Asia Fuel Oil-July/August, cash premiums rebound
#Basic Materials
June 20, 2012 / 12:11 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-July/August, cash premiums rebound

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 20 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market rebounded on
Wednesday, with intermonth values and cash premiums strengthening despite quiet
trade for a third consecutive session.
    The prompt July/August intermonth spread, premium of front-month July
fixed-price contract over the second-month August contract, gained $1.00 to
close at $5.75 a tonne, after losing nearly $2.00 in the previous session. 
    The contract was actively traded, with at least 325,000 exchanging hands.
Interest for fixed-price swaps contracts was also robust, with 105,000 tonnes of
July 180-centistoke (cst) and 140,000 tonnes of July 380-cst traded during the
trading window. 
    Chinese trader Brightoil was again the biggest buyer, picking up 45,000
tonnes of July 180-cst and 135,000 tonnes of the July 380-cst contract.         
  
    Activity in the physical trading window, however, was muted for a
third-straight session. "No one seems interested to take any big position now
because there are too many uncertainties," a trader said.
    Despite that, cash premiums were bid higher. The premium for 180-cst gained
70 cents to a three-session high of $4.00, while the 380-cst premium also inched
up 70 cents to $4.30, the highest in two sessions.
    Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co resumed operation of
its 350-megawatt fuel oil-fired No.1 unit at the Shiriuchi power plant on
Wednesday after last week's unplanned shutdown. 
    Japanese imports of the low-sulphur C-grade fuel oil for the week ended June
16 increased by over 50 percent from the previous week to around 181,000
kilolitres, data from the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed.
  
    Japan's low-sulphur fuel oil inventories remained high ahead of the peak
summer season, climbing nearly 8 percent from the week before to 0.9 million
litres, the PAJ data showed.

 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE   Change   % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                         Close    
 Cargo - 180cst               598.05     8.30      1.41   589.75  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                  4.00     0.70     21.21     3.30  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst               588.30     8.25      1.42   580.05  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                  4.30     0.70     19.44     3.60  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-           594.00     6.00      1.02   588.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                           
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)              5.70    -2.25    -28.30     7.95                 
 Premium                                                          
                                                                                 
 SWAPS  ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE   Change   % Change  Prev     RIC
                         (0830 GMT)                      Close    
 Brent M1                      95.18     0.49      0.52    94.69              
 180cst M1                    594.50     7.50      1.28   587.00                
 180cst M1/M2                   5.75     1.00     21.05     4.75                
 180cst M2                    588.75     6.50      1.12   582.25                
 Visco M1                      10.00     0.00      0.00    10.00                
 Visco M2                      10.00     0.12      1.21     9.88                
 380cst M1                    584.50     7.50      1.30   577.00                
 380cst M1/M2                   5.75     1.12     24.19     4.63                
 380cst M2                    578.75     6.37      1.11   572.38                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1           -1.91     0.36    -15.86    -2.27                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2           -2.57     0.04     -1.53    -2.61                
 East-West M1                  37.50     0.37      1.00    37.13             
 East-West M2                  37.00    -0.50     -1.33    37.50             
 Barges M1                    557.00     7.12      1.29   549.88               
 Barges M1/M2                   5.25     0.12      2.34     5.13                
 Barges M2                    551.75     7.00      1.28   544.75               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1        -10.30     0.58     -5.33   -10.88                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2        -11.14     0.31     -2.71   -11.45                
 
 

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
