Asia Fuel Oil-Premiums climb further
#Energy
June 12, 2012 / 12:31 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Premiums climb further

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 12 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market extended gains on
Tuesday, with cash premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst climbing
further to their highest levels in more than a week, lifted by a tighter market
outlook.	
    The premium for 180-cst gained 80 cents to $3.90 a tonne, the highest in six
sessions, while the 380-cst premium was 55 cents up at a seven-session high of
$2.20 a tonne. 	
    The climb came despite a quiet physical market, with only one deal done
during the trading window. The sole 180-cst deal was traded at a high premium of
$4.25 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, $1.50 higher than the day before.	
    "Prices fell today because of the fall in crude prices, so buyers can afford
to bid higher than yesterday," a trader said.	
    On top of that, a tighter market is expected in July, with less than 3
million tonnes booked so far to be imported from the West into Asia. 	
    Fuel oil shipments from Iran to Singapore are also due to be lower ahead of
Western sanctions that will be implemented next month. Average monthly volumes
have already fallen to 309,380 tonnes a month this year, compared with around
532,000 tonnes a month last year. 	
    Reflecting the strength of the market, the soon-to-be-prompt July/August
intermonth spread gained another 63 cents to close at $4.50 a tonne, the highest
in two weeks. It was seen traded higher at $5.50 by 1130 GMT. 	
    Interests for the contract continued to be robust, with at least 240,000
tonnes transacted.	
    	
    *Tenders/Spot: Indian Oil Corp sold 30,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for lifting
over July 3-5 from Chennai, to ENOC at an undisclosed price. 	
    Indian refiner Essar Oil is offering 60,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil, for
July 2-4 lifting from Vadinar, via tender which closes on June 12, with a
one-day validity. 	
    	
    *Cash trades: Oil major BP sold 40,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for loading over
July 2-6, to Shell at a premium of $4.25 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.    	
    	
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change  Prev      RIC
                                                       Close     
 Cargo - 180cst             609.60   -12.00     -1.93    621.60  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                3.90     0.80     25.81      3.10  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             594.95   -13.65     -2.24    608.60  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                2.20     0.55     33.33      1.65  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         600.00     0.00      0.00    600.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                          
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            5.05    13.65   -158.72     -8.60                 
 Premium                                                         
                                                                                
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change  Prev      RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                     Close     
 Brent M1                    97.20    -3.23     -3.22    100.43              
 180cst M1                  603.13   -13.12     -2.13    616.25                
 180cst M1/M2                 3.88     0.50     14.79      3.38                
 180cst M2                  599.25   -13.63     -2.22    612.88                
 Visco M1                    12.13     0.88      7.82     11.25                
 Visco M2                    10.88     0.13      1.21     10.75                
 380cst M1                  591.00   -14.00     -2.31    605.00                
 380cst M1/M2                 2.63    -0.25     -8.68      2.88                
 380cst M2                  588.38   -13.75     -2.28    602.13                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -2.51     0.68    -21.32     -3.19                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -2.88     0.53    -15.54     -3.41                
 East-West M1                38.00    -0.25     -0.65     38.25             
 East-West M2                39.50     0.50      1.28     39.00             
 Barges M1                  565.13   -12.87     -2.23    578.00               
 Barges M1/M2                 5.38     1.25     30.27      4.13                
 Barges M2                  559.75   -14.13     -2.46    573.88               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -11.09     1.05     -8.65    -12.14                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -11.31     0.88     -7.22    -12.19                
 	
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
