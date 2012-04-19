FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Climbs as buying momentum continues
April 19, 2012

Asia Fuel Oil-Climbs as buying momentum continues

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 19 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market strengthened on Thursday, as buying
momentum built up further with over a million tonnes traded for the first two intermonth
contracts combined.	
    Chinese trader Brightoil was also seen bidding up the spreads during the Asian trading
window.	
    The May/June timespread, which is the premium between the May and June swaps contract,
gained 50 cents to close at $3.63 a tonne and traded higher at $3.80 after, more than 480,000
tonnes transacted.	
    The June/July timespread saw heavier volumes of over 600,000 tonnes traded, which pushed the
spread up 38 cents to close at $3.75 a tonne, hitting a high of $3.85 after.	
    Cash premiums for spot cargoes also improved, with a deal done for the 180-centistoke (cst)
grade during the trading window at a premium of $1.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, with
bids seen at the same level as well, after a week of largely lacklustre activity.	
    Another deal, for the 380-cst grade, was also done at a premium of $2.50 a tonne.	
    Regional demand has been firm, with South Korea's Western Power and East-West Power both
seeking a combined 110,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) for delivery in May and June.
  	
    Western Power's demand for 60,000 tonnes of HSFO comes on top of the 60,000 tonnes it had
already purchased earlier at $755.00 a tonne on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for the same
May-June period. Those volumes will be provided by Samsung C&T Corp.  	
    Singapore onshore fuel oil inventories sank 4.284 million barrels to a 13-week low of 16.394
million barrels as arrivals from the West remained thin. 	
    However, more supplies can be expected ahead as refiners from India and the Middle East were
seen offering volumes for May lifting.	
    Oil giant Saudi Aramco is offering two 90,000-tonne cargoes, one for May 1-5 lifting from
Ras Tanura and one for May 22-24 lifting from Jubail.	
    The cargo loading from Ras Tanura is the A990 straight-run grade, while the Jubail's lot is
380-cst.	
    ExxonMobil has also offered 90,000 tonnes of 700-cst, for May 12-14 lifting from Yanbu, with
a deal expected to be concluded on April 19.	
    India's Essar Oil offered 45,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for May 4-6 loading from Vadinar, with
the tender closing on April 20.	
    The volume size of the cargo is smaller than its usual 60,000-80,000 tonnes offering. The
refiner was expected to stop offering cargoes as early as May, after starting a new delayed
coker unit (DCU) at its 375,000 barrels per day Vadinar refinery at the start of the month.
 	
    	
 FUEL OIL                                                                                      
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                  
 ISSUER         BUY/SELL    GRADE     VOL    LAYCAN                  AWARDEE/CLOSE  PRICE
 Korea/WP       Buy         HSFO      30KT   May 14-18 (Pyong Taek)  Samsung        $755 
 Korea/WP       Buy         HSFO      30KT   May 30-June 3 (Pyong    Samsung        $755 
                                             Taek)                                  
 India/IOC      Sell        180cst    15KT   May 2-4 (Haldia)        BP             unspecified
 Korea/WP       Buy         HSFO      30KT   May 26-30 (Pyong Taek)  April 26                  
 Korea/WP       Buy         HSFO      30KT   June 6-10 (Pyong Taek)  April 26                  
 Korea/EWP      Buy         HSFO      50KT   May 8-12 (Ulsan)        April 24                  
 India/Essar    Sell        380cst    45KT   May 4-6 (Vadinar)       April 20                  
 Saudi/Aramco   Sell        A990 SR   90KT   May 1-5 (Ras Tanura)    unspecified               
 Saudi/Aramco   Sell        380cst    90KT   May 22-24 (Jubail)      unspecified               
 Saudi/ExxonMo  Sell        700cst    90KT   May 12-14 (Yanbu)       April 19                  
 il                                                                                 
                                                                                               
 CASH TRADES                                                                                   
 Grade          Seller      Buyer     Vol    Laycan                  Price                     
                                                                     (Transaction)  
 180cst         BP          Gunvor    20KT   May 9-13                MOPS +$1.00               
 380cst         PetroChina  Unipec    20KT   May 4-8                 MOPS +$2.50               
     	
 CASH ($/T)                   ASIA CLOSE     Change     % Change  Prev Close   RIC
 Cargo - 180cst               $723.45        $2.45      0.34      $721.00      FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                $1.10          $0.60      120.00    $0.50        FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst               $715.55        $3.00      0.42      $712.55      FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                $2.25          -$0.13     -5.46     $2.38        FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst    $721.00        $4.00      0.56      $717.00      BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium    $5.45          $1.00      22.47     $4.45                        
                                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)                 ASIA CLOSE     Change     % Change  Prev Close   RIC
                              (0830 GMT)                                       
 Brent M1                     $118.69        $0.23      0.19      $118.46                  
 180cst M1                    $721.88        $1.88      0.26      $720.00                    
 180cst M1/M2                 $3.63          $0.50      15.97     $3.13                      
 180cst M2                    $718.25        $1.37      0.19      $716.88                    
 Visco M1                     $9.13          -$1.25     -12.04    $10.38                     
 Visco M2                     $9.88          -$0.87     -8.09     $10.75                     
 380cst M1                    $712.75        $3.12      0.44      $709.63                    
 380cst M1/M2                 $4.38          $0.88      25.14     $3.50                      
 380cst M2                    $708.38        $2.25      0.32      $706.13                    
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1          -$4.09         $0.42      -9.31     -$4.51                     
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2          -$4.26         $0.31      -6.78     -$4.57                     
 East-West M1                 $40.25         $0.00      0.00      $40.25                  
 East-West M2                 $39.75         -$0.25     -0.63     $40.00                  
 Barges M1                    $681.63        $1.88      0.28      $679.75                   
 Barges M1/M2                 $3.13          $0.25      8.68      $2.88                      
 Barges M2                    $678.50        $1.62      0.24      $676.88                   
 Crack Barges-Brent M1        -$14.31        $0.02      -0.14     -$14.33                    
 Crack Barges-Brent M2        -$14.64        $0.03      -0.20     -$14.67                    
 	
	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)

