Asia Fuel Oil-July/August climbs to 4-month high
June 13, 2012 / 12:41 PM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-July/August climbs to 4-month high

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market strengthened further
on Wednesday, as Brightoil's buying in the swaps market pushed up the
soon-to-be-prompt July/August spread to its highest in four months.	
    The July/August intermonth spread, the premium of the July fixed-price swaps
contract over the August contract, gained $1.38 to close at $5.88 a tonne,
highest since mid-February, according to Reuters data. 	
    Brightoil was seen picking up 160,000 tonnes of 180-centistoke (cst) July
fixed-price swaps contract during the trading window. The Chinese trader also
bought 30,000 tonnes of the 380-cst July contract.    	
    The physical market was also propped up, with cash premiums for both 180-cst
and 380-cst climbing further. The 180-cst premium inched up 5 cents to a
seven-session high of $3.95 a tonne, while the premium for 380-cst was 95 cents
higher at $3.15 a tonne, the highest in two weeks. 	
    Only one deal was done during the physical trading window, with a
40,000-tonne lot traded at a premium of $4.00 a tonne above Singapore spot
quotes, similar to the deal done on Tuesday.	
    In the bunker market, activity was brisk as buyers continued to take
advantage of the lower price levels to secure cargoes.	
    Singapore bunker sales for May climbed to an all-time high of almost 4
million tonnes, with demand being spurred by a fall in outright prices, data
from the Maritime Port Authority (MPA) showed. 	
    "This is expected, and I think June sales will be higher," said a bunker
source. 	
    Ex-wharf marine fuel prices averaged around $669.00 a tonne in May, the
lowest since last October. Prices in June so far have hovered around the $600.00
mark, while the benchmark Brent crude stayed below $100.00 a barrel for the most
of this month.    	
    The low crude prices have also pushed up fuel oil refining margins, with the
front-month July margin reaching its highest in more than four months in early
trade, before closing at a discount of $1.64 a tonne to Dubai crude.
 	
    Summer demand for power-generation fuel remained healthy, with a South
Korean utility securing another 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil from
Samsung at around $640.00 a tonne via tender. This is the utility's second
30,000-tonne lot purchased for July-delivery. 	
    Japanese utilities continued to consume high volumes of fuel oil while all
of the country's nuclear power plants remained shut. The country consumed around
6.8 million kilolitres of fuel oil in May, a slight 5.8 percent down from the
previous month, industry data showed.        	
    	
    *Tenders/Spot: South Korea's Western Power bought 30,000 tonnes of high
sulphur fuel oil, for delivery between July 13-17, from Samsung C&T Corp at
around $640.00 a tonne. 	
    	
    *Cash trades: Glencore sold 40,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for July 2-6 lifting,
to Shell at a premium of $4.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. 	
    	
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change   Prev     RIC
                                                        Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             617.60     8.00       1.31   609.60  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                3.95     0.05       1.28     3.90  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             602.35     7.40       1.24   594.95  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                3.15     0.95      43.18     2.20  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         605.00     5.00       0.83   600.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                          
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            2.65    -2.40     -47.52     5.05                 
 Premium                                                         
                                                                                
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change   Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                      Close    
 Brent M1                    97.44     0.24       0.25    97.20              
 180cst M1                  610.63     7.50       1.24   603.13                
 180cst M1/M2                 4.50     0.62      15.98     3.88                
 180cst M2                  606.13     6.88       1.15   599.25                
 Visco M1                    13.50     1.37      11.29    12.13                
 Visco M2                    12.13     1.25      11.49    10.88                
 380cst M1                  597.13     6.13       1.04   591.00                
 380cst M1/M2                 3.13     0.50      19.01     2.63                
 380cst M2                  594.00     5.62       0.96   588.38                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -1.64     0.87     -34.66    -2.51                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -2.27     0.61     -21.18    -2.88                
 East-West M1                39.75     1.75       4.61    38.00             
 East-West M2                39.13    -0.37      -0.94    39.50             
 Barges M1                  570.88     5.75       1.02   565.13               
 Barges M1/M2                 3.88    -1.50     -27.88     5.38                
 Barges M2                  567.00     7.25       1.30   559.75               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -10.21     0.87      -7.85   -11.08                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -10.78     0.52      -4.60   -11.30                
 	
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)

