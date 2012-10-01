FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Weak on thin China demand, heavy Oct arb
October 1, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Weak on thin China demand, heavy Oct arb

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Fuel oil arbitrage arrivals into Asia were
expected to further depress the fuel oil market, as demand from China's small
and medium sized refiners remained thin.
    As China's economy slows, demand for refined products has decreased due to
slowing industrial demand for power generation fuels.
    Fuel oil is a a feedstock for small refiners in China known as teapots,
which process it for middle distillates like diesel which is then sold off to
factories and smelters for power generation.
    China's slowdown has largely been attributed to the flatlining global
economy which has seen a steep drop in overseas orders for exports from China's
large factory base.
    As China is expected to be closed for business for the next 7 days due to
the week-long mid-autumn holidays, purchases by refiners are expected to remain
capped at around 1.2 million tonnes in October versus about 1.8-2 million tonnes
in September.
    And with a heavier flow of arbitrage oil coming in from the West, prices are
likely to be dragged even lower, traders said.
    An estimated 5 million tonnes will end up in Asia, according to traders,
with about 4 million tonnes expected to land in markets in Southeast Asia and
North Asia.
    Fuel oil's prompt intermonth spread was unchanged at a backwardation of
$2.88 a tonne by the Asian close, according to Reuters data.   
    
    * TENDERS:
    - India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd  is offering 30,000 tonnes of
380-cst, for Oct. 23-27 lifting from Kochi, via tender which closes on Oct 4,
with a one-day validity.
    - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Corp  is offering
40,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil, for Nov. 3-5 lifting from New Mangalore, via
tender which closes on Oct 4, with a one-day validity.
    - India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd is offering 35,000-40,000
tonnes of 380-cst, for Oct. 12-14 lifting from Mumbai, via tender which closes
on Oct. 1.
    - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp is offering 40,000 tonnes of
high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), for Oct. 12-14 lifting from Mailiao, via tender
which closes on Oct. 1, with same-day validity.
    - Saudi's ExxonMobil is offering 80,000 tonnes of 650-cst, for Oct. 26-28
lifting from Yanbu, via tender which closes on Oct. 2, with a one-day validity. 
    - India's Essar Oil sold 45,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Oct 18-22
lifting from Vadinar, to Socar at a premium of $4.00-$5.00 a tonne above Middle
East quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.       
    
    * CASH DEALS: one deal
    - Petrochina buys 20,000 tonnes for October 21-25 loading from Shell. Deal
price was at a premium of $1.50 to the Singapore benchmark.
    
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                      Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             667.20   -1.70     -0.25   668.90  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                2.05    0.75     57.69     1.30  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             655.80   -1.60     -0.24   657.40  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                2.25    0.05      2.27     2.20  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         662.00   -2.00     -0.30   664.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                        
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            6.20   -0.40     -6.06     6.60                  
 Premium                                                       
                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                   111.81   -0.78     -0.69   112.59              
 180cst M1                  665.88   -2.25     -0.34   668.13                
 180cst M1/M2                 2.88    0.00      0.00     2.88                
 180cst M2                  663.00   -2.25     -0.34   665.25                
 Visco M1                    11.50   -0.88     -7.11    12.38                
 Visco M2                    12.00   -0.63     -4.99    12.63                
 380cst M1                  654.38   -1.37     -0.21   655.75                
 380cst M1/M2                 3.38    0.25      7.99     3.13                
 380cst M2                  651.00   -1.63     -0.25   652.63                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -6.26    0.38     -5.72    -6.64                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -6.03    0.35     -5.49    -6.38                
 East-West M1                37.00    1.50      4.23    35.50             
 East-West M2                37.00    0.50      1.37    36.50             
 Barges M1                  628.88   -3.75     -0.59   632.63               
 Barges M1/M2                 2.88   -1.00    -25.77     3.88                
 Barges M2                  626.00   -2.75     -0.44   628.75               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -15.50    0.36     -2.27   -15.86                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -15.09    0.31     -2.01   -15.40                
 
    

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
