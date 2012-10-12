Asia Fuel Oil-180-cst cash diff climbs to over one-week high

SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil cash differential for the 180-centistoke (cst) grade strengthened to its highest in more than a week, as buying activity resumed. The differential was assessed $1.10 higher at a premium of $1.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, highest since Oct. 3, according to Reuters data. Low offers placed by Shell resulted in three 180-cst deals during the physical trading window, which were done at parity to a premium of 50 cents a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. Market outlook, however, remained grim amid ample supply and subdued demand. The November/December inter-month spread, which turns prompt next Tuesday, flipped into a contango structure for the second time this week. The contract is valued at minus 13 cents a tonne by the Asian close, according to Reuters data. A contango price structure is when prompt prices are weaker than forward prices and typically reflects a period of weak demand. Indian refiner Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd sold 80,000 tonnes of early November-loading 380-cst at a steady discount of around $3.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. The buyer is likely to be Gunvor, trade sources say. The refiner last sold a similar end-October loading cargo at a discount of $3.00-$4.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes to oil major Shell, on a FOB basis. Indian fuel oil exports have been high due to low domestic demand during the monsoon season. Indian Oil Corp, which has sold close to 200,000 tonnes of fuel oil in October, issued another tender to sell a November cargo. The refiner is offering 35,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Nov. 2-4 lifting from Chennai. The tender closes on Oct. 17, with bids to remain valid until Oct. 18. IOC last sold 35,000 tonnes of end-October loading 380-cst from Chennai to oil major BP at a discount of $5.00-$10.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on a FOB basis. * TENDERS: - Indian Oil Corp is offering 35,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Nov. 2-4 lifting from Chennai, via tender which closes on Oct. 17, with a one-day validity. - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Corp sold 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Nov. 9-11 lifting from New Mangalore, to Gunvor at a discount of around $3.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. - India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd sold 30,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Oct. 16-20 lifting from Vizag, to Marubeni at a discount of $23.00-$25.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. * CASH DEALS: Three 180-cst trades. - PetroChina bought 40,000 tonnes, for Oct. 28-Nov. 1 loading, from Shell at parity a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. - BP bought 40,000 tonnes, for Oct. 28-Nov. 1 loading, from Shell at parity a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. - PetroChina bought 40,000 tonnes, for Nov. 1-5 loading, from Shell at a premium of 50 cents a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 660.40 -3.50 -0.53 663.90 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 1.25 1.10 733.33 0.15 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 648.40 -5.50 -0.84 653.90 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 1.50 -0.25 -14.29 1.75 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 652.00 -7.00 -1.06 659.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 3.60 -1.50 -29.41 5.10 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 114.94 -0.20 -0.17 115.14 180cst M1 659.38 -4.50 -0.68 663.88 180cst M1/M2 0.50 0.25 100.00 0.25 180cst M2 658.88 -4.75 -0.72 663.63 Visco M1 11.75 0.87 8.00 10.88 Visco M2 12.63 0.25 2.02 12.38 380cst M1 647.63 -5.37 -0.82 653.00 380cst M1/M2 1.38 -0.37 -21.14 1.75 380cst M2 646.25 -5.00 -0.77 651.25 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -9.38 -0.74 8.56 -8.64 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -8.81 -0.76 9.44 -8.05 East-West M1 36.50 -0.50 -1.35 37.00 East-West M2 35.50 -0.50 -1.39 36.00 Barges M1 622.88 -4.00 -0.64 626.88 Barges M1/M2 -0.50 0.25 -33.33 -0.75 Barges M2 623.38 -4.25 -0.68 627.63 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -19.04 -0.46 2.48 -18.58 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -18.10 -0.63 3.61 -17.47 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by James Jukwey)