0.16     $118.65                   
 180cst M1                    $720.00        $1.25         0.17      $718.75                     
 180cst M1/M2                 $3.13          $0.38         13.82     $2.75                       
 180cst M2                    $716.88        $0.88         0.12      $716.00                     
 Visco M1                     $10.38         $0.75         7.79      $9.63                       
 Visco M2                     $10.75         $0.75         7.50      $10.00                      
 380cst M1                    $709.63        $0.50         0.07      $709.13                     
 380cst M1/M2                 $3.50          $0.37         11.82     $3.13                       
 380cst M2                    $706.13        $0.13         0.02      $706.00                     
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1          -$4.51         $0.01         -0.22     -$4.52                      
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2          -$4.57         $0.03         -0.65     -$4.60                      
 East-West M1                 $40.25         -$0.75        -1.83     $41.00                   
 East-West M2                 $40.00         -$0.50        -1.23     $40.50                   
 Barges M1                    $679.75        $2.00         0.30      $677.75                    
 Barges M1/M2                 $2.88          $0.63         28.00     $2.25                       
 Barges M2                    $676.88        $1.38         0.20      $675.50                    
 Crack Barges-Brent M1        -$14.32        $0.41         -2.78     -$14.73                     
 Crack Barges-Brent M2        -$14.67        $0.24         -1.61     -$14.91                     
 	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William
Hardy)

