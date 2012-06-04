FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Cash premiums extend losses
June 4, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Cash premiums extend losses

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 4 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market weakened further on Monday, with the
prompt physical market weakening for a fourth-straight session, amid plunging underlying Brent
crude prices.  	
    Cash premium for 180-censtistoke (cst) fell $1.15 to $4.70 a tonne, the lowest in two weeks,
while the 380-cst premium lost 50 cents to a one-week low of $1.75 a tonne.    	
    The weaker crude prices have kept the physical market relatively active, with two 180-cst
and one 380-cst deals done.	
    Last month's bull player, oil major BP, has turned to the sell side, offloading two
180-cst cargoes to Shell and Vitol at $4.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.	
    Vitol also picked up the 380-cst parcel from PetroChina at $1.50 a tonne to Singapore spot
quotes. 	
    Traders said that current market strength, propped up mainly by BP and Brightoil's 
month-long bull play, has started to come off. 	
    Reflecting the weakness, the front-month June/July inter-month spread lost almost $2.00 to
close at $3.25 a tonne, the lowest in two weeks.	
    Activity in the swaps market was relatively quiet, with only 50,000 tonnes of the June/July
contract traded. More interests were seen for the July/August spread, with at least 140,000
tonnes traded at $2.00-$2.75 a tonne. 	
    Despite the plunge in prices on Monday, the downside is limited as slightly lower volumes of
Western imports are expected for June. 	
    Demand for fuel oil is also expected to climb in the peak summer season as power-generation
needs rise. Japan's fuel oil domestic sales jumped 78.5 percent to 2.27 million kilolitres in
April from March. 	
    Fuel oil demand in Japan is likely to increase further as the country copes with hotter
weather this summer while its nuclear power plants remain idle. 	
    	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                   
 ISSUER              BUY/SELL         GRADE    VOL ('000T)   LAYCAN              CLOSE (VALID)
 India/IOC           Sell             380cst   30            July 3-5 (Chennai)  June 7 (June 8)
                                                                                                
                                                                                                
 CASH TRADES                                                                                    
 Grade               Seller           Buyer    Vol           Laycan              Price
                                                                                 (Transaction)
 180cst              BP               Vitol    20KT          June 21-25          MOPS +$4.00
 180cst              BP               Shell    40KT          June 19-23          MOPS +$4.00
 380cst              PetroChina       Vitol    20KT          June 20-24          MOPS +$1.50
 	
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE    Change   % Change    Prev Close  RIC
 Cargo - 180cst               593.60   -29.15       -4.68      622.75  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                  4.70    -1.15      -19.66        5.85  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst               577.50   -28.50       -4.70      606.00  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                  1.75    -0.50      -22.22        2.25  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-           585.00   -28.00       -4.57      613.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                                
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)              7.50     0.50        7.14        7.00                   
 Premium                                                               
                                                                                        
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE    Change   % Change    Prev Close  RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                                     
 Brent M1                      96.77    -3.59       -3.58      100.36              
 180cst M1                    590.00   -28.25       -4.57      618.25                
 180cst M1/M2                   3.25    -1.88      -36.65        5.13                
 180cst M2                    586.75   -26.38       -4.30      613.13                
 Visco M1                      13.88     0.25        1.83       13.63                
 Visco M2                      11.63     0.00        0.00       11.63                
 380cst M1                    576.13   -28.50       -4.71      604.63                
 380cst M1/M2                   1.00    -2.13      -68.05        3.13                
 380cst M2                    575.13   -26.37       -4.38      601.50                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1           -3.62    -0.59       19.47       -3.03                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2           -3.54    -0.40       12.74       -3.14                
 East-West M1                  40.00    -1.50       -3.61       41.50             
 East-West M2                  39.00    -0.75       -1.89       39.75             
 Barges M1                    550.00   -26.75       -4.64      576.75               
 Barges M1/M2                   2.25    -1.13      -33.43        3.38                
 Barges M2                    547.75   -25.63       -4.47      573.38               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1        -12.50    -0.35        2.88      -12.15                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2        -12.34    -0.10        0.82      -12.24                
 	
    	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

