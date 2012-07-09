Asia Fuel Oil-Cash premiums lowest in one month

SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market weakened on Monday, with cash premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst falling to their lowest in about a month due to ample supply. The premium of 180-cst eased 65 cents to $2.80 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, the first time it had fallen below the $3 mark since June 8, while the 380-cst premium dipped by another 20 cents to $2.50 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, according to Reuters data. Four deals were transacted during the physical trading window at lower premiums, with bids for 380-cst seen at $2 and below. No bids were placed for the 180-cst grade. Indian refiner Essar Oil cancelled a tender to sell 45,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) as bids received were too low, traders said. The tender closed on July 5, and bids were valid until July 6. Demand from Japan, a key market for LSFO, has been lacklustre, even though the country is expected to purchase more for the summer while its nuclear reactors remain idle. South Korea also has not been buying after its two utilities, East-West Power (EWP) and Western Power (WP), secured around 290,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) for June-July delivery through earlier tenders to cover generation needs during the summer. Reflecting the weaker market, the August/September inter-month swaps value, which will turn prompt in a week's time, closed 50 cents down at a four-week low of $2.50 a tonne. At least 245,000 tonnes of the contract were traded. However, some support could be seen from Thailand as Bangchak Petroleum plans to import about 100,000 million litres of oil products per month from Singapore to help offset shortfall after last Wednesday's fire damaged a crude distillation unit, the company said. **Tenders: Indian refiner Essar Oil cancelled a tender to sell 45,000 tonnes of LSFO for July 29-Aug. 2 lifting from Vadinar. Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) bought 40,000 tonnes of HSFO, for July 21 loading from Colombo at a premium of $39.00-$40.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis. India's Reliance sold 65,000 tonnes of carbon black feedstock (CBFS), for July 15-17 loading from Sikka, to PetroChina at a discount of $5.00-$7.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes. **Cash deals: Three 380-cst and one 180-cst deals. - Lukoil sold 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for July 24-28 lifting, to Vitol at a premium of $2.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. - Lukoil sold another 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, also for July 24-28 lifting, to Hin Leong at a premium of $1.75 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. - Hin Leong also bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst from PetroChina, for July 24-28 lifting, at a premium of $1.75 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. - Total bought 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Aug. 4-8 lifting, from Vitol at a premium of $3.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 603.35 -10.80 -1.76 614.15 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 2.80 -0.65 -18.84 3.45 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 592.45 -10.75 -1.78 603.20 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 2.50 -0.20 -7.41 2.70 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 599.00 -10.00 -1.64 609.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 6.55 0.75 12.93 5.80 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 99.02 -0.92 -0.92 99.94 180cst M1 602.13 -9.87 -1.61 612.00 180cst M1/M2 3.50 -0.13 -3.58 3.63 180cst M2 598.63 -9.75 -1.60 608.38 Visco M1 10.88 0.63 6.15 10.25 Visco M2 10.50 0.50 5.00 10.00 380cst M1 591.25 -10.50 -1.74 601.75 380cst M1/M2 3.13 -0.25 -7.40 3.38 380cst M2 588.13 -10.25 -1.71 598.38 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -4.02 -0.50 14.20 -3.52 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -4.18 -0.45 12.06 -3.73 East-West M1 34.00 -0.88 -2.52 34.88 East-West M2 35.38 -0.37 -1.03 35.75 Barges M1 568.13 -9.00 -1.56 577.13 Barges M1/M2 4.88 0.38 8.44 4.50 Barges M2 563.25 -9.38 -1.64 572.63 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -12.37 -0.53 4.48 -11.84 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -12.25 -0.40 3.38 -11.85 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Jane Baird)