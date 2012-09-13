Asia Fuel Oil-China keeps fuel oil supported

SINGAPORE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Recovering Chinese demand kept the Asia fuel oil market supported on Thursday, with traders eyeing a potential supply crunch in the first-half of the next quarter. Supply disruptions are expected following a fire at Venezuela's largest refinery in late August. The OPEC member is a leading supplier of fuel oil into Asia through Chinese trader PetroChina. Demand has been picking up in China, particularly among the smaller teapot refiners as inventories start to ease. Another boost to demand has been the healthy refining margins for gas oil. "At the moment demand is picking up, but it could be better," a Singapore-based fuel oil trader said. "As always the Chinese buyer is extremely price sensitive, if we had a slightly softer flat price we would have seen a quicker take up, so buyer and seller are still haggling over the price point." The fuel oil timspread for September/October inched up 13 cents to a backwardation of $4.13 a tonne, while the October/November backwardation remained firm at $4.13 a tonne, according to Reuters assessment. *TENDERS: - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp is offering 10,000 tonnes of pyrolysis fuel oil (PFO) and 35,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), for Sept. 28-30 lifting from Mailiao, via tender which closes on Sept. 14, with same-day validity. *CASH DEALS: No trades reported CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 697.55 -1.45 -0.21 699.00 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.95 0.00 0.00 3.95 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 682.50 -3.65 -0.53 686.15 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.15 -1.15 -26.74 4.30 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 689.00 -4.00 -0.58 693.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 6.50 -0.35 -5.11 6.85 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 115.81 -0.32 -0.28 116.13 180cst M1 698.25 -1.00 -0.14 699.25 180cst M1/M2 4.13 0.13 3.25 4.00 180cst M2 694.13 -1.12 -0.16 695.25 Visco M1 14.50 1.00 7.41 13.50 Visco M2 14.25 1.00 7.55 13.25 380cst M1 683.75 -2.00 -0.29 685.75 380cst M1/M2 3.88 0.13 3.47 3.75 380cst M2 679.88 -2.12 -0.31 682.00 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -5.87 -0.05 0.86 -5.82 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.91 -0.04 0.68 -5.87 East-West M1 40.25 1.00 2.55 39.25 East-West M2 37.25 0.75 2.05 36.50 Barges M1 658.00 -2.00 -0.30 660.00 Barges M1/M2 1.13 -0.12 -9.60 1.25 Barges M2 656.88 -1.87 -0.28 658.75 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.75 0.03 -0.20 -14.78 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.71 0.09 -0.61 -14.80 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by William Hardy)