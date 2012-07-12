Asia Fuel Oil-Cash premiums at one-week high

SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market extended gains on Thursday, with cash premiums for both 380-centistoke (cst) and 180-cst strengthening to their highest in one week amid lower stocks levels in the region. The 380-cst premium gained 45 cents to $3.30 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the 180-cst premium was bid up by Total to around $3.60 a tonne, 55 cents higher than in the previous session, Reuters data showed. Total was also active in the swaps market, picking up 100,000 tonnes of July/August inter-month swaps during the trading window. That provided support to the July/August contract, which closed up 25 cents at $3.38 a tonne, the highest in three sessions. Fuel oil inventory levels remained high in the region, with Singapore onshore stocks for the week ended July 11 above 20 million barrels, 2.99 million barrels lower than the previous week's more than two-year high, data from the International Enterprise (IE) showed. Reflecting the persistently weak sentiment, Indian Oil Corp sold an end-July loading cargo at a discount of around $22 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, lower than what it fetched in a recent sale of a similar cargo for loading in mid-July. Some demand was seen from South Korea, however, with utility East-West Power (EWP) seeking 25,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for August delivery, one day after Western Power came forward to seek 30,000 tonnes of the same product. India's Tata Power also issued a buy tender for 25,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil for delivery in August. China was seen importing around 193,000 tonnes of fuel oil from Singapore for the week ended July 11, more than double what it imported the previous week, IE data showed. **Tenders: Indian Oil Corp sold 15,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for July 26-28 loading from Haldia, to Vitol at a discount of around $22 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, FOB. India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp was offering 40,000 tonnes of 380-cst for July 28-29 loading from Mumbai via a tender which closes on July 12, with same-day validity. India's Tata Power is seeking 25,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil for delivery over Aug. 1-10 to Mumbai via a tender which closes on July 13. South Korea's East-West Power (EWP) was seeking 50,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for Aug. 11-15 delivery and another 50,000 tonnes for Aug. 27-31 delivery from Ulsan via a tender which closes on July 19. **Cash deals: No trades CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 605.80 4.05 0.67 601.75 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.60 0.55 18.03 3.05 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 593.30 2.90 0.49 590.40 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.30 0.45 15.79 2.85 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 600.00 3.00 0.50 597.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 6.70 0.10 1.52 6.60 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 99.55 0.86 0.87 98.69 180cst M1 604.63 3.63 0.60 601.00 180cst M1/M2 3.38 0.25 7.99 3.13 180cst M2 601.25 3.37 0.56 597.88 Visco M1 12.27 1.02 9.07 11.25 Visco M2 12.13 1.00 8.98 11.13 380cst M1 592.35 2.60 0.44 589.75 380cst M1/M2 3.22 0.22 7.33 3.00 380cst M2 589.13 2.38 0.41 586.75 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -3.87 0.06 -1.53 -3.93 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -3.94 0.15 -3.67 -4.09 East-West M1 35.88 1.63 4.76 34.25 East-West M2 35.88 -0.12 -0.33 36.00 Barges M1 568.75 2.00 0.35 566.75 Barges M1/M2 3.38 -1.50 -30.74 4.88 Barges M2 565.38 3.50 0.62 561.88 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -12.57 -0.32 2.61 -12.25 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -12.32 -0.04 0.33 -12.28 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Jane Baird)