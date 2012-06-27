FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-380-cst differential at one-mth high
#Basic Materials
June 27, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-380-cst differential at one-mth high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 27 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market extended gains on
Wednesday, with the cash differential for 380-centistoke (cst) grade climbing to
its highest in a month as activity picked up during the physical trading window.
    Three 380-cst deals were done at high premiums of around $4.50-$4.60 above
Singapore quotes. That helped push the differential for 380-cst up by 35 cents
to $4.50 a tonne above Singapore quotes, highest since end-May.
    The swaps market also strengthened, with the premium of July fixed-price
contract over the August contract, also known as July/August timespread, gaining
50 cents to closed at a 1.5-week high of $6.13 a tonne.
    At least 120,000 tonnes of July/August were traded. But more interest was
seen for the second-month August/September contract, with a heavy 235,000 tonnes
transacted. The contract also closed at a 1.5-week of $4.63 a tonne.
    Traders anticipated a tighter market ahead, with lower volumes of Western
inflows due to arrive in Asia in July. Demand, especially from the bunker fuel
market, was expected to remain high as prices are still low. 
    Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) has made a rare offer via
tender for 40,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for delivery on July 21. The
tender closes on July 4, with 72-hour validity.  
    Japan's low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) and high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) stocks
for the week ended June 23 fell by 3-6 percent from the previous week, according
to data released by the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ). 
    Fuel oil imports for the week, however, fell by more than 40 percent from
the previous week to 106,583 kilolites, as production increased 11 percent to
around 516,000 kilolitres, the data showed. 
                 
    **Tenders: Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking 40,000
tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil, for delivery on July 21, via tender which
closes on July 4, with 72-hour validity. 
    
    **Cash trades: Three 380-cst deals
    - PetroChina sold 20,000 tonnes to Hin Leong, for July 22-26 lifting, at a
premium of $3.00 a tonne to July average quotes, which is equivalent to around
$4.60 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.
    - PetroChina sold another 20,000 tonnes to Brightoil, for July 23-27
lifting, at a premium of $4.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. 
    - Lukoil sold 40,000 tonnes to Shell, for July 14-18 lifting, at a premium
of $4.50 a tonne above Singapore quotes.   
    
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                       Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             578.30    -1.30     -0.22   579.60  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                5.00     0.00      0.00     5.00  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             567.35    -1.05     -0.18   568.40  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                4.50     0.35      8.43     4.15  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         572.00    -1.00     -0.17   573.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                         
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            4.65     0.05      1.09     4.60                  
 Premium                                                        
                                                                                
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                     Close    
 Brent M1                    91.87     0.43      0.47    91.44              
 180cst M1                  574.13    -1.00     -0.17   575.13                
 180cst M1/M2                 6.13     0.50      8.88     5.63                
 180cst M2                  568.00    -1.50     -0.26   569.50                
 Visco M1                    10.50     0.12      1.16    10.38                
 Visco M2                    10.25    -0.13     -1.25    10.38                
 380cst M1                  563.63    -1.12     -0.20   564.75                
 380cst M1/M2                 5.88     0.25      4.44     5.63                
 380cst M2                  557.75    -1.38     -0.25   559.13                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -1.72    -0.38     28.36    -1.34                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -2.48    -0.38     18.10    -2.10                
 East-West M1                37.00     0.50      1.37    36.50             
 East-West M2                36.50     0.37      1.02    36.13             
 Barges M1                  537.13    -1.50     -0.28   538.63               
 Barges M1/M2                 5.63     0.38      7.24     5.25                
 Barges M2                  531.50    -1.88     -0.35   533.38               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -10.10    -0.72      7.68    -9.38                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -10.89    -0.57      5.52   -10.32                
 

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee, editing by William Hardy)

