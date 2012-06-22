FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Prices weaken, buying activity scant
June 22, 2012

Asia Fuel Oil-Prices weaken, buying activity scant

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market weakened on Friday, with cash premiums
easing amid a lack of buying activity.
    No deals were done during the physical trading window, which was largely quiet throughout
the week. Only 60,000 tonnes were transacted this week, compared with last week's 320,000
tonnes. 
    Offers were lower as well, pushing down cash premiums for the 180-centistoke (cst) by 5
cents to $4.15 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes and for the 380-cst by 35 cents to $3.95 a
tonne. 
    The swaps market, on the other hand, was brisk, with at least 300,000 tonnes of the front
July/August intermonth contract traded. The contract closed down 75 cents at $5.00 a tonne
premium, however.
    The second-month August/September contract also attracted interest, with around 150,000
tonnes transacted.
    While prices eased, sentiment remained upbeat as players look forward to a tighter market in
July and August. Western arbitrage inflow into Asia is expected to be 3.0-3.5 million tonnes in
July, down from June's 4.2 million.
    Weakening crude prices will also support sentiment as lower outright prices encourage demand
in the marine fuel market. Marine fuel sales hit an all-time high of 3.99 million tonnes in May
and are expected to increase as prices fall. 
    "There are a lot of demand, but few deals are done because shipowners think prices will go
down further," a shipping source said. 
    Ex-wharf marine fuel price is valued at $570.00 a tonne, the lowest since January last year.
    
    **Tenders: No tenders. 
    
    **Cash trades: No deals.
    
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE   Change   % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                         Close    
 Cargo - 180cst               571.70   -13.05     -2.23   584.75  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                  4.15    -0.05     -1.19     4.20  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst               560.80   -13.25     -2.31   574.05  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                  3.95    -0.35     -8.14     4.30  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-           570.00   -10.00     -1.72   580.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                           
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)              9.20     3.25     54.62     5.95                  
 Premium                                                          
                                                                                  
 SWAPS  ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE   Change   % Change  Prev     RIC
                         (0830 GMT)                      Close    
 Brent M1                      89.43    -2.09     -2.28    91.52              
 180cst M1                    567.50   -12.75     -2.20   580.25                
 180cst M1/M2                   5.00    -0.75    -13.04     5.75                
 180cst M2                    562.50   -12.00     -2.09   574.50                
 Visco M1                      10.75     0.00      0.00    10.75                
 Visco M2                      10.13    -0.62     -5.77    10.75                
 380cst M1                    556.75   -12.75     -2.24   569.50                
 380cst M1/M2                   4.38    -1.37    -23.83     5.75                
 380cst M2                    552.38   -11.37     -2.02   563.75                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1           -0.62     0.19    -23.46    -0.81                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2           -1.39     0.21    -13.13    -1.60                
 East-West M1                  37.50     0.00      0.00    37.50             
 East-West M2                  36.25    -0.50     -1.36    36.75             
 Barges M1                    530.00   -12.75     -2.35   542.75               
 Barges M1/M2                   3.75    -1.25    -25.00     5.00                
 Barges M2                    526.25   -11.50     -2.14   537.75               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1         -8.47     0.32     -3.64    -8.79                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2         -9.35     0.31     -3.21    -9.66                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
