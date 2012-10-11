FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Intermonth spreads dip; ample supply persists
October 11, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Intermonth spreads dip; ample supply persists

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market weakened on Thursday,
with intermonth spreads erasing the previous session's gains as concerns over an
over-supplied market outweighed demand hopes. 
    The balance of October/November spread for 180-centistoke (cst) fuel oil
fell 75 cents to a backwardation of 25 cents, a two session low, according to
Reuters data. 
    The November/December, which turns prompt next Tuesday, was also valued at a
backwardation of 25 cents a tonne by the Asian close, down a dollar from the
previous session.
    Cash differential for the 180-cst grade also weakened, falling by 60 cents
to a premium of 15 cents a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. 
    Activity in the feedstock market in China was subdued, as refiners chose to
stay at the sidelines, anticipating prices to fall further. Eyes were also on
the result of Rosneft's term tender to sell a total of 1.2 million tonnes of
M100 straight-run fuel oil for the period November-April. 
    Singapore onshore residual fuel oil stocks for the week ended Oct. 10 rose
1.7 million barrels to a three-week high of 19.605 million barrels, data by
state-trade agency International Enterprise (IE) showed.
  
    The rise was mainly due to higher Western inflows, which are likely to stay
heavy until the end of October. Higher Indian exports may keep inventory levels
high too. 
    In Japan, stocks of high and low sulphur C-type fuel oil rose around three
percent in the week to Oct. 6, data released by the Petroleum Association of
Japan (PAJ) showed.  
    
    * CASH DEALS: No trades reported

 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                       Close    
 Cargo - 180cst              663.90    1.10      0.17   662.80  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                 0.15   -0.60    -80.00     0.75  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst              653.90    3.45      0.53   650.45  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                 1.75    0.75     75.00     1.00  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-          659.00    4.00      0.61   655.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                         
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)             5.10    0.55     12.09     4.55                 
 Premium                                                        
                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                         (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                    115.14    0.65      0.57   114.49              
 180cst M1                   663.88    1.38      0.21   662.50                
 180cst M1/M2                  0.25   -0.75    -75.00     1.00                
 180cst M2                   663.63    2.13      0.32   661.50                
 Visco M1                     10.88   -1.87    -14.67    12.75                
 Visco M2                     12.38    0.00      0.00    12.38                
 380cst M1                   653.00    3.25      0.50   649.75                
 380cst M1/M2                  1.75    1.12    177.78     0.63                
 380cst M2                   651.25    2.12      0.33   649.13                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1          -8.64   -0.51      6.27    -8.13                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2          -8.05   -0.37      4.82    -7.68                
 East-West M1                 37.00    0.00      0.00    37.00             
 East-West M2                 36.00   -1.00     -2.70    37.00             
 Barges M1                   626.88    1.38      0.22   625.50               
 Barges M1/M2                 -0.75   -1.75       N/A     1.00                
 Barges M2                   627.63    3.13      0.50   624.50               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1       -18.58   -0.17      0.92   -18.41                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2       -17.47   -0.12      0.69   -17.35                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
