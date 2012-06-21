FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Premium for 180-cst at 2-week high
#Basic Materials
June 21, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Premium for 180-cst at 2-week high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market was largely steady on
Thursday, with intermonth values unchanged from the previous session, but cash
premium for 180-centistoke (cst) inched up to a two-week high on Shell's buying.
    The oil major bought a total of 60,000 tonnes of 180-cst during the physical
trading window, lifting premium to $4.20, some 20 cents higher than the previous
session. The 380-cst premium, on the other hand, was unchanged at $4.30.
    Activity in the swaps market was brisk, with at least 245,000 tonnes of the
July/August intermonth contract changing hands. Close to 300,000 tonnes of the
fixed-price July contract was traded, with Hong Kong-listed Brightoil picking up
115,000 tonnes.
    Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks for the week ended June 20 declined to a
four-week low of 19.242 million barrels, data by the state trade agency
International Enterprise (IE) showed on Thursday.  
    Inflows from the West fell by around 150,000 tonnes from the previous week,
in line with expectations of lower arbitrage arrivals, which is capped at around
4.2 million tonnes in June, and 2.5-3.0 million tonnes in July. 
    Exports to China was steady at above 170,000 tonnes, IE data showed. Traders
said demand for marine fuel is healthy in China, drawing down stocks in the
country.
    Tapping on strength in the Chinese market, Rosneft Marine, the marine fuel
trading arm of Russian oil giant Rosneft, has set up a second office in Beijing
with the aim of supplying U.S.-bound vessels with low sulphur fuel oil. 
    The company is also looking into the possibility of supplying marine gasoil
to the Chinese and regional markets. 
    China's total fuel oil imports for May were around 2.2 million tonnes,
96,000 tonnes higher than April, data provided by the General Administration of
Customs showed.  
    
    **Tenders: Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp is offering 40,000
tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil, for July 9-11 lifting from Mailiao, via a
tender which closes on June 25, with same-day validity. 
    
    **Cash trades: Two 180-cst deals. 
    Shell bought 40,000 tonnes, for July 12-16 delivery, from Brightoil at a
premium of $4.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.
    The oil major bought another 20,000 tonnes, for July 7-11 delivery, from BP
at a premium of $3.75 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. 
    
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE   Change   % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                         Close    
 Cargo - 180cst               584.75   -13.30     -2.22   598.05  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                  4.20     0.20      5.00     4.00  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst               574.05   -14.25     -2.42   588.30  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                  4.30     0.00      0.00     4.30  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-           580.00   -14.00     -2.36   594.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                           
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)              5.95     0.25      4.39     5.70                  
 Premium                                                          
                                                                                  
 SWAPS  ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE   Change   % Change  Prev     RIC
                         (0830 GMT)                      Close    
 Brent M1                      91.52    -3.66     -3.85    95.18              
 180cst M1                    580.25   -14.25     -2.40   594.50                
 180cst M1/M2                   5.75     0.00      0.00     5.75                
 180cst M2                    574.50   -14.25     -2.42   588.75                
 Visco M1                      10.75     0.75      7.50    10.00                
 Visco M2                      10.75     0.75      7.50    10.00                
 380cst M1                    569.50   -15.00     -2.57   584.50                
 380cst M1/M2                   5.75     0.00      0.00     5.75                
 380cst M2                    563.75   -15.00     -2.59   578.75                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1           -0.81     1.10    -57.59    -1.91                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2           -1.60     0.97    -37.74    -2.57                
 East-West M1                  37.50     0.00      0.00    37.50             
 East-West M2                  36.75    -0.25     -0.68    37.00             
 Barges M1                    542.75   -14.25     -2.56   557.00               
 Barges M1/M2                   5.00    -0.25     -4.76     5.25                
 Barges M2                    537.75   -14.00     -2.54   551.75               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1         -8.79     1.51    -14.66   -10.30                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2         -9.66     1.48    -13.29   -11.14                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

