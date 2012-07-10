FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2012 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Differentials hit new 1-mth low on weak sentiment

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 10 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil cash
differentials fell to a new one-month low on Tuesday, while the
August/September intermonth swaps value remained below $3.00 as
weak sentiment persisted.    
    Cash differential for 180-centistoke (cst) eased 10 cents to
a new one-month low of $2.70 a tonne above Singapore spot
quotes, while the 380-cst differential was unchanged at a
one-month low of $2.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. 
    Bids and offers placed during the physical trading window
continued to be wide, though two 180-cst and one 380-cst deals
were done during the window. 
    Traders expect the market to remain weak going forward, as
demand for marine fuel has slowed and high volumes of Western
arbitrage cargoes are expected to arrive in Asia next month.
    Marine fuel sales in Singapore peaked in May, hitting an
all-time high of almost 4 million tonnes. Sales in June are
expected to be high as well. "I think June is around that level,
if not higher," said a bunker source. 
    Data of Singapore marine fuel sales for June is expected to
be released by the end of this week by the Marinetime and Port
Authority of Singapore.
    Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) emerged in the
market again to seek 20,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil
(LSFO) and 20,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) via a
tender, after securing 40,000 tonnes of HSFO in a previous
tender. 
    The refiner shut its 50,000 barrels per day refinery on July
2 for a 35-day planned maintenance, and has been seeking spot
cargoes to meet domestic demand. 
    
    **Tenders: Sri Lanka's Ceypetco seeks 20,000 tonnes of LSFO
and 20,000 tonnes of HSFO, for Aug. 1 loading to DES Colombo,
via tender which closes on July 12, with 72 hours validity.
 

     **Cash deals: Two 180-cst and one 380-cst deals. 
    - Total bought 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for August 1-5
lifting, from Lukoil at a premium of $3.25 a tonne above
Singapore spot quotes. 
    - Total bought another 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for July
25-29 lifting, from PetroChina at a premium of $2.00 a tonne
above Singapore spot quotes. 
    - PetroChina also sold 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for August
5-9 lifting, to Unipec at a premium of $2.50 a tonne to
Singapore spot quotes.     
    
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                      Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             600.05   -3.30     -0.55   603.35  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                2.70   -0.10     -3.57     2.80  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             589.05   -3.40     -0.57   592.45  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                2.50    0.00      0.00     2.50  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         597.00   -2.00     -0.33   599.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                        
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            7.95    1.40     21.37     6.55                  
 Premium                                                       
                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                    98.57   -0.45     -0.45    99.02              
 180cst M1                  599.25   -2.88     -0.48   602.13                
 180cst M1/M2                 2.63   -0.87    -24.86     3.50                
 180cst M2                  596.63   -2.00     -0.33   598.63                
 Visco M1                    10.63   -0.25     -2.30    10.88                
 Visco M2                    10.88    0.38      3.62    10.50                
 380cst M1                  588.63   -2.62     -0.44   591.25                
 380cst M1/M2                 2.88   -0.25     -7.99     3.13                
 380cst M2                  585.75   -2.38     -0.40   588.13                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -4.00    0.02     -0.50    -4.02                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -4.16    0.02     -0.48    -4.18                
 East-West M1                34.00    0.00      0.00    34.00             
 East-West M2                35.63    0.25      0.71    35.38             
 Barges M1                  565.25   -2.88     -0.51   568.13               
 Barges M1/M2                 4.25   -0.63    -12.91     4.88                
 Barges M2                  561.00   -2.25     -0.40   563.25               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -12.26    0.11     -0.89   -12.37                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -12.27   -0.02      0.16   -12.25                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by Keiron Henderson)

