Asia Fuel Oil-Strengthens, but supply may weigh
June 26, 2012 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Strengthens, but supply may weigh

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 26 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market
strengthened on Tuesday, with cash premiums and intermonth swaps
value inching up further after the market recovered from a quiet
week last week. 
    Although no deals were done during the physical trading
window, cash premium for 380-centistoke (cst) were bid up to a
three-session high of $4.15 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.
The 180-cst premium was unchanged at $5.00 to Singapore quotes. 
    Activity in the swaps market pushed up the July/August
intermonth value to a three-session high. The contract closed 25
cents up at $5.63 a tonne, with at least 230,000 tonnes traded.
    Reflecting the strength, Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp
 sold 40,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO),
for July 9-11 lifting from Mailiao, to PetroChina at a discount
of $45.00-$50.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes. The discount is
narrower than the last cargo it sold in end-April. 
    However, the market may be weighed down by more supplies
from Indian refiner Essar Oil, who sold its first low
sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) cargo since upgrading its Vadinar
refinery, traders said. 
    The 45,000-tonne parcel, for July 11-15 loading from
Vadinar, was awarded to Trafigura, at a premium of $70.00-$80.00
a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB)
basis.
    Essar shut its Vadinar refinery in September last year for
an upgrading and expansion project, which was completed earlier
this month. The refinery now runs at a capacity of 405,000
barrels per day (bpd), up from 375,000 bpd.
  
    It last sold a 45,000 tonnes 380-cst cargo in early May to
Vitol at a premium of $5.00-$7.00 above Middle East quotes.
 
    In the Middle East, Pakistan State Oil secured
490,000 tonnes of LSFO and HSFO at lower prices. The five HSFO
cargoes totaling 325,000 tonnes, for loading over
August-September, were heard to be done at a premium of
$32.00-$34.00 above Middle East quotes.
    "Sellers probably want to offload supplies quickly,
resulting in the lower premiums. There aren't many buyers
because of falling crude prices and it's reflected in slower
bunker sales too," a trader said.
    Bunker fuel prices in the Fujairah market have fallen to
their lowest in 16 months. 

 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                      
 ISSUER              BUY/SELL  GRADE   VOL      LAYCAN                AWARDEE/CLOSE    PRICE/VALID
                                       ('000T)                                         
 Taiwan/Formosa      Sell      HSFO    40       July 9-11 (Mailiao)   PetroChina       -$45/-$50
 Pakistan/PSO        Buy       LSFO    55       July-Aug (Karachi)    Gunvor/Mercuria  unspecified
                                       2x55     Aug-Sept                                           
                               HSFO    3x65     Aug (FOTCO)           Bakri            ME+$32/+$34
                                       2x65     Aug-Sept              Trafigura/Mercu  ME+$32/+$34
                                                                      ia               
 Kuwait/KPC          Sell      380cst  80       July 4-5 (Kuwait)     BP               unspecified
 Saudi/ExxonMobil    Sell      700cst  90       July 7-9 (Yanbu)      BP               unspecified
 India/Essar         Sell      LSFO    45       July 11-15 (Vadinar)  Trafigura        +$70/+$80
 Sri Lanka/Ceypetco  Buy       HSFO    40       July 21               July 4           July 7
                                                                                       
 CASH TRADES                                                                                       
 No trades                                                                                         
 
 
 CASH ($/T)                   ASIA CLOSE    Change    % Change  Prev Close    RIC
 Cargo - 180cst               $579.60       $5.40     0.94      $574.20       FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                $5.00         $0.00     0.00      $5.00         FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst               $568.40       $5.55     0.99      $562.85       FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                $4.15         $0.75     22.06     $3.40         FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst    $573.00       $5.00     0.88      $568.00       BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium    $4.60         -$0.55    -10.68    $5.15                        
                                                                                             
 SWAPS  ($/T)                 ASIA CLOSE    Change    % Change  Prev Close    RIC
                              (0830 GMT)                                      
 Brent M1                     $91.44        $1.02     1.13      $90.42                    
 180cst M1                    $575.13       $5.50     0.97      $569.63                     
 180cst M1/M2                 $5.63         $0.25     4.65      $5.38                       
 180cst M2                    $569.50       $5.25     0.93      $564.25                     
 Visco M1                     $10.38        $0.63     6.46      $9.75                       
 Visco M2                     $10.38        $0.63     6.46      $9.75                       
 380cst M1                    $564.75       $4.87     0.87      $559.88                     
 380cst M1/M2                 $5.63         $0.25     4.65      $5.38                       
 380cst M2                    $559.13       $4.63     0.83      $554.50                     
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1          -$1.34        -$0.12    9.84      -$1.22                      
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2          -$2.11        -$0.12    6.03      -$1.99                      
 East-West M1                 $36.50        $0.00     0.00      $36.50                   
 East-West M2                 $36.13        -$0.12    -0.33     $36.25                   
 Barges M1                    $538.63       $5.50     1.03      $533.13                    
 Barges M1/M2                 $5.25         $0.12     2.34      $5.13                       
 Barges M2                    $533.38       $5.38     1.02      $528.00                    
 Crack Barges-Brent M1        -$9.38        -$0.19    2.07      -$9.19                      
 Crack Barges-Brent M2        -$10.32       -$0.32    3.20      -$10.00                     
 
    

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee, editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
