Asia Fuel Oil-Market strengthens on buying

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market ended the week higher, with cash premiums strengthening on Shell and Hin Leong's buying in the physical market. Cash premium for the 380-centistoke (cst) gained 40 cents to a three-week high of $4.00 a tonne, while the 180-cst premium was 20 cents higher at $4.10 a tonne, its highest in two weeks, according to Reuters data. The two traders picked up a total of seven 380-cst cargoes during the physical trading window. Oil major Shell secured three while Singapore trader Hin Leong bought the other four. All the deals were done at high premium levels of $4.00-$4.25 a tonne. "Demand is probably triggered by lower outright prices," said a trader, adding lower underlying crude benchmarks are behind current low fuel oil prices. Buying activity in the bunker market was also encouraged by low prices. Besides demand, the market also received support from lower supplies in the region. Around 2.5 million tonnes of Western arbitrage arrivals are due to arrive in July, compared to 4.2-4.3 million tonnes in June. Reflecting the strength, the July/August intermonth spread climbed to a four-month high of $6.75 a tonne. At least 120,000 tonnes of the contract changed hands. However, eyes are on the fate of Japan's nuclear reactors, whose restart may affect the country's fuel oil requirement. Japan consumed around 6.8 kilolitres of fuel oil in May, 169 percent higher than the same month a year earlier, as the country's nuclear plants remained idle. Japan's prime minister is keen to restart idled nuclear reactors to avoid a summer power crunch in the country. *Cash trades: Seven 380-cst deals were done, with oil major Shell securing three and Hin Leong buying the other four. Shell bought three 20,000-tonne lots from PetroChina, for July 5-9 loading, at a premium of $4.25 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. Hin Leong bought all four 20,000-tonne lots from Gunvor, two for June 30-July 4 loading at a premium of $4.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the other two are for July 5-9 loading, also at a premium of $4.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 620.60 4.75 0.77 615.85 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 4.10 0.20 5.13 3.90 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 609.40 6.15 1.02 603.25 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 4.00 0.40 11.11 3.60 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 615.00 0.00 0.00 615.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 5.60 -6.15 -52.34 11.75 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 97.76 0.32 0.33 97.44 180cst M1 620.00 11.00 1.81 609.00 180cst M1/M2 5.38 0.88 19.56 4.50 180cst M2 614.63 10.13 1.68 604.50 Visco M1 11.25 -0.25 -2.17 11.50 Visco M2 11.00 0.75 7.32 10.25 380cst M1 608.75 11.25 1.88 597.50 380cst M1/M2 5.13 1.88 57.85 3.25 380cst M2 603.63 9.38 1.58 594.25 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -0.57 1.05 -64.81 -1.62 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -1.26 0.86 -40.57 -2.12 East-West M1 38.50 -0.50 -1.28 39.00 East-West M2 39.00 -0.25 -0.64 39.25 Barges M1 581.50 11.50 2.02 570.00 Barges M1/M2 5.88 1.13 23.79 4.75 Barges M2 575.63 10.38 1.84 565.25 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -10.06 0.64 -5.98 -10.70 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -10.58 0.52 -4.68 -11.10 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by James Jukwey)