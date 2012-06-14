FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Intermonth spreads remain steady
June 14, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Intermonth spreads remain steady

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market was largely steady on Thursday, with
the June/July and July/August intermonth spreads remaining little changed, but the cash premium
for the 380-centistoke (cst) grade inched up on buying in the physical market. 	
    The prompt June/July spread, the premium of the June fixed-price swaps contract over the
July contract, was unchanged at $4.50 a tonne. The July/August, on the other hand, eased 13
cents to close at $5.75 a tonne, largely similar to Wednesday's $5.88 a tonne. 	
    Activity in the swaps market remained brisk, with at least 240,000 tonnes of the July/August
contract traded.	
    Chinese trader Brightoil once again emerged as the biggest buyer for fixed-price swaps
contracts, purchasing 70,000 tonnes of the total 80,000 tonnes transacted during the trading
window. 	
    Activity also picked up slightly in the physical market, with two 380-cst deals done. Hin
Leong bought both lots from PetroChina at premiums of $3.50-$3.75 a tonne above Singapore spot
quotes. 	
    This helped push cash premiums for 380-cst up by another 45 cents to $3.60 a tonne, the
highest in three weeks. The 180-cst premium, on the other hand, eased 5 cents to $3.90 a tonne. 	
    Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks for the week ended June 13 fell by a slight 148,000
barrels to a three-week low of 19.6 million barrels, data from the state trade agency
International Enterprise showed.  	
    Exports to China increased by more than six times from the previous week to around 173.5
million tonnes.	
    Arrivals from the West for the week were slightly higher than the week before, and are
expected to remain high until the end of this month, as volumes for June are pegged above 4
million tonnes. 	
    Going forward, fundamentals are due to strengthen as thinner Western arbitrage imports are
expected to arrive in Asia in July. 	
    Reflecting the strength, the July/August spread, which turns prompt next Monday as the
market enters the July pricing month, was steady above the $5 mark.       	
    Fuel oil's refining margin also stayed supported, inching up to 2 cents to a new four-month
high, Reuters data showed. 	
    	
    *Cash trades: Hin Leong bought two 20,000-tonne lots of 380-cst from PetroChina. The first
lot, for July 4-8 lifting, was done at a premium of $3.50 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. The
other lot, for July 9-13 lifting, was traded slightly higher at $3.75 a tonne to Singapore
quotes. 	
    	
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE   Change   % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                        Close    
 Cargo - 180cst              615.85    -1.75     -0.28   617.60  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                 3.90    -0.05     -1.27     3.95  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst              603.25     0.90      0.15   602.35  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                 3.60     0.45     14.29     3.15  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-          606.00     1.00      0.17   605.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                          
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)             2.75     0.10      3.77     2.65                  
 Premium                                                         
                                                                                 
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE   Change   % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                      Close    
 Brent M1                     97.44     0.00      0.00    97.44              
 180cst M1                   609.00    -1.63     -0.27   610.63                
 180cst M1/M2                  4.50     0.00      0.00     4.50                
 180cst M2                   604.50    -1.63     -0.27   606.13                
 Visco M1                     11.50    -2.00    -14.81    13.50                
 Visco M2                     10.25    -1.88    -15.50    12.13                
 380cst M1                   597.50     0.37      0.06   597.13                
 380cst M1/M2                  3.25     0.12      3.83     3.13                
 380cst M2                   594.25     0.25      0.04   594.00                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1          -1.62     0.02     -1.22    -1.64                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2          -2.13     0.14     -6.17    -2.27                
 East-West M1                 39.00    -0.75     -1.89    39.75             
 East-West M2                 39.25     0.12      0.31    39.13             
 Barges M1                   570.00    -0.88     -0.15   570.88               
 Barges M1/M2                  4.75     0.87     22.42     3.88                
 Barges M2                   565.25    -1.75     -0.31   567.00               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1       -10.48    -0.27      2.64   -10.21                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2       -10.70     0.08     -0.74   -10.78                
 	
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Jane Baird)

