Asia Fuel Oil-Chinese buying expected to pick up
#Asia
September 10, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Chinese buying expected to pick up

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) -    Improving demand from China and
inventories at small Chinese refineries slowly falling should combine to
strengthen the Asian fuel oil market, traders said on Monday.
    "Inventory levels at the teapot refineries are beginning to ease, so we
expect to see some pick up in demand over the next few weeks," a Singapore-based
fuel oil trader said.
    Asian fuel oil prices for 180-centistoke (cst) rose $2.90 to $694.75 a
tonne, while 380-cst rose $2.90 to $679.90.
    
    * TENDERS:
    - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) bought 45,000 tonnes of high
sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), for Sept. 13 delivery to Dolphin Pier, at a premium of
$54.50 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis.
    - Pakistan State Oil (PSO) bought three 65,000-tonne parcels from Bakri and
one 65,000-tonne parcel from Vitol, for October delivery, at a premium of
$25.00-$26.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, CFR. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: No trades reported
    
 CASH ($/T)      ASIA       Change  %        Prev     RIC
                 CLOSE              Change   Close    
 Cargo - 180cst     694.75    2.90     0.42   691.85  <FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst        4.30    0.05     1.18     4.25  <FO180-SIN
                                                      DIF>
 Cargo - 380cst     679.90    2.90     0.43   677.00  <FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst        3.65    0.00     0.00     3.65  <FO380-SIN
                                                      DIF>
 Bunker             687.00    4.00     0.59   683.00  <BK380-B-S
 (Ex-wharf)-                                          N>
 380cst                                               
 Bunker               7.10    1.10    18.33     6.00            
 (Ex-wharf)                                           
 Premium                                              
                                                                
 SWAPS  ($/T)    ASIA       Change  %        Prev     RIC
                 CLOSE              Change   Close    
                 (0830                                
                 GMT)                                 
 Brent M1           114.96    1.11     0.97   113.85  <BRENTSGMc
                                                      >
 180cst M1          694.50    4.87     0.71   689.63  <FO180SGSW
                                                      c1>
 180cst M1/M2         4.63   -0.25    -5.12     4.88  <FO180SGSD
                                                      c1>
 180cst M2          689.88    5.13     0.75   684.75  <FO180SGSW
                                                      c2>
 Visco M1            14.38   -0.25    -1.71    14.63  <FOVISSGDF
                                                      c1>
 Visco M2            14.13    0.38     2.76    13.75  <FOVISSGDF
                                                      c2>
 380cst M1          680.13    5.13     0.76   675.00  <FO380SGSW
                                                      c1>
 380cst M1/M2         4.38    0.38     9.50     4.00  <FO380SGSD
                                                      c1>
 380cst M2          675.75    4.75     0.71   671.00  <FO380SGSW
                                                      c2>
 Cracks              -5.64   -0.14     2.55    -5.50  <FO180SGCK
 180-Dubai M1                                         c1>
 Cracks              -5.70   -0.12     2.15    -5.58  <FO180SGCK
 180-Dubai M2                                         c2>
 East-West M1        39.00    0.50     1.30    38.50  <FOSGEWMc1
 East-West M2        36.50    0.00     0.00    36.50  <FOSGEWMc2
 Barges M1          655.50    4.37     0.67   651.13  <HFOFARAAM
                                                      1>
 Barges M1/M2         2.13   -0.75   -26.04     2.88  <HFOFARAAS
                                                      c1>
 Barges M2          653.38    5.13     0.79   648.25  <HFOFARAAM
                                                      2>
 Crack              -14.44   -0.32     2.27   -14.12  <HFOFARAAC
 Barges-Brent                                         c1>
 M1                                                   
 Crack              -14.45   -0.18     1.26   -14.27  <HFOFARAAC
 Barges-Brent                                         c2>
 M2                                                   
    

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
