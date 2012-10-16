FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-Nov/Dec falls below parity; more supply seen
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 16, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Nov/Dec falls below parity; more supply seen

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market dipped on Tuesday, with
inter-month spreads weakening across the 12-month forward curve, while cash
differentials fell amid ample supply.
    The newly prompt November/December inter-month spread, flipped into negative
territory once again, after turning positive in the last session. The contract
is valued at a contango of 25 cents a tonne by the Asian close, down 50 cents,
according to Reuters data. 
    The second-month December/January was down 50 cents at a contango of 25
cents, its weakest since January last year, Reuters data showed.
    Contango occurs when prompt prices are weaker than forward prices. It
typically indicates a period of weak demand. 
    Indian Oil Corp has come forward to offer a total of 45,000 tonnes
through two tenders. The refiner is offering 15,000 tonnes of 180-centistoke
(cst) fuel oil, for lifting from Haldia over Nov. 12-14, and another 30,000
tonnes of 180-cst, for Nov. 15-17 lifting from Kandla. 
    IOC sold around 135,000 tonnes of fuel oil in October as domestic demand was
weak. The refiner has another tender to sell an early-November loading cargo
that is due to close on Wednesday. 
    On the demand end, Chinese independent refiners' appetite for straight-run
fuel oil remained depressed.
    Results of Rosneft's term tender to sell 1.2 million tonnes of the M100
straight-run fuel oil for November-April could not be confirmed, but trade
sources said Vitol might have been awarded the tender at a premium of
$68.00-$72.00 a tonne.  
    
    * TENDERS:
    - IOC is offering 15,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Nov. 12-14 lifting from
Haldia, via a tender which closes on Oct. 22.
    - IOC is also offering 30,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Nov. 15-17 lifting from
Kandla, via a tender which closes on Oct. 22. 
    - Essar Oil is offering 60,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil (VGO), for
Nov. 12-16 lifting from Vadinar, via tender which closes on Nov. 18. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: One 180-cst and one 380-cst deals 
    - BP bought 40,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Nov. 1-5 loading, from Shell at a
premium of 50 cents a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. 
    - Vitol bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Nov. 5-9 loading, from Gunvor
at a premium of $1.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.  
    
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                       Close    
 Cargo - 180cst              661.55    1.75      0.27   659.80  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                 0.75   -0.60    -44.44     1.35  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst              649.00    1.80      0.28   647.20  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                 1.00   -0.25    -20.00     1.25  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-          653.00    2.00      0.31   651.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                         
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)             4.00    0.20      5.26     3.80                 
 Premium                                                        
                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                         (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                    115.84    1.50      1.31   114.34              
 180cst M1                   660.75    2.75      0.42   658.00                
 180cst M1/M2                 -0.25   -0.50   -200.00     0.25                
 180cst M2                   661.00    3.25      0.49   657.75                
 Visco M1                     12.75    0.00      0.00    12.75                
 Visco M2                     13.00    0.25      1.96    12.75                
 380cst M1                   649.63    2.88      0.45   646.75                
 380cst M1/M2                  1.50    0.00      0.00     1.50                
 380cst M2                   648.00    2.75      0.43   645.25                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1          -9.47   -0.53      5.93    -8.94                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2          -8.93   -0.48      5.68    -8.45                
 East-West M1                 35.25   -0.75     -2.08    36.00             
 East-West M2                 35.25   -0.75     -2.08    36.00             
 Barges M1                   625.50    3.50      0.56   622.00               
 Barges M1/M2                 -0.25   -0.50   -200.00     0.25                
 Barges M2                   625.75    4.00      0.64   621.75               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1        -9.47    9.18    -49.22   -18.65                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2       -18.29   -0.64      3.63   -17.65                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.