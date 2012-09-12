FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Traders braced for further Amuay impact
#Energy
September 12, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Traders braced for further Amuay impact

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Resurfacing Chinese demand, and swelling
concerns over supply flows tightening in Asia at the front-end of the fourth
quarter continued to keep the Asia fuel oil market well supported, traders said
on Wednesday.
    As Venezuela's state-owned PDVSA scrambles to restart its largest refinery,
fuel oil consumers braced themselves for the possibility of losing a significant
chunk of arbitrage flows into the region.
    Venezuela routinely exports up to 8 million barrels of fuel oil into Asia
through Petrochina. Between 2-4 million barrels are supplied into China, while
the rest ends up in the Singapore bunker market.
    This month PetroChina is expected to ship about 8 million barrels of
Venezuelan fuel oil into China double its usual volumes.
    A shortage of fuel oil here in Singapore will directly impact the marine
fuels supply, traders said.
    Singapore is the world's top bunkering port and typically sells
380-centistoke (cst) 500-cst to vessels calling in for refuelling.
    "We are going to have a situation where the bunker market will see a
shortage if the disruption of flows from Venezuela into Singapore takes place
over an extended period," a Singapore based bunker trader said.
    "There may be a lot of oil in the market but it's not the right quality."
    The Singapore fuel oil market has been hit in recent months by a shortage of
on-specification supply that has kept bunker premiums at around $7 a tonne about
$2-$3 over the average.
    "A severe supply shortage and we can see that premium running up into double
digits," a bunker trader said.
    Fuel oil October/November timspread, which turns prompt next week, rose for
a third consecutive session to a backwardation of $4.25 on the Asian close,
euters assessment showed. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: One 180-cst trade
    - Vitol bought 20,000 tonnes, for Sept. 27-Oct 1 loading, from Mitsui at a
premium of $3.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. 
    
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                      Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             699.00    2.85      0.41   696.15  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                3.95    0.05      1.28     3.90  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             686.15    2.25      0.33   683.90  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                4.30   -0.05     -1.15     4.35  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         693.00    3.00      0.43   690.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                        
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            6.85    0.75     12.30     6.10                 
 Premium                                                       
                                                                              
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                   116.13    1.15      1.00   114.98              
 180cst M1                  699.25    3.37      0.48   695.88                
 180cst M1/M2                 4.00    0.25      6.67     3.75                
 180cst M2                  695.25    3.12      0.45   692.13                
 Visco M1                    13.50    0.50      3.85    13.00                
 Visco M2                    13.25    0.50      3.92    12.75                
 380cst M1                  685.75    2.87      0.42   682.88                
 380cst M1/M2                 3.75    0.25      7.14     3.50                
 380cst M2                  682.00    2.62      0.39   679.38                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -5.82   -0.37      6.79    -5.45                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -5.87   -0.36      6.53    -5.51                
 East-West M1                39.25    0.00      0.00    39.25             
 East-West M2                36.50   -0.75     -2.01    37.25             
 Barges M1                  660.00    3.37      0.51   656.63               
 Barges M1/M2                 1.25   -0.50    -28.57     1.75                
 Barges M2                  658.75    3.87      0.59   654.88               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -14.78   -0.55      3.87   -14.23                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -14.81   -0.57      4.00   -14.24                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
