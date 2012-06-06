FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-Viscosity spread narrows to 1-week low
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 6, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Viscosity spread narrows to 1-week low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 5 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil viscosity spreads narrowed on
Wednesday, as buying by Brightoil on fixed-price swaps pushed up prices for
380-centistoke (cst) grade. 	
    The June viscosity, the price difference between 180-cst and 380-cst,
narrowed by almost a dollar to close at $13.50 a tonne, its lowest in one week,
Reuters data showed. 	
    Chinese trader Brightoil, the market's bull-player since the start of May,
picked up 95,000 tonnes out of 105,000 tonnes of the June 380-cst during the
swaps trading window. In total, Brightoil has purchased 1.67 million tonnes of
the June 380-cst contract since early May. 	
    The swaps market eased slightly, with the prompt June/July intermonth spread
losing 25 cents to close at $3.50 a tonne.	
    Players bid up the second-month July/August contract, which closed 13 cents
up at $2.50 a tonne. The contract was later seen trading at $3.00 by 1030 GMT,
with at least 220,000 tonnes transacted.	
    The physical market, on the other hand, was quiet, with no deals done during
the trading window.  	
    Traders expected the market to be tighter in July due to lower arbitrage
inflows, with only about 2 million tonnes of fuel oil booked. 	
    However, a trader said that demand from China was still slow, keeping the
market balance. "Prices have been rather volatile lately, so most buyers are
staying out of the market first," the trader said.	
    Japanese imports of the low-sulphur C-grade fuel oil for the week ended June
2 increased by 88,000 kilolitres to 541,000 kilolitres, data released by the
Petroleum Association of Japan showed.    	
    	
 CASH ($/T)                 ASIA CLOSE   Change   % Change  Prev Close  RIC
 Cargo - 180cst                  603.40     8.75      1.47      594.65  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                     3.15    -0.05     -1.56        3.20  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst                  589.10     9.65      1.67      579.45  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                     1.65     0.10      6.45        1.55  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst       595.00    10.00      1.71      585.00  BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium         5.90     0.35      6.31        5.55                  
 	
 	
 SWAPS  ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE    Change   % Change   Prev    RIC
                         (0830 GMT)                        Close   
 Brent M1                       99.58     1.52       1.55   98.06              
 180cst M1                     601.63     8.88       1.50  592.75                
 180cst M1/M2                    3.50    -0.25      -6.67    3.75                
 180cst M2                     598.13     9.13       1.55  589.00                
 Visco M1                       13.50    -0.88      -6.12   14.38                
 Visco M2                       11.75    -0.13      -1.09   11.88                
 380cst M1                     588.13     9.75       1.69  578.38                
 380cst M1/M2                    1.75     0.50      40.00    1.25                
 380cst M2                     586.38     9.25       1.60  577.13                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1            -4.26     0.08      -1.84   -4.34                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2            -4.18     0.08      -1.88   -4.26                
 East-West M1                   39.25     0.25       0.64   39.00             
 East-West M2                   37.75     0.12       0.32   37.63             
 Barges M1                     562.38     8.63       1.56  553.75               
 Barges M1/M2                    2.00    -0.38     -15.97    2.38                
 Barges M2                     560.38     9.00       1.63  551.38               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1         -13.37    -0.14       1.06  -13.23                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2         -13.17    -0.08       0.61  -13.09                
 	
   	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.