FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-June/July weakens to 3-week low
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
June 7, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-June/July weakens to 3-week low

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil prompt market weakened on Thursday, with the
June/July intermonth spread closing at a three-week low, as players shifted their focus to the
second-month July/August contract which will in turn prompt in about a week's time. 	
    The June/July contract, price difference between the front-month June and second-month July
contracts, lost 63 cents to close at $2.88 a tonne. Only 10,000 tonnes of the contract were
traded. 	
    More interest was seen for the second-month July/August spread, with close to 200,000 tonnes
transacted, pushing the contract to a one-week high of $3.13 a tonne.	
    The physical market was active, with two 380-centistoke (cst) and one 180-cst deals done.
However, the deals were done at lower premiums, pressuring cash differentials for both grades. 	
    Cash differentials for 180-cst fell 35 cents to a three-week low of $2.80, while the 380-cst
differential was at a three-session low of $1.55 a tonne, down 10 cents.    	
    Sentiment in the prompt market remained bearish, as demand, especially from China, was still
slow, traders said. The volatility in the market kept many buyers on the sidelines.	
    According to data released by Singapore state trade agency International Enterprise (IE),
exports to China for the week ended June 6 dwindled by almost 200,000 tonnes from the week
before. 	
    Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks for the week ended June 6 remain high at 19.748 million
barrels, down just 607,000 barrels from the previous weeks. 	
    No imports from India were recorded for the week, but heavier inflows from the West and
fewer exports to China prevented a sharp fall in stocks. 	
    Traders expected a tighter market ahead as arrivals from the West were expected to be lower.
Activity in the bunker market also picked up, encouraged by the fall in outright prices due to
lower underlying crude benchmarks.     	
	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                              
 ISSUER           BUY/SELL   GRADE   VOL ('000T)   LAYCAN                 CLOSE (VALID)
 Pakistan/PSO     Buy        LSFO    55            July-August (Karachi)  June 19 (June 25)
                                     2x55          August-September
                             HSFO    3x65          August (FOTCO)
                                     2x65          August-September
 	
  	
 CASH TRADES                                                                       
 Grade           Seller       Buyer    Vol     Laycan           Price (Transaction)
 380cst          Gunvor       Shell    40KT    July 2-6         MOPS +$1.50
 380cst          Gunvor       Shell    20KT    June 27-July 1   Jul Avg +$2.75
 180cst          Mercuria     Totsa    20KT    June 22-26       H2 June +$2.00
 	
 	
 CASH ($/T)                 ASIA CLOSE   Change   % Change   Prev Close   RIC
 Cargo - 180cst                  608.40     5.00       0.83       603.40  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                     2.80    -0.35     -11.11         3.15  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst                  595.85     6.75       1.15       589.10  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                     1.55    -0.10      -6.06         1.65  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst       600.00     5.00       0.84       595.00  BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium         4.15    -1.75     -29.66         5.90                  
 	
 	
 SWAPS  ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE     Change   % Change   Prev Close   RIC
                         (0830 GMT)                                      
 Brent M1                        99.91     0.33       0.33        99.58              
 180cst M1                      606.75     5.12       0.85       601.63                
 180cst M1/M2                     2.88    -0.62     -17.71         3.50                
 180cst M2                      603.88     5.75       0.96       598.13                
 Visco M1                        11.63    -1.87     -13.85        13.50                
 Visco M2                        10.75    -1.00      -8.51        11.75                
 380cst M1                      595.13     7.00       1.19       588.13                
 380cst M1/M2                     2.00     0.25      14.29         1.75                
 380cst M2                      593.13     6.75       1.15       586.38                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1             -3.76     0.50     -11.74        -4.26                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2             -3.79     0.39      -9.33        -4.18                
 East-West M1                    38.75    -0.50      -1.27        39.25             
 East-West M2                    38.75     1.00       2.65        37.75             
 Barges M1                      568.00     5.62       1.00       562.38               
 Barges M1/M2                     2.88     0.88      44.00         2.00                
 Barges M2                      565.13     4.75       0.85       560.38               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1          -12.97     0.40      -2.99       -13.37                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2          -12.99     0.18      -1.37       -13.17                
 	
	
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.