Asia Fuel Oil-180-cst cash diff climbs to over one-week high
October 12, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-180-cst cash diff climbs to over one-week high

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil cash differential for the
180-centistoke (cst) grade strengthened to its highest in more than a week, as
buying activity resumed.
    The differential was assessed $1.10 higher at a premium of $1.50 a tonne
above Singapore spot quotes, highest since Oct. 3, according to Reuters data.   
    Low offers placed by Shell resulted in three 180-cst deals during the
physical trading window, which were done at parity to a premium of 50 cents a
tonne above Singapore spot quotes. 
    Market outlook, however, remained grim amid ample supply and subdued demand.
    The November/December inter-month spread, which turns prompt next Tuesday,
flipped into a contango structure for the second time this week. The contract is
valued at minus 13 cents a tonne by the Asian close, according to Reuters data. 
    A contango price structure is when prompt prices are weaker than forward
prices and typically reflects a period of weak demand.
    Indian refiner Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd sold
80,000 tonnes of early November-loading 380-cst at a steady discount of around
$3.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. 
    The buyer is likely to be Gunvor, trade sources say. 
    The refiner last sold a similar end-October loading cargo at a discount of
$3.00-$4.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes to oil major Shell, on a FOB basis.
    Indian fuel oil exports have been high due to low domestic demand during the
monsoon season. Indian Oil Corp, which has sold close to 200,000 tonnes
of fuel oil in October, issued another tender to sell a November cargo.   
    The refiner is offering 35,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 2-4 lifting from
Chennai. The tender closes on Oct. 17, with bids to remain valid until Oct. 18. 
    IOC last sold 35,000 tonnes of end-October loading 380-cst from Chennai to
oil major BP at a discount of $5.00-$10.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on
a FOB basis. 
    
    * TENDERS:
    - Indian Oil Corp is offering 35,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Nov. 2-4 lifting
from Chennai, via tender which closes on Oct. 17, with a one-day validity. 
    - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Corp sold 80,000 tonnes of
380-cst, for Nov. 9-11 lifting from New Mangalore, to Gunvor at a discount of
around $3.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.  
    - India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd sold 30,000 tonnes of
380-cst, for Oct. 16-20 lifting from Vizag, to Marubeni at a discount of
$23.00-$25.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: Three 180-cst trades.
    - PetroChina bought 40,000 tonnes, for Oct. 28-Nov. 1 loading, from Shell at
parity a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. 
    - BP bought 40,000 tonnes, for Oct. 28-Nov. 1 loading, from Shell at parity
a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. 
    - PetroChina bought 40,000 tonnes, for Nov. 1-5 loading, from Shell at a
premium of 50 cents a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.  
    
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                       Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             660.40    -3.50     -0.53   663.90  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                1.25     1.10    733.33     0.15  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             648.40    -5.50     -0.84   653.90  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                1.50    -0.25    -14.29     1.75  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         652.00    -7.00     -1.06   659.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                         
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            3.60    -1.50    -29.41     5.10                 
 Premium                                                        
                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                     Close    
 Brent M1                   114.94    -0.20     -0.17   115.14              
 180cst M1                  659.38    -4.50     -0.68   663.88                
 180cst M1/M2                 0.50     0.25    100.00     0.25                
 180cst M2                  658.88    -4.75     -0.72   663.63                
 Visco M1                    11.75     0.87      8.00    10.88                
 Visco M2                    12.63     0.25      2.02    12.38                
 380cst M1                  647.63    -5.37     -0.82   653.00                
 380cst M1/M2                 1.38    -0.37    -21.14     1.75                
 380cst M2                  646.25    -5.00     -0.77   651.25                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -9.38    -0.74      8.56    -8.64                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -8.81    -0.76      9.44    -8.05                
 East-West M1                36.50    -0.50     -1.35    37.00             
 East-West M2                35.50    -0.50     -1.39    36.00             
 Barges M1                  622.88    -4.00     -0.64   626.88               
 Barges M1/M2                -0.50     0.25    -33.33    -0.75                
 Barges M2                  623.38    -4.25     -0.68   627.63               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -19.04    -0.46      2.48   -18.58                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -18.10    -0.63      3.61   -17.47                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by James Jukwey)

