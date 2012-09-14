Asia Fuel Oil-Supported with eye on China, disruptions

SINGAPORE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Fuel oil ended the week steady as traders considered a potential supply crunch in the fourth-quarter which could firm prices. Even as demand starts to recover in China, buying remains cautious because of the inexorable rise of the flat price. Traders are already starting to seek alternatives to Venezuelan supplies, on the anticipation that state-owned PDVSA will not be back at full capacity soon. The 645,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery, largest in the country, is currently processing 330,000 bpd. "Right now we're going to start looking at other possible options, maybe the straight-run from the Far East of Russia, although their pricing could be a problem for us," a trader said. Premiums for high yielding distillate eastern grade straight-run fuel oil originating from Russuan ports are around $60-$70 a tonne on a cost and freight basis. Fuel oil coming from Venezuela was quoted to Chinese buyers at a premium of around $10 a tonne. "The alternative is definitely going to be a more painful burden for the buyer, but better for the seller of the m100," a trader said. The fuel oil timespread for October/November, which turns prompt next week, inched up 13 cents to a backwardation of $4.25 a tonne, according to a Reuters assessment. The viscosity spread, price difference between the 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst grades, rose to $16.38 a tonne, highest in nine months. *TENDERS: - India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd sold 30,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 22-24 lifting from Vizag, to Glencore at an unspecified price. *CASH DEALS: Two 380-cst trades - Brightoil sold 20,000 tonnes, for Oct. 4-8 loading, to Vitol at a premium of $2.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. - Vitol bought another 20,000 tonnes, for Sept. 29-Oct. 3 loading, from Cargill at a discount of $2.00 a tonne to balance September quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 710.70 13.15 1.89 697.55 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.60 -0.35 -8.86 3.95 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 692.40 9.90 1.45 682.50 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 1.20 -1.95 -61.90 3.15 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 699.00 10.00 1.45 689.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 6.60 0.10 1.54 6.50 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 117.51 2.24 1.94 115.27 180cst M1 709.38 11.13 1.59 698.25 180cst M1/M2 3.75 -0.38 -9.20 4.13 180cst M2 705.63 11.50 1.66 694.13 Visco M1 16.38 1.88 12.97 14.50 Visco M2 15.50 1.25 8.77 14.25 380cst M1 693.00 9.25 1.35 683.75 380cst M1/M2 2.88 -1.00 -25.77 3.88 380cst M2 690.13 10.25 1.51 679.88 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -5.97 -0.10 1.70 -5.87 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.95 -0.04 0.68 -5.91 East-West M1 40.50 0.25 0.62 40.25 East-West M2 39.00 1.75 4.70 37.25 Barges M1 668.88 10.88 1.65 658.00 Barges M1/M2 2.25 1.12 99.12 1.13 Barges M2 666.63 9.75 1.48 656.88 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -15.45 -0.74 5.03 -14.71 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -15.21 -0.36 2.42 -14.85 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by William Hardy)