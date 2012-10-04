FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-180-cst cash differential weakens on ample supply
October 4, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-180-cst cash differential weakens on ample supply

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil cash differentials weakened on
Thursday, as ample supply of the 180-centistoke (cst) grade pushed its
differential down to a near six-month low. 
    The 180-cst differential dipped $1.10 to a premium of 60 cents a tonne above
Singapore spot quotes, lowest since April 18, according to Reuters data. 
    The prompt October/November inter-month spread was steady at a four-month
low of $1.88 a tonne in backwardation, Reuters assessment showed. 
    More supply is seen coming out of India, with Indian Oil Corp 
issuing another two tenders to sell a total of 45,000 tonnes of the 180-cst fuel
oil for October-loading. 
    IOC has so far sold four cargoes, totalling around 80,000 tonnes, of
October-loading 180-cst fuel oil. Two of the cargoes were rare Kandla-loading
cargoes. Industry sources said that the refiner usually supplies to the domestic
market from Kandla, and weak domestic demand has forced the refiner to export
instead.
    In the low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) market, requirements from utilities are
expected to pick up in November-December as heating usage usually increases
during the winter. 
    South Korean utility Korea District Heating Corp (KDHC) has issued a tender
to seek 31,000 tonnes of LSFO or low sulphur waxy residue (LSWR) for delivery
until Dec. 30. The tender closes on Oct. 21, according to the tender document.
 
    Singapore onshore residual fuel oil stocks for the week ended Oct. 3 hit a
five-week low of 17.905 million barrels, down 627,000 barrels from the previous
week, data by state-trade agency International Enterprise (IE) showed.
   
    
    * TENDERS:
    - South Korean utility Korea District Heating Corp (KDHC) is seeking 31,000
tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) or low sulphur waxy residue (LSWR), for
Dec. 30 delivery, via tender which closes on Oct. 21. 
    - Indian Oil Corp is offering 30,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Oct. 28-30
lifting from Kandla, via tender which closes on Oct. 8, with a two-day validity.
    - Indian Oil Corp issued another tender to sell 15,000 tonnes of 180-cst for
Oct. 28-30 lifting from Haldia. The tender closes on Oct. 8, with a two-day
validity. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: One 180-cst trade
    - Vitol sold 20,000 tonnes, for Oct. 21-25 loading, to PetroChina at a
premium of 50 cents a tonne above balance October average quotes, which is
equivalent to around 85 cents a tonne above Singapore quotes. 
    
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev      RIC
                                                      Close     
 Cargo - 180cst             645.65  -11.90     -1.81    657.55  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                0.60   -1.10    -64.71      1.70  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             635.40  -10.65     -1.65    646.05  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                2.00   -0.65    -24.53      2.65  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         640.00  -11.50     -1.77    651.50  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                         
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            4.60   -0.85    -15.60      5.45                  
 Premium                                                        
                                                                                
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev      RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close     
 Brent M1                   108.84   -1.83     -1.65    110.67              
 180cst M1                  645.63  -10.75     -1.64    656.38                
 180cst M1/M2                 1.75   -0.13     -6.91      1.88                
 180cst M2                  643.88  -10.62     -1.62    654.50                
 Visco M1                    11.50   -0.63     -5.19     12.13                
 Visco M2                    12.13   -1.00     -7.62     13.13                
 380cst M1                  634.13  -10.12     -1.57    644.25                
 380cst M1/M2                 2.38   -0.50    -17.36      2.88                
 380cst M2                  631.75   -9.63     -1.50    641.38                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -6.38    0.40     -5.90     -6.78                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -6.13    0.35     -5.40     -6.48                
 East-West M1                38.00    0.00      0.00     38.00             
 East-West M2                37.75    0.00      0.00     37.75             
 Barges M1                  607.63  -10.75     -1.74    618.38               
 Barges M1/M2                 1.50   -0.13     -7.98      1.63                
 Barges M2                  606.13  -10.62     -1.72    616.75               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -15.59    0.20     -1.27    -15.79                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -15.24    0.23     -1.49    -15.47                
 

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
