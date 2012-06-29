FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Market erases previous session's gains
June 29, 2012

Asia Fuel Oil-Market erases previous session's gains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 29 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market weakened on Friday,
with cash differentials and intermonth swaps value erasing gains from the
previous session as the trading window was relatively quiet.
    No deals were done during the physical trading window. The relatively lower
bids placed put pressure on cash differentials for both 180-centistoke (cst) and
380-cst, with at $4.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, down by 10-25 cents
from Thursday. 
    Total volumes of 180-cst and 380-cst traded for the week were at around
200,000 tonnes, significantly higher than last week's 60,000 tonnes.   
    Activity in the swaps market continued to be brisk, with more than 200,000
tonnes traded for the July/August intermonth swaps contract. More significant
volumes were seen for the August/September contract, with more than 300,000
tonnes changing hand.
    Domestic sales of B- and C-type fuel oil in Japan increased by 68.8 percent
to 2.25 million kilolitres in May. B- and C-type fuel oil are mainly used by
power utilities, and usage surged as all of the country's nuclear plants were
idle last month.   
    Demand for fuel oil is expected to be strong during the summer as
power-generation needs increase. Pakistan's fuel oil imports for May rose to a
six-month high as the country stocks up for the summer, figures from the Oil
Companies Advisory Committee showed. Its June imports are expected to rise
further.   
    
    **Tenders: No tenders   
    
    **Cash trades: No trades
         
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                      Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             582.40   -1.25     -0.21   583.65  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                4.50   -0.25     -5.26     4.75  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             571.80   -1.10     -0.19   572.90  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                4.50   -0.10     -2.17     4.60  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         579.00   -1.00     -0.17   580.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                        
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            7.20    0.10      1.41     7.10                 
 Premium                                                       
                                                                              
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                    93.00    0.46      0.50    92.54              
 180cst M1                  579.00   -0.88     -0.15   579.88                
 180cst M1/M2                 5.63   -0.37     -6.17     6.00                
 180cst M2                  573.38   -0.50     -0.09   573.88                
 Visco M1                    10.63    0.00      0.00    10.63                
 Visco M2                    10.63    0.13      1.24    10.50                
 380cst M1                  568.38   -0.87     -0.15   569.25                
 380cst M1/M2                 5.63   -0.25     -4.25     5.88                
 380cst M2                  562.75   -0.63     -0.11   563.38                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -2.00   -0.47     30.72    -1.53                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -2.44   -0.34     16.19    -2.10                
 East-West M1                37.25   -0.75     -1.97    38.00             
 East-West M2                36.63   -0.37     -1.00    37.00             
 Barges M1                  541.75   -0.13     -0.02   541.88               
 Barges M1/M2                 5.00    0.00      0.00     5.00                
 Barges M2                  536.75   -0.13     -0.02   536.88               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -10.42   -0.48      4.83    -9.94                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -10.94   -0.29      2.72   -10.65                
    
              

    
    

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
