Asia Fuel Oil-Market strengthens on buying
June 15, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Market strengthens on buying

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market ended the week higher,
with cash premiums strengthening on Shell and Hin Leong's buying in the physical
market.	
    Cash premium for the 380-centistoke (cst) gained 40 cents to a three-week
high of $4.00 a tonne, while the 180-cst premium was 20 cents higher at $4.10 a
tonne, its highest in two weeks, according to Reuters data. 	
    The two traders picked up a total of seven 380-cst cargoes during the
physical trading window. Oil major Shell secured three while Singapore trader
Hin Leong bought the other four. All the deals were done at high premium levels
of $4.00-$4.25 a tonne.	
    "Demand is probably triggered by lower outright prices," said a trader,
adding lower underlying crude benchmarks are behind current low fuel oil prices.	
    Buying activity in the bunker market was also encouraged by low prices.	
    Besides demand, the market also received support from lower supplies in the
region. Around 2.5 million tonnes of Western arbitrage arrivals are due to
arrive in July, compared to 4.2-4.3 million tonnes in June. 	
    Reflecting the strength, the July/August intermonth spread climbed to a
four-month high of $6.75 a tonne. At least 120,000 tonnes of the contract
changed hands.	
    However, eyes are on the fate of Japan's nuclear reactors, whose restart may
affect the country's fuel oil requirement. Japan consumed around 6.8 kilolitres
of fuel oil in May, 169 percent higher than the same month a year earlier, as
the country's nuclear plants remained idle. 	
    Japan's prime minister is keen to restart idled nuclear reactors to avoid a
summer power crunch in the country. 	
    	
    *Cash trades: Seven 380-cst deals were done, with oil major Shell securing
three and Hin Leong buying the other four. 	
    Shell bought three 20,000-tonne lots from PetroChina, for July 5-9 loading,
at a premium of $4.25 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. 	
    Hin Leong bought all four 20,000-tonne lots from Gunvor, two for June
30-July 4 loading at a premium of $4.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes,
while the other two are for July 5-9 loading, also at a premium of $4.00 a tonne
above Singapore spot quotes.     	
	
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev       RIC
                                                       Close      
 Cargo - 180cst              620.60    4.75      0.77     615.85  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                 4.10    0.20      5.13       3.90  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst              609.40    6.15      1.02     603.25  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                 4.00    0.40     11.11       3.60  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-          615.00    0.00      0.00     615.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                           
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)             5.60   -6.15    -52.34      11.75                  
 Premium                                                          
                                                                                  
 SWAPS  ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev       RIC
                         (0830 GMT)                    Close      
 Brent M1                     97.76    0.32      0.33      97.44              
 180cst M1                   620.00   11.00      1.81     609.00                
 180cst M1/M2                  5.38    0.88     19.56       4.50                
 180cst M2                   614.63   10.13      1.68     604.50                
 Visco M1                     11.25   -0.25     -2.17      11.50                
 Visco M2                     11.00    0.75      7.32      10.25                
 380cst M1                   608.75   11.25      1.88     597.50                
 380cst M1/M2                  5.13    1.88     57.85       3.25                
 380cst M2                   603.63    9.38      1.58     594.25                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1          -0.57    1.05    -64.81      -1.62                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2          -1.26    0.86    -40.57      -2.12                
 East-West M1                 38.50   -0.50     -1.28      39.00             
 East-West M2                 39.00   -0.25     -0.64      39.25             
 Barges M1                   581.50   11.50      2.02     570.00               
 Barges M1/M2                  5.88    1.13     23.79       4.75                
 Barges M2                   575.63   10.38      1.84     565.25               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1       -10.06    0.64     -5.98     -10.70                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2       -10.58    0.52     -4.68     -11.10                
 	
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by James Jukwey)

