Asia Fuel Oil-Viscosity spread narrows to 1-week low

SINGAPORE, June 5 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil viscosity spreads narrowed on Wednesday, as buying by Brightoil on fixed-price swaps pushed up prices for 380-centistoke (cst) grade. The June viscosity, the price difference between 180-cst and 380-cst, narrowed by almost a dollar to close at $13.50 a tonne, its lowest in one week, Reuters data showed. Chinese trader Brightoil, the market's bull-player since the start of May, picked up 95,000 tonnes out of 105,000 tonnes of the June 380-cst during the swaps trading window. In total, Brightoil has purchased 1.67 million tonnes of the June 380-cst contract since early May. The swaps market eased slightly, with the prompt June/July intermonth spread losing 25 cents to close at $3.50 a tonne. Players bid up the second-month July/August contract, which closed 13 cents up at $2.50 a tonne. The contract was later seen trading at $3.00 by 1030 GMT, with at least 220,000 tonnes transacted. The physical market, on the other hand, was quiet, with no deals done during the trading window. Traders expected the market to be tighter in July due to lower arbitrage inflows, with only about 2 million tonnes of fuel oil booked. However, a trader said that demand from China was still slow, keeping the market balance. "Prices have been rather volatile lately, so most buyers are staying out of the market first," the trader said. Japanese imports of the low-sulphur C-grade fuel oil for the week ended June 2 increased by 88,000 kilolitres to 541,000 kilolitres, data released by the Petroleum Association of Japan showed. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst 603.40 8.75 1.47 594.65 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.15 -0.05 -1.56 3.20 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 589.10 9.65 1.67 579.45 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 1.65 0.10 6.45 1.55 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 595.00 10.00 1.71 585.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 5.90 0.35 6.31 5.55 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 99.58 1.52 1.55 98.06 180cst M1 601.63 8.88 1.50 592.75 180cst M1/M2 3.50 -0.25 -6.67 3.75 180cst M2 598.13 9.13 1.55 589.00 Visco M1 13.50 -0.88 -6.12 14.38 Visco M2 11.75 -0.13 -1.09 11.88 380cst M1 588.13 9.75 1.69 578.38 380cst M1/M2 1.75 0.50 40.00 1.25 380cst M2 586.38 9.25 1.60 577.13 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -4.26 0.08 -1.84 -4.34 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -4.18 0.08 -1.88 -4.26 East-West M1 39.25 0.25 0.64 39.00 East-West M2 37.75 0.12 0.32 37.63 Barges M1 562.38 8.63 1.56 553.75 Barges M1/M2 2.00 -0.38 -15.97 2.38 Barges M2 560.38 9.00 1.63 551.38 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -13.37 -0.14 1.06 -13.23 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -13.17 -0.08 0.61 -13.09 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)