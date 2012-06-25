FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-Premium for 180-cst at 4-week high
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 25, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Premium for 180-cst at 4-week high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market rebounded slightly on
Monday, as buying resumed after the market remaining largely quiet last week.
    The cash premium for the 180-centistoke (cst) grade climbed to a four-week
high of $5.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. However, the 380-cst premium
fell to a 1.5 week low of $3.40 a tonne, as a deal was done at a low premium of
$3.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. 
    The swaps market was more active as well, with close to 200,000 tonnes of
the fixed-price contracts changing hands. The prompt July/August intermonth
swaps rebounded from a four-session low to a two-sesison high of $5.38 a tonne.
At least 100,000 tonnes of the contract was traded.
    In the bunker market, the price of ex-wharf marine fuel fell further,
hitting a new 17-month low of $568.00 a tonne. However, few deals were done as
buyers anticipate prices to drop further, in line with weakening crude prices.
    Demand for fuel oil could increase, as Japan's Meteorological Agency
predicted average to hotter than usual weather from July to September, which
could push up electricity demand in the peak summer season.     
    In the West, U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil will reconfigure its Fawley refinery
in September. The process includes decommisioning a unit that produces fuel oil.
 
    
    **Cash trades: One 180-cst and one 380-cst deals. 
    - Vitol sold 22,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for July 10-14 lifting, to Glencore
at a premium of $5.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
    - Vitol also sold 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for July 10-14 lifting, to
PetroChina at a premium of $3.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
    
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE   Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                        Close    
 Cargo - 180cst               574.20    2.50      0.44   571.70  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                  5.00    0.85     20.48     4.15  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst               562.85    2.05      0.37   560.80  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                  3.40   -0.55    -13.92     3.95  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-           568.00   -2.00     -0.35   570.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                          
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)              5.15   -4.05    -44.02     9.20                 
 Premium                                                         
                                                                                
 SWAPS  ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE   Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                         (0830 GMT)                     Close    
 Brent M1                      90.42    0.99      1.11    89.43              
 180cst M1                    569.63    2.13      0.38   567.50                
 180cst M1/M2                   5.38    0.38      7.60     5.00                
 180cst M2                    564.25    1.75      0.31   562.50                
 Visco M1                       9.75   -1.00     -9.30    10.75                
 Visco M2                       9.75   -0.38     -3.75    10.13                
 380cst M1                    559.88    3.13      0.56   556.75                
 380cst M1/M2                   5.38    1.00     22.83     4.38                
 380cst M2                    554.50    2.12      0.38   552.38                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1           -1.22   -0.60     96.77    -0.62                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2           -1.99   -0.60     43.17    -1.39                
 East-West M1                  36.50   -1.00     -2.67    37.50             
 East-West M2                  36.25    0.00      0.00    36.25             
 Barges M1                    533.13    3.13      0.59   530.00               
 Barges M1/M2                   5.13    1.38     36.80     3.75                
 Barges M2                    528.00    1.75      0.33   526.25               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1         -9.19   -0.72      8.50    -8.47                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2        -10.00   -0.65      6.95    -9.35                
   
    

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.