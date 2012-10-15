Asia Fuel Oil-Steady as Nov/Dec hovers near parity

SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market was steady on Monday, as the November/December inter-month spread continued to hover around parity level. The November/December contract, which turns prompt on Tuesday, was valued at a backwardation of 25 cents a tonne by the Asian close, Reuters data showed. The contract flipped into a contango structure, and back into backwardation, twice last week. A contango price structure is when prompt prices are weaker than forward prices, while prompt prices are stronger in a backwardated structure. Sentiment in the market was generally depressed as rising crude prices threatened demand. At the same time, the Asian market is due to receive around 5 million tonnes of Western fuel oil in October. The bunker market was also lacklustre. Bunker sales in Singapore, the world's largest bunkering port by volume, fell to a seven-month low of 3.33 million tonnes in September, data from the Maritime and Port Authority showed. This brings total sales in the third quarter to around 10.5 million tonnes, down 7 percent from the previous quarter, and 4 percent lower year-on-year, the data showed. However, industry players are expecting demand to rebound in the winter, especially in South Korea, Japan and China. South Korean utilities are already stocking up for the peak winter season, with Korea District Heating Corp (KDHC) securing 31,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil through a tender. Western Power and East-West Power each has a tender to buy HSFO due later today. * TENDERS: - South Korea's Korea District Heating Corp (KDHC) bought 31,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO), for delivery by Dec. 30, from Itochu at a premium of $82.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis. - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp sold 13,000 tonnes of pyrolysis fuel oil (PFO), for Oct. 23-25 lifting from Mailiao, to Gunvor at a premium of $75.00-$85.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on a free-on-board FOB) basis. - Formosa also sold 40,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), for Oct. 23-25 lifting from Mailiao, to Gunvor at a discount of $50.00-$55.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quote, FOB. - Indian Oil Corp sold 15,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Oct. 28-30 lifting from Haldia, at a discount of $26.00-$27.00 a tonne to the IOC formula, which takes the average of Platts' and Argus' assessments, FOB. The buyer could not be confirmed. - IOC also sold 30,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Oct. 28-30 lifting from Kandla, to BB Energy at a discount of $17.00-$18.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, FOB. * CASH DEALS: No deals reported. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 659.80 -0.60 -0.09 660.40 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 1.35 0.10 8.00 1.25 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 647.20 -1.20 -0.19 648.40 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 1.25 -0.25 -16.67 1.50 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 651.00 -1.00 -0.15 652.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 3.80 0.20 5.56 3.60 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 114.34 -0.60 -0.52 114.94 180cst M1 659.00 -0.38 -0.06 659.38 180cst M1/M2 1.00 0.50 100.00 0.50 180cst M2 658.00 -0.88 -0.13 658.88 Visco M1 12.25 0.50 4.26 11.75 Visco M2 12.75 0.12 0.95 12.63 380cst M1 646.75 -0.88 -0.14 647.63 380cst M1/M2 1.50 0.12 8.70 1.38 380cst M2 645.25 -1.00 -0.15 646.25 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -8.94 0.43 -4.59 -9.37 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -8.45 0.37 -4.20 -8.82 East-West M1 36.25 -0.25 -0.68 36.50 East-West M2 36.00 0.50 1.41 35.50 Barges M1 622.75 -0.13 -0.02 622.88 Barges M1/M2 0.75 1.25 -250.00 -0.50 Barges M2 622.00 -1.38 -0.22 623.38 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -18.65 0.39 -2.05 -19.04 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -17.65 0.45 -2.49 -18.10 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by James Jukwey)