Asia Fuel Oil-Oct/Nov slips further on weak demand
October 2, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Oct/Nov slips further on weak demand

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market continued to weaken on
Tuesday, with the prompt inter-month spread easing to a six-week low on
lacklustre demand at a time when more supply is emerging.  
    The balance October/November inter-month spread eased 50 cents to a
backwardation of $2.38 a tonne, lowest since Aug. 21, according to Reuters data.
    Demand from China is unlikely to recover this week as businesses are closed
for a week-long public holiday. 
    Lower demand for diesel, the main output for Chinese refineries, have
reduced appetite for straight-run fuel oil, which is used as a feedstock by
refiners.   
    In Japan, summer temperatures seemed to have come off, thus reducing the
country's electricity consumption and demand for fuel oil. Power demand in Japan
decreased by 0.3 percent in September from a year earlier, Reuters calculations
showed. 
    On the supply end, Asia is expected to receive around 5 million tonnes of
Western fuel oil this month, up from last month's 4.6 million tonnes, which will
weigh down prices, traders said.
    More supply is also seen coming out of India, with around 500,000 tonnes
seen so far.
    Indonesia's Pertamina is heard to be in a term supply negotiation with
Japanese trader Mitsui, whose term contract ended in September. Details of the
negotiation were not known. 
    Fuel oil's refining margin widened to a discount of $6.75 a barrel to Dubai
crude, Reuters data showed.    
    
    * TENDERS:
    - Saudi Aramco sold 105,000 tonnes of A991 cracked high sulphur fuel oil,
for Oct. 7-9 loading from Yanbu, to Bakri at an unspecified price.  
    
    * CASH DEALS: Two 180-cst deals.
    - Vitol sold 20,000 tonnes, for Oct. 21-25 loading, to PetroChina at a
premium of $1.50 a tonne above balance October quotes, which is equivalent to
around $2.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
    - BP sold 20,000 tonnes, for Oct. 20-24 loading, to PetroChina at a premium
of $1.75 a tonne above balance October quotes, which is equivalent to around
$2.20 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. 
    
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                      Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             666.80   -0.40     -0.06   667.20  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                1.85   -0.20     -9.76     2.05  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             655.60   -0.20     -0.03   655.80  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                2.10   -0.15     -6.67     2.25  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         661.00   -1.00     -0.15   662.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                        
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            5.40   -0.80    -12.90     6.20                  
 Premium                                                       
                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                   112.14    0.33      0.30   111.81              
 180cst M1                  665.63   -0.25     -0.04   665.88                
 180cst M1/M2                 2.38   -0.50    -17.36     2.88                
 180cst M2                  663.25    0.25      0.04   663.00                
 Visco M1                    11.25   -0.25     -2.17    11.50                
 Visco M2                    12.00    0.00      0.00    12.00                
 380cst M1                  654.38    0.00      0.00   654.38                
 380cst M1/M2                 3.13   -0.25     -7.40     3.38                
 380cst M2                  651.25    0.25      0.04   651.00                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -6.75   -0.49      7.83    -6.26                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -6.44   -0.41      6.80    -6.03                
 East-West M1                37.25    0.25      0.68    37.00             
 East-West M2                37.00    0.00      0.00    37.00             
 Barges M1                  628.38   -0.50     -0.08   628.88               
 Barges M1/M2                 2.13   -0.75    -26.04     2.88                
 Barges M2                  626.25    0.25      0.04   626.00               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -15.79   -0.29      1.87   -15.50                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -15.41   -0.32      2.12   -15.09                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by)

