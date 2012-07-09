FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Cash premiums lowest in one month
#Energy
July 9, 2012 / 1:11 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Cash premiums lowest in one month

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market weakened on Monday,
with cash premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst falling to their
lowest in about a month due to ample supply.
    The premium of 180-cst eased 65 cents to $2.80 a tonne above Singapore spot
quotes, the first time it had fallen below the $3 mark since June 8, while the
380-cst premium dipped by another 20 cents to $2.50 a tonne to Singapore spot
quotes, according to Reuters data.
    Four deals were transacted during the physical trading window at lower
premiums, with bids for 380-cst seen at $2 and below. No bids were placed for
the 180-cst grade.
    Indian refiner Essar Oil cancelled a tender to sell 45,000 tonnes
of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) as bids received were too low, traders said. The
tender closed on July 5, and bids were valid until July 6. 
    Demand from Japan, a key market for LSFO, has been lacklustre, even though
the country is expected to purchase more for the summer while its nuclear
reactors remain idle.
    South Korea also has not been buying after its two utilities, East-West
Power (EWP) and Western Power (WP), secured around 290,000 tonnes of high
sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) for June-July delivery through earlier tenders to cover
generation needs during the summer.   
    Reflecting the weaker market, the August/September inter-month swaps value,
which will turn prompt in a week's time, closed 50 cents down at a four-week low
of $2.50 a tonne. At least 245,000 tonnes of the contract were traded. 
    However, some support could be seen from Thailand as Bangchak Petroleum
 plans to import about 100,000 million litres of oil products per month
from Singapore to help offset shortfall after last Wednesday's fire damaged a
crude distillation unit, the company said.   
    
    **Tenders: Indian refiner Essar Oil cancelled a tender to sell 45,000 tonnes
of LSFO for July 29-Aug. 2 lifting from Vadinar. 
    Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) bought 40,000 tonnes of HSFO,
for July 21 loading from Colombo at a premium of $39.00-$40.00 a tonne to
Singapore quotes on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis.   
    India's Reliance sold 65,000 tonnes of carbon black feedstock (CBFS), for
July 15-17 loading from Sikka, to PetroChina at a discount of $5.00-$7.00 a
tonne to Middle East quotes. 

     **Cash deals: Three 380-cst and one 180-cst deals.
    - Lukoil sold 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for July 24-28 lifting, to Vitol at
a premium of $2.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.
    - Lukoil sold another 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, also for July 24-28 lifting,
to Hin Leong at a premium of $1.75 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. 
    - Hin Leong also bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst from PetroChina, for July
24-28 lifting, at a premium of $1.75 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. 
    - Total bought 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Aug. 4-8 lifting, from Vitol at
a premium of $3.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. 
    
    
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                       Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             603.35   -10.80     -1.76   614.15  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                2.80    -0.65    -18.84     3.45  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             592.45   -10.75     -1.78   603.20  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                2.50    -0.20     -7.41     2.70  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         599.00   -10.00     -1.64   609.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                         
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            6.55     0.75     12.93     5.80                  
 Premium                                                        
                                                                                
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                     Close    
 Brent M1                    99.02    -0.92     -0.92    99.94              
 180cst M1                  602.13    -9.87     -1.61   612.00                
 180cst M1/M2                 3.50    -0.13     -3.58     3.63                
 180cst M2                  598.63    -9.75     -1.60   608.38                
 Visco M1                    10.88     0.63      6.15    10.25                
 Visco M2                    10.50     0.50      5.00    10.00                
 380cst M1                  591.25   -10.50     -1.74   601.75                
 380cst M1/M2                 3.13    -0.25     -7.40     3.38                
 380cst M2                  588.13   -10.25     -1.71   598.38                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -4.02    -0.50     14.20    -3.52                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -4.18    -0.45     12.06    -3.73                
 East-West M1                34.00    -0.88     -2.52    34.88             
 East-West M2                35.38    -0.37     -1.03    35.75             
 Barges M1                  568.13    -9.00     -1.56   577.13               
 Barges M1/M2                 4.88     0.38      8.44     4.50                
 Barges M2                  563.25    -9.38     -1.64   572.63               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -12.37    -0.53      4.48   -11.84                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -12.25    -0.40      3.38   -11.85                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Jane Baird)

