Asia Fuel Oil-Steady as Nov/Dec hovers near parity
#Energy
October 15, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Steady as Nov/Dec hovers near parity

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market was steady on Monday,
as the November/December inter-month spread continued to hover around parity
level. 
    The November/December contract, which turns prompt on Tuesday, was valued at
a backwardation of 25 cents a tonne by the Asian close, Reuters data showed. The
contract flipped into a contango structure, and back into backwardation, twice
last week.
    A contango price structure is when prompt prices are weaker than forward
prices, while prompt prices are stronger in a backwardated structure.
    Sentiment in the market was generally depressed as rising crude prices 
threatened demand. At the same time, the Asian market is due to receive around 5
million tonnes of Western fuel oil in October. 
    The bunker market was also lacklustre. Bunker sales in Singapore, the
world's largest bunkering port by volume, fell to a seven-month low of 3.33
million tonnes in September, data from the Maritime and Port Authority showed.
    This brings total sales in the third quarter to around 10.5 million tonnes,
down 7 percent from the previous quarter, and 4 percent lower year-on-year, the
data showed. 
    However, industry players are expecting demand to rebound in the winter,
especially in South Korea, Japan and China.
    South Korean utilities are already stocking up for the peak winter season,
with Korea District Heating Corp (KDHC) securing 31,000 tonnes of low sulphur
fuel oil through a tender. 
    Western Power and East-West Power each has a tender to buy HSFO due later
today. 
    
    * TENDERS:
    - South Korea's Korea District Heating Corp (KDHC) bought 31,000 tonnes of
low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO), for delivery by Dec. 30, from Itochu at a premium
of $82.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis. 
    - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp sold 13,000 tonnes of
pyrolysis fuel oil (PFO), for Oct. 23-25 lifting from Mailiao, to Gunvor at a
premium of $75.00-$85.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on a free-on-board
FOB) basis. 
    - Formosa also sold 40,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), for Oct.
23-25 lifting from Mailiao, to Gunvor at a discount of $50.00-$55.00 a tonne to
Singapore spot quote, FOB.
    - Indian Oil Corp sold 15,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Oct. 28-30
lifting from Haldia, at a discount of $26.00-$27.00 a tonne to the IOC formula,
which takes the average of Platts' and Argus' assessments, FOB. The buyer could
not be confirmed. 
    - IOC also sold 30,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Oct. 28-30 lifting from
Kandla, to BB Energy at a discount of $17.00-$18.00 a tonne to Singapore spot
quotes, FOB.  
    
    * CASH DEALS: No deals reported.
    
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                       Close    
 Cargo - 180cst              659.80   -0.60     -0.09   660.40  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                 1.35    0.10      8.00     1.25  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst              647.20   -1.20     -0.19   648.40  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                 1.25   -0.25    -16.67     1.50  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-          651.00   -1.00     -0.15   652.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                         
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)             3.80    0.20      5.56     3.60                 
 Premium                                                        
                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                         (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                    114.34   -0.60     -0.52   114.94              
 180cst M1                   659.00   -0.38     -0.06   659.38                
 180cst M1/M2                  1.00    0.50    100.00     0.50                
 180cst M2                   658.00   -0.88     -0.13   658.88                
 Visco M1                     12.25    0.50      4.26    11.75                
 Visco M2                     12.75    0.12      0.95    12.63                
 380cst M1                   646.75   -0.88     -0.14   647.63                
 380cst M1/M2                  1.50    0.12      8.70     1.38                
 380cst M2                   645.25   -1.00     -0.15   646.25                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1          -8.94    0.43     -4.59    -9.37                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2          -8.45    0.37     -4.20    -8.82                
 East-West M1                 36.25   -0.25     -0.68    36.50             
 East-West M2                 36.00    0.50      1.41    35.50             
 Barges M1                   622.75   -0.13     -0.02   622.88               
 Barges M1/M2                  0.75    1.25   -250.00    -0.50                
 Barges M2                   622.00   -1.38     -0.22   623.38               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1       -18.65    0.39     -2.05   -19.04                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2       -17.65    0.45     -2.49   -18.10                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by James Jukwey)

