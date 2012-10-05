FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Oct/Nov plunges to over six-month low
October 5, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Oct/Nov plunges to over six-month low

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil weakened further on Friday,
with inter-month spreads coming under pressure on increasing supplies coming
into the region, while demand remained lacklustre.
    The prompt balance October/November inter-month spread plunged to a
backwardation of 50 cents a tonne by the Asian close, weakest in more than six
months, Reuters data showed.
    Cash differential for the 180-centistoke (cst) grade fuel oil flipped into
negative territory for the first time in nearly six months, being valued at a
discount of 50 cents to Singapore spot quotes, according to Reuters assessment. 
    Cash differential represents the amount buyers are willing to pay above or
below benchmark prices.
    Pakistan's total fuel oil imports for September fell 50 percent from the
previous month to 537,920 tonnes, data released by the Oil Companies Advisory
Committee showed. 
    Pakistan imported 411,054 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) and 126,866
tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO), the data showed. 
    Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) bought 35,000 tonnes of
October-delivery LSFO at a lower premium, industry sources said, reflecting the
current weak sentiment in the market. 
    The refiner bought the parcal from Bakri at a premium of $67.00-$68.00 a
tonne to Singapore spot quotes. It previously paid a premium of $84.95 a tonne
to Singapore spot quotes for 15,000 tonnes of August-delivery LSFO.
    
    * TENDERS:
    - India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp is offering up to 30,000 tonnes
of 380-cst, for Oct. 16-20 lifting from Vizag, via tender which closes on Oct.
8, with a same-day validity. 
    - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) bought 35,000 tonnes of low
sulphur fuel oil (LSFO), for Oct. 15 delivery to DES Colomdo, from Bakri at a
premium of $67.00-$68.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on a cost-and-freight
(CFR) basis. 
    - Saudi's ExxonMobil sold 80,000 tonnes of 650-cst, for Oct. 26-28 lifting
from Yanbu, to Bakri at a discount of $28.00-$30.00 a tonne to Singapore spot
quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.         
    
    * CASH DEALS: Four 380-cst trades.
    - Brightoil sold 40,000 tonnes, for Oct. 22-26 loading, to BP at a premium
of $1.00 a tonne above balance October average quotes, which is equivalent to
around $1.30 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.
    - Gunvor sold 20,000 tonnes, for Oct. 20-24 loading, to Hin Leong at a
premium of $1.00 a tonne above second-half October average quotes, which is
equivalent to around 90 cents a tonne above Singapore quotes.
    - PetroChina sold 20,000 tonnes, for Oct. 31-Nov. 4 loading, to Hin Leong at
a premium of $1.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. 
    - PetroChina sold 20,000 tonnes, for Oct. 27-31 loading, to Hin Leong at a
premium of 50 cents above second-half October average quotes, which is
equivalent to around 80 cents a tonne above Singapore quotes.   
    
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev      RIC
                                                      Close     
 Cargo - 180cst             657.30   11.65      1.80    645.65  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst               -0.50   -1.10   -183.33      0.60  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             647.60   12.20      1.92    635.40  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                0.85   -1.15    -57.50      2.00  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         652.00   12.00      1.88    640.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                         
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            4.40   -0.20     -4.35      4.60                 
 Premium                                                        
                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev      RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close     
 Brent M1                   112.16    3.32      3.05    108.84              
 180cst M1                  658.00   12.37      1.92    645.63                
 180cst M1/M2                 0.50   -1.25    -71.43      1.75                
 180cst M2                  657.50   13.62      2.12    643.88                
 Visco M1                    10.75   -0.75     -6.52     11.50                
 Visco M2                    11.75   -0.38     -3.13     12.13                
 380cst M1                  647.25   13.12      2.07    634.13                
 380cst M1/M2                 1.50   -0.88    -36.97      2.38                
 380cst M2                  645.75   14.00      2.22    631.75                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -7.24   -0.86     13.48     -6.38                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -6.78   -0.65     10.60     -6.13                
 East-West M1                37.00   -1.00     -2.63     38.00             
 East-West M2                37.00   -0.75     -1.99     37.75             
 Barges M1                  621.00   13.37      2.20    607.63               
 Barges M1/M2                 0.50   -1.00    -66.67      1.50                
 Barges M2                  620.50   14.37      2.37    606.13               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -16.70   -1.11      7.12    -15.59                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -16.07   -0.83      5.45    -15.24                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)

