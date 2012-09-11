FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-China buying improves, eye on Amuay restart
#Energy
September 11, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-China buying improves, eye on Amuay restart

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Asia fuel oil markets strengthened on Tuesday
on improving demand from small Chinese refineries, while concerns over possible
supply disruptions from Venezuela following a fire at a major refinery in
late-August added further support.
    Venezuela, a major exporter of fuel oil into Asian markets, is struggling to
fully restart a 645,000 barrels per day refinery, the OPEC member nation's
largest plant.
     State-owned PDVSA had been forced to shutdown the facility following a
blast on August 25 that killed over 40 people.
    "Right now the major concern is how quickly the refinery will restart if
there are delays to this then certainly fuel oil production will be impacted,"
said a trader familiar with Venezuela fuel oil cargo shipments to Asia.
     "So far there has been no news on what the situation is regarding cargo
operations but needless to say we are anticipating some issues."
    Officials from PDVSA said late last week that they were expecting to the
Amuay refinery to restart fully by this week.
    Venezuela typically exports between 8-10 million barrels of fuel oil into
Asia through Petrochina. Between 2-4 million barrels are supplied into China,
while the rest ends up in the Singapore bunker market.
    This month PetroChina is expected to ship about 8 million barrels of
Venezuelan fuel oil into China double its usual volumes.
    The demand for Venezuela fuel oil has increased recently because of the
strength of gas oil margins. 
    "Some off spec gas oil has recently been used in the blending of the
Venezuelan cargoes, this has made it attractive for the smaller teapots in China
who will now be able to strip the cargo for gas oil," a Singapore-based trader
said.
    "Typically they take in the cargo and process it for the bitumen. Now they
get more bang for their buck with gas oil stripping."
    Premiums on a cost-and-freight basis for these Venezuela fuel oil cargoes
are roughly pegged around $10 a tonne, traders said, while high yielding
distillate fuel oil grades like those coming from Eastern Russia are around
$60-$70.
    "This makes the Venezuela stuff even more attractive as the entry point for
the teapots is lower versus the so called champagne cargoes from the Russian Far
East," a trader said.
    Fuel oil October/November timspread rose for a second consecutive session to
a backwardation of $3.88 on the Asian close, Reuters assessment showed.
    The October refining margin rose 20 cents to a discount of $5.45 a tonne to
Dubai crude, highest in a week, Reuters data showed.  
    
    * TENDERS:
    - Indian Oil Corp sold 35,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 21-23
lifting from Chennai, to Petrosummit at a discount of $5.00 a tonne to Singapore
quotes. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: One 380-cst trade
    - Cargill sold 20,000 tonnes to Shell, for Sept. 26-30 loading, at a premium
of $4.25 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. 
    
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev      RIC
                                                      Close     
 Cargo - 180cst             696.15    1.40      0.20    694.75  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                3.90   -0.40     -9.30      4.30  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             683.90    4.00      0.59    679.90  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                4.35    0.70     19.18      3.65  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         690.00    3.00      0.44    687.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                         
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            6.10   -1.00    -14.08      7.10                 
 Premium                                                        
                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev      RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close     
 Brent M1                   114.98    0.02      0.02    114.96              
 180cst M1                  695.88    1.38      0.20    694.50                
 180cst M1/M2                 3.75   -0.88    -19.01      4.63                
 180cst M2                  692.13    2.25      0.33    689.88                
 Visco M1                    13.00   -1.38     -9.60     14.38                
 Visco M2                    12.75   -1.38     -9.77     14.13                
 380cst M1                  682.88    2.75      0.40    680.13                
 380cst M1/M2                 3.50   -0.88    -20.09      4.38                
 380cst M2                  679.38    3.63      0.54    675.75                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -5.45    0.20     -3.54     -5.65                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -5.51    0.19     -3.33     -5.70                
 East-West M1                39.25    0.25      0.64     39.00             
 East-West M2                37.25    0.75      2.05     36.50             
 Barges M1                  656.63    1.13      0.17    655.50               
 Barges M1/M2                 1.75   -0.38    -17.84      2.13                
 Barges M2                  654.88    1.50      0.23    653.38               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -14.23    0.21     -1.45    -14.44                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -14.24    0.21     -1.45    -14.45                
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by William Hardy)

