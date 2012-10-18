FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-Cash differentials rise to three-session high
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
October 18, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

Asia Fuel Oil-Cash differentials rise to three-session high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market rose on Thursday, with
cash differentials rebounding to three-session highs amid hopes that demand will
improve as winter approaches.
    The differential for 180-centistoke (cst) fuel oil strengthened 50 cents to
a premium of $1.15 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the 380-cst
differential inched up 20 cents to a premium of $1.10 a tonne above Singapore
spot quotes. 
    Both were highest in three sessions, according to Reuters data. 
    Cash differentials represent the amount buyers are willing to pay above
benchmark prices.  
    South Korea's Western Power bought 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil
for November delivery at a lower premium. The utility was heard to have secured
the cargo from Japanese trader Mitsui at a premium of around $31 a tonne to
Singapore spot quotes.
    This is slightly lower than the $32 a tonne premium it last paid for a
September-delivery cargo. 
    Singapore onshore residual fuel oil stocks for the week to Oct. 17 inched
down a slight 1 percent to a two-week low of 19.321 million barrels, data by
state trade agency International Enterprise showed.  
    Arrivals from the West continued to be high as well as imports from Middle
East and India. Exports to China declined as demand from independent refiners
remained lacklustre. 
    Marine fuel demand was also weak from a crippled shipping industry. Industry
executives expect global demand to remain weak until at least 2014.
    "We are looking at 18 to 24 months before larger demand starts coming back,"
Henrik Zederkof, chief executive of global bunker fuel supplier Dan Bunkering,
said at an industry conference. 
   "Right now, (ship operators) are in a position where everyday they try their
best to see if they can just meet daily costs. I'm quite worried about them
because we're partners for many years." 
    Fuel oil's prompt inter-month spread was unchanged at a contango of 88 cents
a tonne by the Asian close, according to Reuters data.
    
    * TENDERS:
    - South Korea's Western Power bought 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil,
for Nov. 3-7 delivery to Pyongtaek, from Mitsui at a premium of $31.00 a tonne
to Singapore quotes, on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: No deals
    
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                      Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             654.05   -0.30     -0.05   654.35  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                1.15    0.50     76.92     0.65  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             641.85   -0.40     -0.06   642.25  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                1.10    0.20     22.22     0.90  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         646.00    0.00      0.00   646.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                        
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            4.15    0.40     10.67     3.75                 
 Premium                                                       
                                                                              
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change  Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                    Close    
 Brent M1                   113.43   -0.26     -0.23   113.69              
 180cst M1                  652.75   -0.75     -0.11   653.50                
 180cst M1/M2                -0.88    0.00      0.00    -0.88                
 180cst M2                  653.63   -0.75     -0.11   654.38                
 Visco M1                    12.00   -0.25     -2.04    12.25                
 Visco M2                    12.63   -0.25     -1.94    12.88                
 380cst M1                  649.63    2.88      0.45   646.75                
 380cst M1/M2                 1.50    0.00      0.00     1.50                
 380cst M2                  640.75   -0.50     -0.08   641.25                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1        -10.06    0.03     -0.30   -10.09                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -9.37    0.05     -0.53    -9.42                
 East-West M1                35.38    0.13      0.37    35.25             
 East-West M2                35.13   -0.37     -1.04    35.50             
 Barges M1                  617.38   -0.87     -0.14   618.25               
 Barges M1/M2                -1.13   -0.50     79.37    -0.63                
 Barges M2                  618.50   -0.38     -0.06   618.88               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -18.28    0.20     -1.08   -18.48                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -17.27    0.29     -1.65   -17.56                
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.