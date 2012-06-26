Asia Fuel Oil-Strengthens, but supply may weigh

SINGAPORE, June 26 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market strengthened on Tuesday, with cash premiums and intermonth swaps value inching up further after the market recovered from a quiet week last week. Although no deals were done during the physical trading window, cash premium for 380-centistoke (cst) were bid up to a three-session high of $4.15 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. The 180-cst premium was unchanged at $5.00 to Singapore quotes. Activity in the swaps market pushed up the July/August intermonth value to a three-session high. The contract closed 25 cents up at $5.63 a tonne, with at least 230,000 tonnes traded. Reflecting the strength, Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp sold 40,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), for July 9-11 lifting from Mailiao, to PetroChina at a discount of $45.00-$50.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes. The discount is narrower than the last cargo it sold in end-April. However, the market may be weighed down by more supplies from Indian refiner Essar Oil, who sold its first low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) cargo since upgrading its Vadinar refinery, traders said. The 45,000-tonne parcel, for July 11-15 loading from Vadinar, was awarded to Trafigura, at a premium of $70.00-$80.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. Essar shut its Vadinar refinery in September last year for an upgrading and expansion project, which was completed earlier this month. The refinery now runs at a capacity of 405,000 barrels per day (bpd), up from 375,000 bpd. It last sold a 45,000 tonnes 380-cst cargo in early May to Vitol at a premium of $5.00-$7.00 above Middle East quotes. In the Middle East, Pakistan State Oil secured 490,000 tonnes of LSFO and HSFO at lower prices. The five HSFO cargoes totaling 325,000 tonnes, for loading over August-September, were heard to be done at a premium of $32.00-$34.00 above Middle East quotes. "Sellers probably want to offload supplies quickly, resulting in the lower premiums. There aren't many buyers because of falling crude prices and it's reflected in slower bunker sales too," a trader said. Bunker fuel prices in the Fujairah market have fallen to their lowest in 16 months. TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARDEE/CLOSE PRICE/VALID ('000T) Taiwan/Formosa Sell HSFO 40 July 9-11 (Mailiao) PetroChina -$45/-$50 Pakistan/PSO Buy LSFO 55 July-Aug (Karachi) Gunvor/Mercuria unspecified 2x55 Aug-Sept HSFO 3x65 Aug (FOTCO) Bakri ME+$32/+$34 2x65 Aug-Sept Trafigura/Mercu ME+$32/+$34 ia Kuwait/KPC Sell 380cst 80 July 4-5 (Kuwait) BP unspecified Saudi/ExxonMobil Sell 700cst 90 July 7-9 (Yanbu) BP unspecified India/Essar Sell LSFO 45 July 11-15 (Vadinar) Trafigura +$70/+$80 Sri Lanka/Ceypetco Buy HSFO 40 July 21 July 4 July 7 CASH TRADES No trades CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $579.60 $5.40 0.94 $574.20 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $5.00 $0.00 0.00 $5.00 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $568.40 $5.55 0.99 $562.85 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $4.15 $0.75 22.06 $3.40 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $573.00 $5.00 0.88 $568.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $4.60 -$0.55 -10.68 $5.15 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC (0830 GMT) Brent M1 $91.44 $1.02 1.13 $90.42 180cst M1 $575.13 $5.50 0.97 $569.63 180cst M1/M2 $5.63 $0.25 4.65 $5.38 180cst M2 $569.50 $5.25 0.93 $564.25 Visco M1 $10.38 $0.63 6.46 $9.75 Visco M2 $10.38 $0.63 6.46 $9.75 380cst M1 $564.75 $4.87 0.87 $559.88 380cst M1/M2 $5.63 $0.25 4.65 $5.38 380cst M2 $559.13 $4.63 0.83 $554.50 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$1.34 -$0.12 9.84 -$1.22 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$2.11 -$0.12 6.03 -$1.99 East-West M1 $36.50 $0.00 0.00 $36.50 East-West M2 $36.13 -$0.12 -0.33 $36.25 Barges M1 $538.63 $5.50 1.03 $533.13 Barges M1/M2 $5.25 $0.12 2.34 $5.13 Barges M2 $533.38 $5.38 1.02 $528.00 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$9.38 -$0.19 2.07 -$9.19 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$10.32 -$0.32 3.20 -$10.00 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee, editing by Keiron Henderson)