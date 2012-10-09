FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Weak prices boosts demand; cash differentials up
October 9, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Weak prices boosts demand; cash differentials up

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil cash differentials recovered on
Tuesday as low prices helped to stir up buying interest.
    Cash differential for 180-centistoke (cst) fuel oil narrowed more than a
dollar to a discount of 40 cents a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, the
highest in three sessions.
    The cash differential represents the amount buyers are willing to pay above
or below benchmark prices. 
    Abundant supply of the lower viscosity grade, due to high Western arbitrage
arrivals, has caused prices to sink, and the prompt October/November inter-month
spread flipped into a contango structure for the first time in seven months.
    Western arbitrage inflows for October are expected to increase by 50 percent
from September to around 5.2 million tonnes, according to a Reuters survey of
traders and shipping brokers.  
    However, low prices have also encouraged buyers to come forward to make
purchases, with two deals reported done during the physical trading window.
Shell sold a 40,000-tonne cargo and another 20,000-tonne parcel at a discount of
70-75 cents to Singapore spot quotes.
    Demand also emerged from Pakistan, with Pakistan State Oil 
issuing a tender to buy 455,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) and
110,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) for delivery over November to
January. The tender closes on Oct 19, with a one-week validity. 
    Pakistan uses fuel oil for power generation and consumption usually rises
towards the end of year due to heating demand during the winter. 
    Another South Korean utility has entered the spot market to seek supply.
East-West Power issued a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of HSFO for November. It
last bought 50,000 tonnes of HSFO for September-delivery from Hyundai at a
premium of $4.93 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis.
  
    In the low sulphur fuel oil market, Indonesia's state-owned Pertamina
 has concluded its term contract talks with Mitsui, Itochu and Shell
to supply low sulphur waxy residue (LSWR) in the fourth quarter, industry
sources said. 
    Premiums were heard to be around $50.00-$55.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes,
significantly lower than last quarter's $130.00 a tonne.
    
    * TENDERS:
    - South Korea's East-West Power (EWP) is seeking 50,000 tonnes of HSFO, for
Nov. 1-5 delivery to Ulsan, via a tender which closes on Oct. 15.
    - Pakistan State Oil is seeking seven 65,000-tonne cargoes of HSFO and two
55,000-tonne cargoes of LSFO, for delivery over November-January, via a tender
which closes on Oct. 19, with offers to remain valid till Oct. 26. 
    - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd sold 40,000
tonnes of vacuum gasoil (VGO), for Nov. 3-5 lifting from New Mangalore, to Vitol
at a premium of $6.00 a tonne above Dubai crude, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
 
    
    * CASH DEALS: Two 180-cst and one 380-cst trades
    - Shell sold 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Oct. 24-28 loading, to PetroChina
at a discount of 50 cents a tonne to balance October average quotes, which is
equivalent to a discount of 70 cents a tonne to Singapore quotes. 
    - BP bought 40,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Oct. 24-28 loading, from Shell at
a discount of 75 cents a tonne to Singapore quotes. 
    - Gunvor sold 40,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Oct. 27-31 loading, to BP at a
premium of 75 cents a tonne above balance October average quotes, which is
equivalent to a premium of 80 cents above Singapore quotes.      

 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                      Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             640.45    1.45      0.23   639.00  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst               -0.40    1.10    -73.33    -1.50  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             630.60    0.75      0.12   629.85  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                0.80    1.05   -420.00    -0.25  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         635.00    0.00      0.00   635.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                        
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            4.40   -0.75    -14.56     5.15                 
 Premium                                                       
                                                                              
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                   112.54    1.73      1.56   110.81              
 180cst M1                  640.50    0.50      0.08   640.00                
 180cst M1/M2                -0.75    0.50    -40.00    -1.25                
 180cst M2                  641.25    0.00      0.00   641.25                
 Visco M1                    10.63    0.63      6.30    10.00                
 Visco M2                    11.50    0.50      4.55    11.00                
 380cst M1                  629.88   -0.12     -0.02   630.00                
 380cst M1/M2                 0.13    0.38   -152.00    -0.25                
 380cst M2                  629.75   -0.50     -0.08   630.25                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -9.69   -1.38     16.61    -8.31                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -9.06   -1.27     16.30    -7.79                
 East-West M1                34.50    0.00      0.00    34.50             
 East-West M2                35.25    0.50      1.44    34.75             
 Barges M1                  606.00    0.50      0.08   605.50               
 Barges M1/M2                 0.00    1.00   -100.00    -1.00                
 Barges M2                  606.00   -0.50     -0.08   606.50               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -19.31   -1.81     10.34   -17.50                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -18.38   -1.57      9.34   -16.81                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
