Asia Fuel Oil-Holds onto gains, firm buying continues
#Energy
April 20, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Holds onto gains, firm buying continues

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market ended
the week holding onto its gains on Friday, with the prompt
intermonth spreads trading at a six-week high on strong
sentiment.    	
    The May/June and June/July spreads, which is the premium
between fixed-price swaps contracts involved, both closed at
$3.75 a tonne, though they hit an intra-day high of $4.00 before
easing slightly.	
    Volumes for both contracts were substantial at 205,000
tonnes and 180,000 tonnes respectively. 	
    Interest extended further down the forward curve, with
40,000-55,000 tonnes transacted for July/August and
August/September, while September/October saw 130,000 tonnes
done.	
    Activity was brisk in the spot physical market as well, with
five 380-centistoke (cst) deals traded during the Asian trading
window.	
    Two deals were transacted between a premium of $2.75-$3.00 a
tonne above Singapore spot quotes. However, the remaining two
cargoes, purchased by Chinese trader Brightoil, was done at a
much lower premium of $1.50 a tonne.	
    The East Asia market is likely to see more supplies ahead,
with India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) offering up to
30,000 tonnes of fuel oil for May lifting, after a month's
absence. 	
     The cargo is for May 10-12 lifting from Vizag, with the
tender closing on April 24. 	
    No April lifting cargoes had been offered, also coinciding
with HPCL shutting a 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit and
fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 166,000 bpd Vizag refinery
in April for 45 days of maintenance. 	
    Oil giant Saudi Aramco has also offered 90,000 tonnes of
700-cst, for May 5-7 lifting from Yanbu.	
    However, anticipated summer demand from Japan is keeping
low-sulphur premium levels firm, with Thailand's Bangchak
Petroleum selling 30,000 tonnes of low-sulphur waxy residue
(LSWR) for May loading at a premium of $130.00 a tonne above
Singapore spot quotes on free-on-board (FOB) basis.
  	
    The cargo will load on May 7-9 from Sri Racha and was sold
to Japanese trader Itochu Corp.   	
    Premiums had earlier eased slightly to around $120.00 a
tonne during the lull spring period, traders said.	
	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                             
 ISSUER                 BUY/SELL       GRADE          VOL       LAYCAN                CLOSE (VALID)
 Saudi/Aramco           Sell           700            90KT      May 5-7 (Yanbu)       unspecified
 India/HPCL             Sell           HSFO           30KT      May 10-12 (Vizag)     April 24 (April 24)
 Thailand/Bangchak      Sell           LSWR           30KT      May 7-9 (Sriracha)    Itochu/+$130/T
                                                                                                          
 CASH TRADES                                                                                              
 Grade                  Seller         Buyer          Vol       Laycan                Price (Transaction)
 380cst                 PetroChina     Unipec         20KT      May 5-9               MOPS +$2.75
 380cst                 PetroChina     Unipec         20KT      May 10-14             MOPS +$3.00
 380cst                 PetroChina     PetroSeraya    20KT      May 10-14             MOPS +$3.00
 380cst                 Lukoil         Brightoil      20KT      May 12-16             MOPS +$1.50
 380cst                 Lukoil         Brightoil      20KT      May 12-16             MOPS +$1.50
  CASH ($/T)                  ASIA CLOSE     Change     % Change  Prev Close        RIC
 Cargo - 180cst              $721.85        -$1.60     -0.22     $723.45           FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst               $1.10          $0.00      0.00      $1.10             FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst              $715.75        $0.20      0.03      $715.55           FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst               $2.55          $0.30      13.33     $2.25             FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst   $720.00        -$1.00     -0.14     $721.00           BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium   $4.25          -$1.20     -22.02    $5.45                              
                                                                                                    
 SWAPS  ($/T)                ASIA CLOSE     Change     % Change  Prev Close        RIC
                             (0830 GMT)                                            
 Brent M1                    $118.63        -$0.06     -0.05     $118.69                       
 180cst M1                   $720.38        -$1.50     -0.21     $721.88                         
 180cst M1/M2                $3.75          $0.12      3.31      $3.63                           
 180cst M2                   $716.63        -$1.62     -0.23     $718.25                         
 Visco M1                    $9.50          $0.37      4.05      $9.13                           
 Visco M2                    $10.38         $0.50      5.06      $9.88                           
 380cst M1                   $710.88        -$1.87     -0.26     $712.75                         
 380cst M1/M2                $4.63          $0.25      5.71      $4.38                           
 380cst M2                   $706.25        -$2.13     -0.30     $708.38                         
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -$4.28         -$0.19     4.65      -$4.09                          
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -$4.48         -$0.22     5.16      -$4.26                          
 East-West M1                $41.50         $1.25      3.11      $40.25                       
 East-West M2                $40.00         $0.25      0.63      $39.75                       
 Barges M1                   $678.88        -$2.75     -0.40     $681.63                        
 Barges M1/M2                $2.25          -$0.88     -28.12    $3.13                           
 Barges M2                   $676.63        -$1.87     -0.28     $678.50                        
 Crack Barges-Brent M1       -$14.53        -$0.22     1.54      -$14.31                         
 Crack Barges-Brent M2       -$14.81        -$0.17     1.16      -$14.64                         
 	
    	
    	
    	
    	
    	
     	
      	
    	
	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William
Hardy)

