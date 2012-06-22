Asia Fuel Oil-Prices weaken, buying activity scant

SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market weakened on Friday, with cash premiums easing amid a lack of buying activity. No deals were done during the physical trading window, which was largely quiet throughout the week. Only 60,000 tonnes were transacted this week, compared with last week's 320,000 tonnes. Offers were lower as well, pushing down cash premiums for the 180-centistoke (cst) by 5 cents to $4.15 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes and for the 380-cst by 35 cents to $3.95 a tonne. The swaps market, on the other hand, was brisk, with at least 300,000 tonnes of the front July/August intermonth contract traded. The contract closed down 75 cents at $5.00 a tonne premium, however. The second-month August/September contract also attracted interest, with around 150,000 tonnes transacted. While prices eased, sentiment remained upbeat as players look forward to a tighter market in July and August. Western arbitrage inflow into Asia is expected to be 3.0-3.5 million tonnes in July, down from June's 4.2 million. Weakening crude prices will also support sentiment as lower outright prices encourage demand in the marine fuel market. Marine fuel sales hit an all-time high of 3.99 million tonnes in May and are expected to increase as prices fall. "There are a lot of demand, but few deals are done because shipowners think prices will go down further," a shipping source said. Ex-wharf marine fuel price is valued at $570.00 a tonne, the lowest since January last year. **Tenders: No tenders. **Cash trades: No deals. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 571.70 -13.05 -2.23 584.75 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 4.15 -0.05 -1.19 4.20 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 560.80 -13.25 -2.31 574.05 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.95 -0.35 -8.14 4.30 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 570.00 -10.00 -1.72 580.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 9.20 3.25 54.62 5.95 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 89.43 -2.09 -2.28 91.52 180cst M1 567.50 -12.75 -2.20 580.25 180cst M1/M2 5.00 -0.75 -13.04 5.75 180cst M2 562.50 -12.00 -2.09 574.50 Visco M1 10.75 0.00 0.00 10.75 Visco M2 10.13 -0.62 -5.77 10.75 380cst M1 556.75 -12.75 -2.24 569.50 380cst M1/M2 4.38 -1.37 -23.83 5.75 380cst M2 552.38 -11.37 -2.02 563.75 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -0.62 0.19 -23.46 -0.81 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -1.39 0.21 -13.13 -1.60 East-West M1 37.50 0.00 0.00 37.50 East-West M2 36.25 -0.50 -1.36 36.75 Barges M1 530.00 -12.75 -2.35 542.75 Barges M1/M2 3.75 -1.25 -25.00 5.00 Barges M2 526.25 -11.50 -2.14 537.75 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -8.47 0.32 -3.64 -8.79 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -9.35 0.31 -3.21 -9.66 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by Jane Baird)