#Energy
April 25, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil- Intermonth May/June at 7-week high

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market edged
up further on Wednesday, with the prompt intermonth spreads
hitting a seven-week high on a firm demand outlook, though
buying momentum eased slightly.	
    The May/June and June/July backwardation, which the premium
between the fixed-price contacts involved, both gained 25 cents
to close at $4.50 and $4.38 a tonne respectively.	
    Roughly just 130,000 tonnes of the May/June spread was
traded, compared to the previous two sessions' average of over
300,000 tonnes. Volumes for the second-month June/July was also
lower at about 40,000 tonnes, slipping under the 100,000-tonne
mark for the first time in the week.	
    Only spot deal was transacted during the Asian trading
window as well, a 180-centistoke (cst) parcel done at a premium
of $2.00 above Singapore spot quotes.	
    India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) also re-issued a
tender offering up to 30,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil
(HSFO), extending its laycan period to May 8-12 lifting from
Vizag, on poor bids, industry sources said.	
    The new tender will close on April 26 and is expected to be
awarded on the same day.	
    South Korea, on the other hand, provide some support to the
market, with East-West Power (EWP) picking up 50,000 tonnes of
May delivery fuel oil. 	
    Another South Korean utility Western Power (WP) is also
expected to buy 60,000 tonnes for May-June delivery, with their
tender to be awarded by April 26.	
    	
 FUEL OIL                                                                                                            
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                                        
 ISSUER                        BUY/SELL       GRADE      VOL       LAYCAN            AWARDEE/CLOSE       PRICE/VALID
 India/HPCL                    Sell           HSFO       25-30KT   May 8-12 (Vizag)  April 26            April 26
 Korea/EWP                     Buy            HSFO       50KT      May 8-12 (Ulsan)  Mercuria            +$5.00/T
                                                                                                         
 CASH TRADES                                                                                                         
 Grade                         Seller         Buyer      Vol       Laycan            Price                           
                                                                                     (Transaction)       
 180cst                        BP             Glencore   20KT      May 10-14         MOPS +$2.00                     
                                                                                                                     
 CASH ($/T)                    ASIA CLOSE     Change     % Change  Prev Close        RIC                 
 Cargo - 180cst                $725.25        $1.85      0.26      $723.40           FO180-SIN         
 Diff - 180cst                 $1.65          $0.10      6.45      $1.55             FO180-SIN-DIF     
 Cargo - 380cst                $716.30        $1.05      0.15      $715.25           FO380-SIN         
 Diff - 380cst                 $2.80          $0.15      5.66      $2.65             FO380-SIN-DIF     
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst     $720.00        -$1.00     -0.14     $721.00           BK380-B-SIN       
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium     $3.70          -$2.05     -35.65    $5.75                                 
  	
 SWAPS  ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE     Change     % Change  Prev Close        RIC
                           (0830 GMT)                                            
 Brent M1                  $118.57        -$0.04     -0.03     $118.61                       
 180cst M1                 $723.88        $1.88      0.26      $722.00                         
 180cst M1/M2              $4.50          $0.25      5.88      $4.25                           
 180cst M2                 $719.38        $1.63      0.23      $717.75                         
 Visco M1                  $10.00         $0.75      8.11      $9.25                           
 Visco M2                  $10.88         $0.88      8.80      $10.00                          
 380cst M1                 $713.88        $1.13      0.16      $712.75                         
 380cst M1/M2              $5.38          $0.38      7.60      $5.00                           
 380cst M2                 $708.50        $0.75      0.11      $707.75                         
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1       -$3.87         $0.11      -2.76     -$3.98                          
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2       -$4.18         $0.14      -3.24     -$4.32                          
 East-West M1              $40.88         -$1.62     -3.81     $42.50                       
 East-West M2              $40.00         -$0.75     -1.84     $40.75                       
 Barges M1                 $683.00        $3.50      0.52      $679.50                        
 Barges M1/M2              $3.63          $1.13      45.20     $2.50                           
 Barges M2                 $679.38        $2.38      0.35      $677.00                        
 Crack Barges-Brent M1     -$14.05        $0.41      -2.84     -$14.46                         
 Crack Barges-Brent M2     -$14.32        $0.44      -2.98     -$14.76                         
 	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William
Hardy)

