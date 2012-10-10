FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Inter-month spreads flip back into backwardation
October 10, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Inter-month spreads flip back into backwardation

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market extended gains on
Wednesday, with the first four inter-month spreads gaining a dollar and above
amid renewed hopes that demand would recover as players start stockpiling for
winter. 
    The balance October/November inter-month spreads, which remains prompt until
next Monday, flipped back into a backwardation structure on Wednesday.
 
    The contract was valued at a backwardation of $1.00 a tonne by the Asian
close, the highest in nearly a week, according to Reuters data. 
    South Korean utilities have entered the spot market to procure supply for
the upcoming winter. Western Power and East-West Power are seeking 80,000 tonnes
of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) for November-delivery.   
    Enquiries from Chinese independent refineries have also emerged just days
after the country returns from a week-long public holiday, industry sources
said. However, most refiners preferred staying at the sidelines due to the
uncertain outlook of crude prices. 
    In Japan, fuel oil consumption has fallen as summer temperatures have come
off, but demand is expected to pick up slightly during the winter. 
    Tokyo Electric Power's (Tepco) fuel oil consumption fell in September to
678,000 kilolitres, down 12 percent from the previous month. However, the
utility bought slightly more fuel oil for the month at 685,000 kilolitres versus
August's 677,000 kilolitres.  
    
    * TENDERS:
    - Taiwan's Formosa is offering 13,000 tonnes of pyrolysis fuel oil and
40,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil, for Oct. 23-25 lifting from Mailiao, via
tender which closes on Oct. 11, with a same-day validity. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: No trades reported
    
    * REFINERY NEWS:
    - Vietnam has shut its sole refinery after a glitch at a gasoline-making
unit, forcing the plant's buyers such as Saigon Petro to cover cargoes at short
notice, industry sources said on Wednesday. 

 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                      Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             662.80   22.35      3.49   640.45  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                0.75    1.15   -287.50    -0.40  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             650.45   19.85      3.15   630.60  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                1.00    0.20     25.00     0.80  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         655.00   20.00      3.15   635.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                        
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            4.55    0.15      3.41     4.40                 
 Premium                                                       
                                                                              
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                   114.49    1.95      1.73   112.54              
 180cst M1                  662.50   22.00      3.43   640.50                
 180cst M1/M2                 1.00    1.75   -233.33    -0.75                
 180cst M2                  661.50   20.25      3.16   641.25                
 Visco M1                    12.75    2.12     19.94    10.63                
 Visco M2                    12.38    0.88      7.65    11.50                
 380cst M1                  649.75   19.87      3.15   629.88                
 380cst M1/M2                 0.63    0.50    384.62     0.13                
 380cst M2                  649.13   19.38      3.08   629.75                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -8.13    1.56    -16.10    -9.69                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -7.68    1.38    -15.23    -9.06                
 East-West M1                37.00    2.50      7.25    34.50             
 East-West M2                37.00    1.75      4.96    35.25             
 Barges M1                  625.50   19.50      3.22   606.00               
 Barges M1/M2                 1.00    1.00       N/A     0.00                
 Barges M2                  624.50   18.50      3.05   606.00               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -18.41    0.90     -4.66   -19.31                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -17.35    1.03     -5.60   -18.38                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)

