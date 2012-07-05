FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Weakens further, high supplies weigh
July 5, 2012 / 12:41 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Weakens further, high supplies weigh

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market extended losses on Thursday, with the
cash premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst falling on higher supplies, while the
July/August inter-month swap values weakened for a sixth straight session.
    Premium for 180-cst fell to a two-session low of $3.60 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes,
while the 380-cst premium was at a three-week low of $3.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. 
    Two 380-cst deals were done during the physical trading window. Both transactions were at a
premium of $3.00 a tonne above Singapore quotes, lower than the previous session's $3.75 a
tonne. 
    Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks for the week ended July 4 rose 3.089 million barrels to
23.72 million, the highest in more than two years, according to data released by state trade
agency International Enterprise (IE). 
    Imports from Western countries increased by nearly half to around 777,000 tonnes for the
week, the data showed. Traders said expectations of a firmer Asian market for July were
encouraging players to move cargoes over from the West. However, total Western arbitrage inflows
for July were still expected to be lower than in June. 
    The high stocks level was also a reflection of persistently weak demand from China's teapot
refiners, which have abstained from buying due to a volatile market. The IE data showed that
exports to China declined further to around 72,000 tonnes.
    Reflecting the weaker market sentiment, the July/August inter-month spread closed at a
3.5-week low of $3.63 a tonne, with no trades done. 
    Interest in the second-month August/September contract was more significant, with more than
300,000 tonnes changing hands. The contract closed 50 cents down at $2.75 but was later seen
trading higher at $3.00 a tonne by 1100 GMT.         

    **Cash trades: Two 380-cst deals.
    - PetroChina bought 40,000 tonnes for July 21-25 lifting from CAO at a premium of $3.00 a
tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
    - PetroChina bought another 40,000 tonnes from CAO for July 26-30 lifting, also at a premium
of $3.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. 
    
 CASH ($/T)                 ASIA CLOSE   Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                           Close    
 Cargo - 180cst                  619.65    7.70      1.26   611.95  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                     3.60   -0.15     -4.00     3.75  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst                  608.40    6.50      1.08   601.90  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                     3.00   -0.65    -17.81     3.65  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst       616.00    8.00      1.32   608.00  BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium         7.60    1.50     24.59     6.10                  
                                                                                    
 SWAPS  ($/T)               ASIA CLOSE   Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                            (0830 GMT)                     Close    
 Brent M1                        100.46    1.19      1.20    99.27              
 180cst M1                       617.25    7.87      1.29   609.38                
 180cst M1/M2                      3.63   -0.12     -3.20     3.75                
 180cst M2                       613.63    8.00      1.32   605.63                
 Visco M1                         10.63    0.75      7.59     9.88                
 Visco M2                         10.63    0.38      3.71    10.25                
 380cst M1                       606.63    7.13      1.19   599.50                
 380cst M1/M2                      3.63   -0.50    -12.11     4.13                
 380cst M2                       603.00    7.62      1.28   595.38                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1              -3.13    0.25     -7.40    -3.38                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2              -3.30    0.37    -10.08    -3.67                
 East-West M1                     36.50    0.37      1.02    36.13             
 East-West M2                     35.38   -0.62     -1.72    36.00             
 Barges M1                       580.75    7.50      1.31   573.25               
 Barges M1/M2                      2.50   -1.13    -31.13     3.63                
 Barges M2                       578.25    8.62      1.51   569.63               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1           -11.50    0.14     -1.20   -11.64                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2           -11.56    0.38     -3.18   -11.94                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
