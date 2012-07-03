FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Cash differentials extend losses
July 3, 2012 / 1:01 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Cash differentials extend losses

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 3 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market weakened further on
Tuesday, with cash differentials for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst
falling for a third-straight session on slower demand. 
    No deals were done during the physical trading window, and bids placed were
seen lower, putting pressure on cash differentials. 
    The 180-cst differential fell to a two-week low of $3.60 a tonne above
Singapore spot quotes, while the cash differential for 380-cst was valued at
$3.80 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, the lowest in one week, according to
Reuters data.           
    In the swaps market, the July/August weakened for a fourth-straight session
to a three-week low of $4.25 a tonne. Only around 50,000 tonnes were traded,
lower than the previous day's more than 200,000 tonnes. 
    Interests for the second-month August/September were more significant, with
at least 225,000 tonnes changing hands.
    Traders said while the prompt market was tight, demand appeared to have
slowed, except for marine fuel in Singapore. Japanese imports for low sulphur
fuel oil for power generation was lower than expected as stocks were high in the
country, a trader said. 
    Volumes from the West are expected to rebound in August, as more ships are
seen chartered to ferry cargoes into Asia. 
     
    **Cash trades: No deals
    
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                      Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             600.75    5.05      0.85   595.70  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                3.60   -0.15     -4.00     3.75  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             590.50    4.30      0.73   586.20  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                3.80   -0.45    -10.59     4.25  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         597.00    5.00      0.84   592.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                        
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            6.50    0.70     12.07     5.80                  
 Premium                                                       
                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                    97.82    1.50      1.56    96.32              
 180cst M1                  598.38    5.25      0.89   593.13                
 180cst M1/M2                 4.25   -0.25     -5.56     4.50                
 180cst M2                  594.13    5.50      0.93   588.63                
 Visco M1                    10.38    0.38      3.80    10.00                
 Visco M2                    10.50    0.50      5.00    10.00                
 380cst M1                  588.00    4.87      0.84   583.13                
 380cst M1/M2                 4.38   -0.12     -2.67     4.50                
 380cst M2                  583.63    5.00      0.86   578.63                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -3.37    0.04     -1.17    -3.41                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -3.65    0.21     -5.44    -3.86                
 East-West M1                36.50   -0.50     -1.35    37.00             
 East-West M2                36.00    0.25      0.70    35.75             
 Barges M1                  561.88    5.75      1.03   556.13               
 Barges M1/M2                 3.75    0.50     15.38     3.25                
 Barges M2                  558.13    5.25      0.95   552.88               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -11.95   -0.69      6.13   -11.26                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -12.16   -0.25      2.10   -11.91                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
