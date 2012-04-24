FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Premiums gain on firm demand
#Energy
April 24, 2012

Asia Fuel Oil-Premiums gain on firm demand

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 24 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market
strengthened on Tuesday, as supplies are expected to tighten in
the face of firming demand, with East Asia and Middle East
players competing for cargoes.	
    Cash premiums for the 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst
grades edged up to about $1.55 and $2.65 a tonne.	
    Two deals were transacted during the Asian trading window,
both 380-cst parcels for prompt May loading and at a premium of
$2.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.	
    India's Essar Oil also sold 45,000 tonnes of 380-cst bunker
grade fuel at a higher premium. 	
    The cargo, for May 4-6 lifting from Vadinar, was sold to
Vitol at a premium of $5.00-$7.00 a tonne above Middle East spot
quotes on free-on-board (FOB) basis, higher than the previous
late April lifting lot done at a premium of $3.00-$5.00.	
    The fuel oil market is expected to receive firm support
ahead as supplies would not only have to meet the bunker market
needs but also power generation demand for summer. 	
    Saudi Arabia may turn fuel oil importer, instead of
exporting an average volume of 775,000 tonnes a month, if summer
temperatures are enough, Barclays said in a note on Tuesday.	
    The country is aiming to rely as little as possible on
direct crude burn faced with thin global spare capacity and the
call on its crude exports remaining high, with Saudi Electricity
(SEC) announcing it is looking to build and operate a 1.7 GW
independent power plant running on fuel oil, the note added.	
    Lower fixed-price levels have also helped spur an
improvement in the bunker markets, with Singapore ex-wharf
premiums hovering around $6.00 a tonne after premiums fell to
lows of $1.00-$4.00 a tonne in March. 	
     	
 FUEL OIL                                                                                               
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                           
 ISSUER            BUY/SELL       GRADE      VOL       LAYCAN              AWARDEE        PRICE
 India/Essar       Sell           380cst     45KT      May 4-6 (Vadinar)   Vitol          +$5.00/+$6.00
                                                                                          
 CASH TRADES                                                                                            
 Grade             Seller         Buyer      Vol       Laycan              Price                        
                                                                           (Transaction)  
 380cst            Gunvor         Hin Leong  20KT      May 9-13            MOPS +$2.50                  
 380cst            Gunvor         Hin Leong  20KT      May 9-13            MOPS +$2.50                  
  	
 CASH ($/T)                    ASIA CLOSE     Change     % Change  Prev Close        RIC
 Cargo - 180cst                $723.40        $4.55      0.63      $718.85           FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                 $1.55          $0.45      40.91     $1.10             FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst                $715.25        $4.45      0.63      $710.80           FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                 $2.65          $0.10      3.92      $2.55             FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst     $721.00        $4.00      0.56      $717.00           BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium     $5.75          -$0.45     -7.26     $6.20                               
                                                                                                       
 SWAPS  ($/T)                  ASIA CLOSE     Change     % Change  Prev Close        RIC
                               (0830 GMT)                                            
 Brent M1                      $118.61        $0.46      0.39      $118.15                       
 180cst M1                     $722.00        $4.25      0.59      $717.75                         
 180cst M1/M2                  $4.25          $0.25      6.25      $4.00                           
 180cst M2                     $717.75        $4.00      0.56      $713.75                         
 Visco M1                      $9.25          -$0.25     -2.63     $9.50                           
 Visco M2                      $10.00         -$0.38     -3.66     $10.38                          
 380cst M1                     $712.75        $4.50      0.64      $708.25                         
 380cst M1/M2                  $5.00          $0.12      2.46      $4.88                           
 380cst M2                     $707.75        $4.37      0.62      $703.38                         
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1           -$3.98         $0.27      -6.35     -$4.25                          
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2           -$4.32         $0.14      -3.14     -$4.46                          
 East-West M1                  $42.50         $1.25      3.03      $41.25                       
 East-West M2                  $40.75         $0.75      1.88      $40.00                       
 Barges M1                     $679.50        $3.00      0.44      $676.50                        
 Barges M1/M2                  $2.50          -$0.25     -9.09     $2.75                           
 Barges M2                     $677.00        $3.25      0.48      $673.75                        
 Crack Barges-Brent M1         -$14.46        $0.04      -0.28     -$14.50                         
 Crack Barges-Brent M2         -$14.76        $0.00      0.00      -$14.76                         
 	
	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)

