Asia Fuel Oil-Rebounds on Brightoil's strong buying

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil prices capped the week off with gains made by Chinese trader Brightoil's strong buying in the swaps market on Friday. Out of the 180,000 tonnes transacted on the May 380-centistoke (cst) contract, Brightoil picked up 100,000 tonnes. The Chinese trader also placed firm bids and offers on the prompt intermonth and viscosity spread contracts. Cash premium for the 180-centistoke was also boosted by BP's purchase of 40,000 tonnes from Lukoil at a premium roughly around $3.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quote, though the oil major also sold two 20,000-tonne lots at a much lower premium of $1.75 as well. However, other than Brightoil's and BP's bullish play, the market has been relatively quiet, traders said. Volumes of the intermonth spreads were moderate at 50,000 tonnes or under. "There are some expectations that the market might come off alittle," a source said. Supplies from the West for the coming two months are expected to hold above the 3-million-tonne-mark, while inventory level rises Singapore, the world's largest bunkering hub. Refiners have also been offering spot cargoes for May loading, with Saudi Aramco offering a second May lifting lot from Jubail. Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp also offered 15,000 tonnes of pyrolysis fuel oil (PFO), for May 14-16 lifting from Mailiao, via tender which will be awarded by April 30. FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN CLOSE (VALID) Saudi/Aramco Sell 380cst 50KT May 15-17 (Jubail) unspecified Taiwan/Formosa Sell PFO 15KT May 14-16 (Mailiao) April 30 (April 30) CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 180cst BP Hin Leong 20KT May 14-18 MOPS +$1.75 180cst BP Vitol 20KT May 14-18 MOPS +$1.75 380cst Lukoil BP 40KT May 13-17 H1 May +$2.00 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $728.75 $2.00 0.28 $726.75 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $2.45 $0.80 48.48 $1.65 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $719.05 $1.05 0.15 $718.00 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $2.75 $0.00 0.00 $2.75 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $725.00 $1.00 0.14 $724.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $5.95 -$0.05 -0.83 $6.00 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 $119.36 $0.08 0.07 $119.28 180cst M1 $726.88 $1.38 0.19 $725.50 180cst M1/M2 $4.38 $0.38 9.50 $4.00 180cst M2 $722.50 $1.00 0.14 $721.50 Visco M1 $9.88 $0.13 1.33 $9.75 Visco M2 $10.75 $0.12 1.13 $10.63 380cst M1 $717.00 $1.25 0.17 $715.75 380cst M1/M2 $5.25 $0.37 7.58 $4.88 380cst M2 $711.75 $0.87 0.12 $710.88 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$4.10 $0.20 -4.65 -$4.30 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$4.26 $0.18 -4.05 -$4.44 East-West M1 $40.25 -$0.25 -0.62 $40.50 East-West M2 $39.50 -$0.75 -1.86 $40.25 Barges M1 $686.63 $1.63 0.24 $685.00 Barges M1/M2 $3.63 -$0.12 -3.20 $3.75 Barges M2 $683.00 $1.75 0.26 $681.25 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$14.28 $0.19 -1.31 -$14.47 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$14.40 $0.23 -1.57 -$14.63 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)