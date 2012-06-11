FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Premiums rebound to 3-session high
June 11, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Premiums rebound to 3-session high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market rebounded on Monday, with cash
premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst rising to three-session highs on buying by
Vitol and Cargill. 	
    The premium for the 180-cst grade edged up 65 cents to $3.10 a tonne, while the 380-cst
premium was 30 cents higher at $1.65 a tonne above Singapore quotes, both were the highest since
Wednesday, Reuters data showed. 	
    Two deals were done during the physical trading window - one each for 180-cst and 380-cst.
Vitol bought 20,000 tonnes of the former from Glencore at a higher premium of 2.75 a tonne above
Singapore spot quotes.	
    The 40,000-tonne cargo of 380-cst was bought by Cargill at a premium of $3.50 above
average-July quotes, or around $1.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, also slightly higher
than what was traded previously. 	
    Sentiment was propped up by a tighter market ahead, as lower volumes of Western imports are
expected for this month and next month.	
    Taiwan's fuel oil demand in April increased by around 12 percent to 3.4 million barrels,
government data showed.   	
    Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has issued a tender to sell 15,000 tonnes of
pyrolysis fuel oil for loading over June 25-27 from Mailiao. The tender closes on June 13 with
same-day validity. 	
    The swaps market also strengthened, with the price premium of the June contract over the
July contract, also known as June/July timespread, climbing above $3.00 a tonne for the first
time in three sessions, according to Reuters data. 	
    However, only 5,000 tonnes of the contract were traded, while more interests were seen for
the second-month July/August spread, with more than 200,000 tonnes transacted at $3.75-$4.00 a
tonne.	
    	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                             
 ISSUER             BUY/SELL      GRADE    VOL ('000T)   LAYCAN       CLOSE (VALID)
 Taiwan/Formosa     SELL          PFO      15            June 25-27   June 13 (June 13)
                                                                                          
 CASH TRADES                                                                              
 Grade              Seller        Buyer    Vol           Laycan       Price (Transaction)
 380cst             Gunvor        Cargill  40KT          June 26-30   July avg +$3.50
 180cst             Glencore      Vitol    20KT          July 1-5     MOPS +2.75
 	
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE   Change   % Change  Prev Close   RIC
 Cargo - 180cst              621.60    26.20      4.40       595.40  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                 3.10     0.65     26.53         2.45  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst              608.60    25.05      4.29       583.55  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                 1.65     0.30     22.22         1.35  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-          613.00    23.00      3.90       590.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                              
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)             4.40    -2.05    -31.78         6.45                  
 Premium                                                             
                                                                                     
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE   Change   % Change  Prev Close   RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                                   
 Brent M1                    100.43     3.10      3.19        97.33              
 180cst M1                   616.25    22.62      3.81       593.63                
 180cst M1/M2                  3.38     1.88    125.33         1.50                
 180cst M2                   612.88    20.75      3.50       592.13                
 Visco M1                     11.25     0.37      3.40        10.88                
 Visco M2                     10.75     0.12      1.13        10.63                
 380cst M1                   605.00    22.25      3.82       582.75                
 380cst M1/M2                  2.88     1.63    130.40         1.25                
 380cst M2                   602.13    20.63      3.55       581.50                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1          -3.19     0.04     -1.24        -3.23                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2          -3.41    -0.15      4.60        -3.26                
 East-West M1                 38.25     1.00      2.68        37.25             
 East-West M2                 39.00     0.50      1.30        38.50             
 Barges M1                   578.00    21.62      3.89       556.38               
 Barges M1/M2                  4.13     1.38     50.18         2.75                
 Barges M2                   573.88    20.25      3.66       553.63               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1       -12.14     0.02     -0.16       -12.16                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2       -12.19    -0.19      1.58       -12.00                
 	
	
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)

