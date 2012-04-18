Asia Fuel Oil-Up on firm buying sentiment

SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market rose slightly on Wednesday, with buying momentum propping the market back up, after two sessions' of losses. The front-month May swaps contract gained $1.25 to close at $720.00 a tonne. June swaps climbed 88 cents to close at $716.88 a tonne despite lower underlying crude benchmark prices. About 50,000 tonnes of the second-month June contract was traded between $716.75-$717.00 a tonne on the anonymous Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) platform. It is not common for fixed-priced contracts' transactions to be done on the ICE platform, where intermonth spreads are much more actively traded instead. The front-month May/June spread, the premium between the May and June fixed-price contracts, also recovered 38 cents to close at $3.13 a tonne, while June/July gained 50 cents to a backwardation of $3.38. Four spot deals were also done during the physical trading window, at higher premium levels. All deals were of the 380-centistoke grade and were transacted between a premium of $2.00 to an equivalent of roughly $3.17 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. Russia's Rosneft also sold its May-October lifting term straight-run cargoes at a higher premium. About two million tonnes of the M100 grade were sold to Japan's Toyota Tsusho Petroleum at a premium of $60.00-$62.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes on free-on-board (FOB) basis, which was higher than the previous estimated term premium of around $52.00. "It's a pretty aggressive price. But I guess demand from the teapot refiners must be there since Toyota supplies into China," a source said. Another source added that it is not likely that volumes will enter the Japanese utility market due to their higher sulphur content. Japan's weekly import of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) also more than tripled from the previous week to 373,102 kilolitres for the week ended April 14, data from Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed. Domestic LSFO sales in Japan were also calculated to have more than doubled to 540,000 barrel-per-day (bpd), as demand is expected to pick up to meet summer power generation needs. FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARDEE PRICE Russia/Rosneft Sell M100 SR 2 mln May-Oct Toyota +$60/+$62 tonnes (Nakhodka) Tsusho CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380cst PetroChina Unipec 20KT May 8-12 MOPS +$2.25 380cst PetroChina Hin Leong 20KT May 3-7 MOPS +$2.00 380cst PetroChina PowerSeraya 20KT May 3-7 MOPS +$2.00 380cst Lukoil Hin Leong 20KT May 3-7 Bal April +$1.75 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $721.00 $1.20 0.17 $719.80 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $0.50 $0.00 0.00 $0.50 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $712.55 $1.30 0.18 $711.25 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $2.38 $0.83 53.55 $1.55 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $717.00 $0.00 0.00 $717.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $4.45 -$1.30 -22.61 $5.75 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 $118.46 -$0.19 -0.16 $118.65 180cst M1 $720.00 $1.25 0.17 $718.75 180cst M1/M2 $3.13 $0.38 13.82 $2.75 180cst M2 $716.88 $0.88 0.12 $716.00 Visco M1 $10.38 $0.75 7.79 $9.63 Visco M2 $10.75 $0.75 7.50 $10.00 380cst M1 $709.63 $0.50 0.07 $709.13 380cst M1/M2 $3.50 $0.37 11.82 $3.13 380cst M2 $706.13 $0.13 0.02 $706.00 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$4.51 $0.01 -0.22 -$4.52 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$4.57 $0.03 -0.65 -$4.60 East-West M1 $40.25 -$0.75 -1.83 $41.00 East-West M2 $40.00 -$0.50 -1.23 $40.50 Barges M1 $679.75 $2.00 0.30 $677.75 Barges M1/M2 $2.88 $0.63 28.00 $2.25 Barges M2 $676.88 $1.38 0.20 $675.50 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$14.32 $0.41 -2.78 -$14.73 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$14.67 $0.24 -1.61 -$14.91 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)