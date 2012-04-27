FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Rebounds on Brightoil's strong buying
#Energy
April 27, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Rebounds on Brightoil's strong buying

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil prices
capped the week off with gains made by Chinese trader
Brightoil's strong buying in the swaps market on Friday.	
    Out of the 180,000 tonnes transacted on the May
380-centistoke (cst) contract, Brightoil picked up 100,000
tonnes. The Chinese trader also placed firm bids and offers on
the prompt intermonth and viscosity spread contracts.	
    Cash premium for the 180-centistoke was also boosted by BP's
purchase of 40,000 tonnes from Lukoil at a premium roughly
around $3.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quote, though the oil
major also sold two 20,000-tonne lots at a much lower premium of
$1.75 as well.  	
    However, other than Brightoil's and BP's bullish play, the
market has been relatively quiet, traders said.	
    Volumes of the intermonth spreads were moderate at 50,000
tonnes or under. 	
    "There are some expectations that the market might come off
alittle," a source said.	
    Supplies from the West for the coming two months are
expected to hold above the 3-million-tonne-mark, while inventory
level rises Singapore, the world's largest bunkering hub.	
    Refiners have also been offering spot cargoes for May
loading, with Saudi Aramco offering a second May lifting lot
from Jubail. 	
    Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp also offered 15,000
tonnes of pyrolysis fuel oil (PFO), for May 14-16 lifting from
Mailiao, via tender which will be awarded by April 30.	
       	
 FUEL OIL                                                                                       
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                   
 ISSUER            BUY/SELL       GRADE      VOL       LAYCAN               CLOSE (VALID)
 Saudi/Aramco      Sell           380cst     50KT      May 15-17 (Jubail)   unspecified
 Taiwan/Formosa    Sell           PFO        15KT      May 14-16 (Mailiao)  April 30 (April 30)
                                                                                                
 CASH TRADES                                                                                    
 Grade             Seller         Buyer      Vol       Laycan               Price (Transaction)
 180cst            BP             Hin Leong  20KT      May 14-18            MOPS +$1.75
 180cst            BP             Vitol      20KT      May 14-18            MOPS +$1.75
 380cst            Lukoil         BP         40KT      May 13-17            H1 May +$2.00
 	
 CASH ($/T)                   ASIA CLOSE     Change     % Change  Prev Close        RIC
 Cargo - 180cst               $728.75        $2.00      0.28      $726.75           FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                $2.45          $0.80      48.48     $1.65             FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst               $719.05        $1.05      0.15      $718.00           FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                $2.75          $0.00      0.00      $2.75             FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst    $725.00        $1.00      0.14      $724.00           BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium    $5.95          -$0.05     -0.83     $6.00                             
                                                                                                    
 SWAPS  ($/T)                 ASIA CLOSE     Change     % Change  Prev Close        RIC
                              (0830 GMT)                                            
 Brent M1                     $119.36        $0.08      0.07      $119.28                       
 180cst M1                    $726.88        $1.38      0.19      $725.50                         
 180cst M1/M2                 $4.38          $0.38      9.50      $4.00                           
 180cst M2                    $722.50        $1.00      0.14      $721.50                         
 Visco M1                     $9.88          $0.13      1.33      $9.75                           
 Visco M2                     $10.75         $0.12      1.13      $10.63                          
 380cst M1                    $717.00        $1.25      0.17      $715.75                         
 380cst M1/M2                 $5.25          $0.37      7.58      $4.88                           
 380cst M2                    $711.75        $0.87      0.12      $710.88                         
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1          -$4.10         $0.20      -4.65     -$4.30                          
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2          -$4.26         $0.18      -4.05     -$4.44                          
 East-West M1                 $40.25         -$0.25     -0.62     $40.50                       
 East-West M2                 $39.50         -$0.75     -1.86     $40.25                       
 Barges M1                    $686.63        $1.63      0.24      $685.00                        
 Barges M1/M2                 $3.63          -$0.12     -3.20     $3.75                           
 Barges M2                    $683.00        $1.75      0.26      $681.25                        
 Crack Barges-Brent M1        -$14.28        $0.19      -1.31     -$14.47                         
 Crack Barges-Brent M2        -$14.40        $0.23      -1.57     -$14.63                         
 	
	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William
Hardy)

