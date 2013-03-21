FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Fuel Oil-Spreads dip on teapot demand concern
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 21, 2013 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Spreads dip on teapot demand concern

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil intermonth spreads eased on
Thursday, with the prompt April/May at its lowest in more than two weeks as
demand from Chinese teapot refiners was expected to weaken. 
    The April/May contract eased 13 cents to a backwardation of 88 cents a tonne
by the Asian close, Reuters data showed. 
    Chinese small scale, or teapot, refiners are hit by weak margins for diesel
and gasoline, which affected appetite for straight-run fuel oil as a feedstock,
traders said.
    In the week to March 20, shipment of fuel oil from Singapore to China fell
by 27 percent to around 77,000 tonnes, according to data by International
Enterprise (IE) Singapore. 
    However, that failed to cause a build up in inventories, as lower imports
from the Middle East and West drew down stocks to an eight-week low of 18.5
million barrels in Singapore, the IE data showed.  
    In Japan, low sulphur C-type fuel oil stocks was at 0.83 million kilolitres
in the week to March 16, 12 percent higher than the previous week, statistics by
the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed.   
    High sulphur C-type fuel oil stocks eased 5.9 percent to 1.66 million
kilolitres during the same week.   
    Japanese demand for low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) has weakened as temperatures
have turned warmer, but is expected to peak again during the summer.
    
    * TENDERS:
    - Bangchak Petroleum sold 30,000 tonnes of low sulphur waxy residue
(LSWR), for March 28-30 lifting from Sriracha, to Shell at a premium of
$116.00-$118.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. 
    - Bangchak also sold 30,000 tonnes of LSWR, for March 21-23 lifting from
Sriracha, to Vitol at a premium of $122.00-$124.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes,
on a FOB basis. 
    
    * REFINERY NEWS:
    - Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum shut its 25,000 barrel-per-day hydrocracking
unit this week after it found a problem with a pipe in its refining process, a
company official said on Thursday. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: Two 180-cst and six 380-cst trades
    - Gunvor bought 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for April 16-20, from BP at
$632.00 a tonne.
    - Hin leong bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for April 16-20, from Shell at
$624.50 a tonne.
    - Kuo Oil sold 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for April 5-9, to Shell at $634.00
a tonne. 
    - Shell sold 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for April 16-20, to BP at $625.00 a
tonne. 
    - Shell sold 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for April 16-20, to BP at $625.00 a
tonne.
    - Vitol sold 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for April 16-20, to BP at $625.00 a
tonne.
    - Vitol sold 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for April 5-8, to BP at $628.00 a
tonne. 
    - Mitsui sold 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for April 5-9, to BP at $628.00 a
tonne. 
    
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change   Prev     RIC
                                                       Close    
 Cargo - 180cst             631.50   -0.10      -0.02   631.60  FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst                3.40    0.70      25.93     2.70  FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst             624.80   -1.00      -0.16   625.80  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst                3.90    0.50      14.71     3.40  FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-         625.00   -2.00      -0.32   627.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                         
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)            0.20   -1.00     -83.33     1.20                  
 Premium                                                        
                                                                                
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE  Change  % Change   Prev     RIC
                        (0830 GMT)                     Close    
 Brent M1                   108.42    0.44       0.41   107.98              
 180cst M1                  628.00   -0.75      -0.12   628.75                
 180cst M1/M2                 0.88   -0.12     -12.00     1.00                
 180cst M2                  627.13   -0.62      -0.10   627.75                
 Visco M1                     7.25    0.75      11.54     6.50                
 Visco M2                     8.00    1.00      14.29     7.00                
 380cst M1                  620.75   -1.50      -0.24   622.25                
 380cst M1/M2                 1.63    0.13       8.67     1.50                
 380cst M2                  619.13   -1.62      -0.26   620.75                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -8.32   -0.51       6.53    -7.81                
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -7.77   -0.52       7.17    -7.25                
 East-West M1                30.00   -0.75      -2.44    30.75             
 East-West M2                30.75   -0.75      -2.38    31.50             
 Barges M1                  598.00    0.00       0.00   598.00               
 Barges M1/M2                 1.63   -0.12      -6.86     1.75                
 Barges M2                  596.38    0.13       0.02   596.25               
 Crack Barges-Brent M1      -16.67   -0.42       2.58   -16.25                
 Crack Barges-Brent M2      -16.42   -0.41       2.56   -16.01                
 
    

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.