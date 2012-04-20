Asia Fuel Oil-Holds onto gains, firm buying continues

SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market ended the week holding onto its gains on Friday, with the prompt intermonth spreads trading at a six-week high on strong sentiment. The May/June and June/July spreads, which is the premium between fixed-price swaps contracts involved, both closed at $3.75 a tonne, though they hit an intra-day high of $4.00 before easing slightly. Volumes for both contracts were substantial at 205,000 tonnes and 180,000 tonnes respectively. Interest extended further down the forward curve, with 40,000-55,000 tonnes transacted for July/August and August/September, while September/October saw 130,000 tonnes done. Activity was brisk in the spot physical market as well, with five 380-centistoke (cst) deals traded during the Asian trading window. Two deals were transacted between a premium of $2.75-$3.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. However, the remaining two cargoes, purchased by Chinese trader Brightoil, was done at a much lower premium of $1.50 a tonne. The East Asia market is likely to see more supplies ahead, with India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) offering up to 30,000 tonnes of fuel oil for May lifting, after a month's absence. The cargo is for May 10-12 lifting from Vizag, with the tender closing on April 24. No April lifting cargoes had been offered, also coinciding with HPCL shutting a 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit and fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 166,000 bpd Vizag refinery in April for 45 days of maintenance. Oil giant Saudi Aramco has also offered 90,000 tonnes of 700-cst, for May 5-7 lifting from Yanbu. However, anticipated summer demand from Japan is keeping low-sulphur premium levels firm, with Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum selling 30,000 tonnes of low-sulphur waxy residue (LSWR) for May loading at a premium of $130.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes on free-on-board (FOB) basis. The cargo will load on May 7-9 from Sri Racha and was sold to Japanese trader Itochu Corp. Premiums had earlier eased slightly to around $120.00 a tonne during the lull spring period, traders said. TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN CLOSE (VALID) Saudi/Aramco Sell 700 90KT May 5-7 (Yanbu) unspecified India/HPCL Sell HSFO 30KT May 10-12 (Vizag) April 24 (April 24) Thailand/Bangchak Sell LSWR 30KT May 7-9 (Sriracha) Itochu/+$130/T CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 380cst PetroChina Unipec 20KT May 5-9 MOPS +$2.75 380cst PetroChina Unipec 20KT May 10-14 MOPS +$3.00 380cst PetroChina PetroSeraya 20KT May 10-14 MOPS +$3.00 380cst Lukoil Brightoil 20KT May 12-16 MOPS +$1.50 380cst Lukoil Brightoil 20KT May 12-16 MOPS +$1.50 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $721.85 -$1.60 -0.22 $723.45 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $1.10 $0.00 0.00 $1.10 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $715.75 $0.20 0.03 $715.55 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $2.55 $0.30 13.33 $2.25 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $720.00 -$1.00 -0.14 $721.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $4.25 -$1.20 -22.02 $5.45 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 $118.63 -$0.06 -0.05 $118.69 180cst M1 $720.38 -$1.50 -0.21 $721.88 180cst M1/M2 $3.75 $0.12 3.31 $3.63 180cst M2 $716.63 -$1.62 -0.23 $718.25 Visco M1 $9.50 $0.37 4.05 $9.13 Visco M2 $10.38 $0.50 5.06 $9.88 380cst M1 $710.88 -$1.87 -0.26 $712.75 380cst M1/M2 $4.63 $0.25 5.71 $4.38 380cst M2 $706.25 -$2.13 -0.30 $708.38 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$4.28 -$0.19 4.65 -$4.09 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$4.48 -$0.22 5.16 -$4.26 East-West M1 $41.50 $1.25 3.11 $40.25 East-West M2 $40.00 $0.25 0.63 $39.75 Barges M1 $678.88 -$2.75 -0.40 $681.63 Barges M1/M2 $2.25 -$0.88 -28.12 $3.13 Barges M2 $676.63 -$1.87 -0.28 $678.50 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$14.53 -$0.22 1.54 -$14.31 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$14.81 -$0.17 1.16 -$14.64 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)