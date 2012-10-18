Asia Fuel Oil-Cash differentials rise to three-session high

SINGAPORE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market rose on Thursday, with cash differentials rebounding to three-session highs amid hopes that demand will improve as winter approaches. The differential for 180-centistoke (cst) fuel oil strengthened 50 cents to a premium of $1.15 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the 380-cst differential inched up 20 cents to a premium of $1.10 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. Both were highest in three sessions, according to Reuters data. Cash differentials represent the amount buyers are willing to pay above benchmark prices. South Korea's Western Power bought 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for November delivery at a lower premium. The utility was heard to have secured the cargo from Japanese trader Mitsui at a premium of around $31 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. This is slightly lower than the $32 a tonne premium it last paid for a September-delivery cargo. Singapore onshore residual fuel oil stocks for the week to Oct. 17 inched down a slight 1 percent to a two-week low of 19.321 million barrels, data by state trade agency International Enterprise showed. Arrivals from the West continued to be high as well as imports from Middle East and India. Exports to China declined as demand from independent refiners remained lacklustre. Marine fuel demand was also weak from a crippled shipping industry. Industry executives expect global demand to remain weak until at least 2014. "We are looking at 18 to 24 months before larger demand starts coming back," Henrik Zederkof, chief executive of global bunker fuel supplier Dan Bunkering, said at an industry conference. "Right now, (ship operators) are in a position where everyday they try their best to see if they can just meet daily costs. I'm quite worried about them because we're partners for many years." Fuel oil's prompt inter-month spread was unchanged at a contango of 88 cents a tonne by the Asian close, according to Reuters data. * TENDERS: - South Korea's Western Power bought 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil, for Nov. 3-7 delivery to Pyongtaek, from Mitsui at a premium of $31.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis. * CASH DEALS: No deals CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 654.05 -0.30 -0.05 654.35 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 1.15 0.50 76.92 0.65 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 641.85 -0.40 -0.06 642.25 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 1.10 0.20 22.22 0.90 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 646.00 0.00 0.00 646.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 4.15 0.40 10.67 3.75 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 113.43 -0.26 -0.23 113.69 180cst M1 652.75 -0.75 -0.11 653.50 180cst M1/M2 -0.88 0.00 0.00 -0.88 180cst M2 653.63 -0.75 -0.11 654.38 Visco M1 12.00 -0.25 -2.04 12.25 Visco M2 12.63 -0.25 -1.94 12.88 380cst M1 649.63 2.88 0.45 646.75 380cst M1/M2 1.50 0.00 0.00 1.50 380cst M2 640.75 -0.50 -0.08 641.25 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -10.06 0.03 -0.30 -10.09 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -9.37 0.05 -0.53 -9.42 East-West M1 35.38 0.13 0.37 35.25 East-West M2 35.13 -0.37 -1.04 35.50 Barges M1 617.38 -0.87 -0.14 618.25 Barges M1/M2 -1.13 -0.50 79.37 -0.63 Barges M2 618.50 -0.38 -0.06 618.88 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -18.28 0.20 -1.08 -18.48 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -17.27 0.29 -1.65 -17.56 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by Jane Baird)