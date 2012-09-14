FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Supported with eye on China, disruptions
#Energy
September 14, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Supported with eye on China, disruptions

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Fuel oil ended the week steady as traders
considered a potential supply crunch in the fourth-quarter which could firm
prices.
    Even as demand starts to recover in China, buying remains cautious because
of the inexorable rise of the flat price.
    Traders are already starting to seek alternatives to Venezuelan supplies, on
the anticipation that state-owned PDVSA will not be back at full capacity soon. 
    The 645,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery, largest in the country, is
currently processing 330,000 bpd. 
    "Right now we're going to start looking at other possible options, maybe the
straight-run from the Far East of Russia, although their pricing could be a
problem for us," a trader said.
    Premiums for high yielding distillate eastern grade straight-run fuel oil
originating from Russuan ports are around $60-$70 a tonne on a cost and freight
basis.
    Fuel oil coming from Venezuela was quoted to Chinese buyers at a premium of
around $10 a tonne.
    "The alternative is definitely going to be a more painful burden for the
buyer, but better for the seller of the m100," a trader said.
    The fuel oil timespread for October/November, which turns prompt next week,
inched up 13 cents to a backwardation of $4.25 a tonne, according to a Reuters
assessment.
    The viscosity spread, price difference between the 180-centistoke (cst) and
380-cst grades, rose to $16.38 a tonne, highest in nine months.
    
    *TENDERS: 
    - India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd sold 30,000 tonnes of
380-cst, for Sept. 22-24 lifting from Vizag, to Glencore at an unspecified
price.  
    
    *CASH DEALS: Two 380-cst trades
    - Brightoil sold 20,000 tonnes, for Oct. 4-8 loading, to Vitol at a premium
of $2.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
    - Vitol bought another 20,000 tonnes, for Sept. 29-Oct. 3 loading, from
Cargill at a discount of $2.00 a tonne to balance September quotes. 
    
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                      Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             710.70   13.15      1.89   697.55  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                3.60   -0.35     -8.86     3.95  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             692.40    9.90      1.45   682.50  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                1.20   -1.95    -61.90     3.15  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         699.00   10.00      1.45   689.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                        
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            6.60    0.10      1.54     6.50                 
 Premium                                                       
                                                                              
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                   117.51    2.24      1.94   115.27              
 180cst M1                  709.38   11.13      1.59   698.25                
 180cst M1/M2                 3.75   -0.38     -9.20     4.13                
 180cst M2                  705.63   11.50      1.66   694.13                
 Visco M1                    16.38    1.88     12.97    14.50                
 Visco M2                    15.50    1.25      8.77    14.25                
 380cst M1                  693.00    9.25      1.35   683.75                
 380cst M1/M2                 2.88   -1.00    -25.77     3.88                
 380cst M2                  690.13   10.25      1.51   679.88                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -5.97   -0.10      1.70    -5.87                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -5.95   -0.04      0.68    -5.91                
 East-West M1                40.50    0.25      0.62    40.25             
 East-West M2                39.00    1.75      4.70    37.25             
 Barges M1                  668.88   10.88      1.65   658.00               
 Barges M1/M2                 2.25    1.12     99.12     1.13                
 Barges M2                  666.63    9.75      1.48   656.88               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -15.45   -0.74      5.03   -14.71                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -15.21   -0.36      2.42   -14.85                
 

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
