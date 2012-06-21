Asia Fuel Oil-Premium for 180-cst at 2-week high

SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market was largely steady on Thursday, with intermonth values unchanged from the previous session, but cash premium for 180-centistoke (cst) inched up to a two-week high on Shell's buying. The oil major bought a total of 60,000 tonnes of 180-cst during the physical trading window, lifting premium to $4.20, some 20 cents higher than the previous session. The 380-cst premium, on the other hand, was unchanged at $4.30. Activity in the swaps market was brisk, with at least 245,000 tonnes of the July/August intermonth contract changing hands. Close to 300,000 tonnes of the fixed-price July contract was traded, with Hong Kong-listed Brightoil picking up 115,000 tonnes. Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks for the week ended June 20 declined to a four-week low of 19.242 million barrels, data by the state trade agency International Enterprise (IE) showed on Thursday. Inflows from the West fell by around 150,000 tonnes from the previous week, in line with expectations of lower arbitrage arrivals, which is capped at around 4.2 million tonnes in June, and 2.5-3.0 million tonnes in July. Exports to China was steady at above 170,000 tonnes, IE data showed. Traders said demand for marine fuel is healthy in China, drawing down stocks in the country. Tapping on strength in the Chinese market, Rosneft Marine, the marine fuel trading arm of Russian oil giant Rosneft, has set up a second office in Beijing with the aim of supplying U.S.-bound vessels with low sulphur fuel oil. The company is also looking into the possibility of supplying marine gasoil to the Chinese and regional markets. China's total fuel oil imports for May were around 2.2 million tonnes, 96,000 tonnes higher than April, data provided by the General Administration of Customs showed. **Tenders: Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp is offering 40,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil, for July 9-11 lifting from Mailiao, via a tender which closes on June 25, with same-day validity. **Cash trades: Two 180-cst deals. Shell bought 40,000 tonnes, for July 12-16 delivery, from Brightoil at a premium of $4.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. The oil major bought another 20,000 tonnes, for July 7-11 delivery, from BP at a premium of $3.75 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 584.75 -13.30 -2.22 598.05 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 4.20 0.20 5.00 4.00 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 574.05 -14.25 -2.42 588.30 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 4.30 0.00 0.00 4.30 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 580.00 -14.00 -2.36 594.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 5.95 0.25 4.39 5.70 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 91.52 -3.66 -3.85 95.18 180cst M1 580.25 -14.25 -2.40 594.50 180cst M1/M2 5.75 0.00 0.00 5.75 180cst M2 574.50 -14.25 -2.42 588.75 Visco M1 10.75 0.75 7.50 10.00 Visco M2 10.75 0.75 7.50 10.00 380cst M1 569.50 -15.00 -2.57 584.50 380cst M1/M2 5.75 0.00 0.00 5.75 380cst M2 563.75 -15.00 -2.59 578.75 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -0.81 1.10 -57.59 -1.91 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -1.60 0.97 -37.74 -2.57 East-West M1 37.50 0.00 0.00 37.50 East-West M2 36.75 -0.25 -0.68 37.00 Barges M1 542.75 -14.25 -2.56 557.00 Barges M1/M2 5.00 -0.25 -4.76 5.25 Barges M2 537.75 -14.00 -2.54 551.75 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -8.79 1.51 -14.66 -10.30 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -9.66 1.48 -13.29 -11.14 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by James Jukwey)