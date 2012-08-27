FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-Sept/Oct climbs to 3-week high on Venezuela fire
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2012 / 11:50 AM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Sept/Oct climbs to 3-week high on Venezuela fire

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market strengthened on Monday,
with the prompt inter-month swaps contract climbing more than a dollar to close
at a three-week high, following a fire that broke out at Venezuela's biggest
refinery during the weekend. 
    The September/October inter-month spread gained $1.76 to a backwardation of
$4.63 a tonne by the Asian close at 0830 GMT, highest since Aug. 3, according to
Reuters data.
    Activity was brisk in the market with more than 400,000 tonnes of the
contract traded.  
    The second-month October/November spread also saw substantial interest, with
440,000 tonnes transacted. The contract closed at a backwardation of $4.00 a
tonne, highest in two months, Reuters data showed.  
    Traders said the blast at the 645,000 barrels per day (bpd) Amuay refinery
may result in a delay in Venezuela's exports of crude and oil products, but the
country's Energy Minister said the company will not declare force majeure. It
will, instead, boost production at its other refineries. 
    Venezuela ships a monthly average of around 400,000 tonnes of fuel oil to
Singapore, according to data by the International Enterprise (IE).
    China also regularly imports from Venezuela. Venezuela overtook Russia as
China's biggest fuel oil supplier in July at 558,000 tonnes, versus Russia's
447,000 tonnes, data by the General Administration of Customs showed. 
    Cash premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst also strengthened.
The 180-cst premium inched up 45 cents to a two-week high of $3.00 a tonne above
Singapore spot quotes, while the 380-cst premium climbed $1.45 to a three-week
high of $3.70 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.    
    
    * TENDERS:
    - India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd sold 35,000-40,000 tonnes
of 380-cst, for Aug. 28-Sept. 3 lifting from Mumbai, to Marubeni at a discount
of around $10.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: No trades reported
    
    * REFINERY NEWS:
    - Venezuela's biggest refinery, the 645,000 bpd Amuay refinery, is on track
to restart within two days following an explosion on Saturday that killed 41
people in one of the global oil industry's deadliest accidents. 
    - Japan's Seibu Oil started maintenance at its 120,000 bpd Yamaguchi
refinery in Western Japan on Monday. The turnaround is expected to end in late
September. 
    - Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy said it expected to restart
operations of a 136,000 bpd sole crude distillation unit (CDU) at the Oita
refinery in southweatern Japan in early September. 
             
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                      Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             691.60    4.10      0.60   687.50 
 Diff - 180cst                3.00    0.45     17.65     2.55 
 Cargo - 380cst             679.55    5.25      0.78   674.30 
 Diff - 380cst                3.70    1.45     64.44     2.25 
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         687.00    7.00      1.03   680.00 
 380cst                                                        
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            7.45    1.75     30.70     5.70                 
 Premium                                                       
                                                                              
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                   114.86    0.23      0.20   114.63              
 180cst M1                  689.13    4.13      0.60   685.00                
 180cst M1/M2                 4.63    1.76     61.04     2.88                
 180cst M2                  684.50    3.38      0.50   681.13                
 Visco M1                    12.75   -0.13     -0.97    12.88                
 Visco M2                    12.63   -0.12     -0.94    12.75                
 380cst M1                  676.38    4.26      0.63   672.13                
 380cst M1/M2                 4.50    0.75     20.00     3.75                
 380cst M2                  671.88    3.51      0.52   668.38                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -5.75    0.15     -2.54    -5.90                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -5.75    0.01     -0.17    -5.76                
 East-West M1                34.50    0.00      0.00    34.50             
 East-West M2                34.75    0.75      2.21    34.00             
 Barges M1                  654.63    4.13      0.63   650.50               
 Barges M1/M2                 4.88    1.51     44.59     3.38                
 Barges M2                  649.75    2.63      0.41   647.13               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -14.90    0.17     -1.13   -15.07                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -14.92   -0.18      1.22   -14.74

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.