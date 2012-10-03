FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Weakens on poor demand, heavy arb supply flows
October 3, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Weakens on poor demand, heavy arb supply flows

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market remained depressed on
Wednesday, with the prompt inter-month spread easing to a four-month low on weak
demand, and further exacerbated by heavier arbitrage supply flows into Asia.
    Fuel oil's October/November inter-month spread fell to nearly four-month low
of $1.88 a tonne in backwardation, Reuters data showed.
    Demand from China has taken a big hit due to the lower requirement for
diesel in the world' second-largest oil consumer. Straight-run fuel oil is
typically used as a feedstock by small and medium refiners on the southern and
northern coasts in China.
    Fuel oil arbitrage flows into Asia are expected to hit around 5 million
tonnes of Western fuel oil this month, up from the previous month's 4.6 million
tonnes. This is likely to drive prices down further, traders said.  
    Fuel oil's refining margin widened to a discount of $6.78 a barrel to Dubai
crude, Reuters data showed.    
    
    * TENDERS:
    - India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd sold 35,000-40,000 tonnes
of 380-cst, for Oct. 12-14 lifting from Mumbai, to PetroChina at an unspecified
price.  
    
    * CASH DEALS: One trade.
    - Gunvor sold a 20,000 tonnes October 19-23 loading cargo to BP at a premium
of $2.25 a tonne to the Balance October average prices of the Singapore
benchmark.

 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                      Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             657.55   -9.25     -1.39   666.80  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                1.70   -0.15     -8.11     1.85  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             646.05   -9.55     -1.46   655.60  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                2.65    0.55     26.19     2.10  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         651.50   -9.50     -1.44   661.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                        
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            5.45    0.05      0.93     5.40                  
 Premium                                                       
                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                   110.67   -1.47     -1.31   112.14              
 180cst M1                  656.38   -9.25     -1.39   665.63                
 180cst M1/M2                 1.88   -0.50    -21.01     2.38                
 180cst M2                  654.50   -8.75     -1.32   663.25                
 Visco M1                    12.13    0.88      7.82    11.25                
 Visco M2                    13.13    1.13      9.42    12.00                
 380cst M1                  644.25  -10.13     -1.55   654.38                
 380cst M1/M2                 2.88   -0.25     -7.99     3.13                
 380cst M2                  641.38   -9.87     -1.52   651.25                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -6.78   -0.03      0.44    -6.75                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -6.48   -0.04      0.62    -6.44                
 East-West M1                38.00    0.75      2.01    37.25             
 East-West M2                37.75    0.75      2.03    37.00             
 Barges M1                  618.38  -10.00     -1.59   628.38               
 Barges M1/M2                 1.63   -0.50    -23.47     2.13                
 Barges M2                  616.75   -9.50     -1.52   626.25               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -15.78    0.01     -0.06   -15.79                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -15.47   -0.06      0.39   -15.41                
    
    

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
