Asia Fuel Oil-Spreads dip on teapot demand concern

SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil intermonth spreads eased on Thursday, with the prompt April/May at its lowest in more than two weeks as demand from Chinese teapot refiners was expected to weaken. The April/May contract eased 13 cents to a backwardation of 88 cents a tonne by the Asian close, Reuters data showed. Chinese small scale, or teapot, refiners are hit by weak margins for diesel and gasoline, which affected appetite for straight-run fuel oil as a feedstock, traders said. In the week to March 20, shipment of fuel oil from Singapore to China fell by 27 percent to around 77,000 tonnes, according to data by International Enterprise (IE) Singapore. However, that failed to cause a build up in inventories, as lower imports from the Middle East and West drew down stocks to an eight-week low of 18.5 million barrels in Singapore, the IE data showed. In Japan, low sulphur C-type fuel oil stocks was at 0.83 million kilolitres in the week to March 16, 12 percent higher than the previous week, statistics by the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed. High sulphur C-type fuel oil stocks eased 5.9 percent to 1.66 million kilolitres during the same week. Japanese demand for low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) has weakened as temperatures have turned warmer, but is expected to peak again during the summer. * TENDERS: - Bangchak Petroleum sold 30,000 tonnes of low sulphur waxy residue (LSWR), for March 28-30 lifting from Sriracha, to Shell at a premium of $116.00-$118.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. - Bangchak also sold 30,000 tonnes of LSWR, for March 21-23 lifting from Sriracha, to Vitol at a premium of $122.00-$124.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a FOB basis. * REFINERY NEWS: - Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum shut its 25,000 barrel-per-day hydrocracking unit this week after it found a problem with a pipe in its refining process, a company official said on Thursday. * CASH DEALS: Two 180-cst and six 380-cst trades - Gunvor bought 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for April 16-20, from BP at $632.00 a tonne. - Hin leong bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for April 16-20, from Shell at $624.50 a tonne. - Kuo Oil sold 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for April 5-9, to Shell at $634.00 a tonne. - Shell sold 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for April 16-20, to BP at $625.00 a tonne. - Shell sold 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for April 16-20, to BP at $625.00 a tonne. - Vitol sold 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for April 16-20, to BP at $625.00 a tonne. - Vitol sold 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for April 5-8, to BP at $628.00 a tonne. - Mitsui sold 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for April 5-9, to BP at $628.00 a tonne. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 631.50 -0.10 -0.02 631.60 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.40 0.70 25.93 2.70 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 624.80 -1.00 -0.16 625.80 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.90 0.50 14.71 3.40 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 625.00 -2.00 -0.32 627.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 0.20 -1.00 -83.33 1.20 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 108.42 0.44 0.41 107.98 180cst M1 628.00 -0.75 -0.12 628.75 180cst M1/M2 0.88 -0.12 -12.00 1.00 180cst M2 627.13 -0.62 -0.10 627.75 Visco M1 7.25 0.75 11.54 6.50 Visco M2 8.00 1.00 14.29 7.00 380cst M1 620.75 -1.50 -0.24 622.25 380cst M1/M2 1.63 0.13 8.67 1.50 380cst M2 619.13 -1.62 -0.26 620.75 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -8.32 -0.51 6.53 -7.81 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -7.77 -0.52 7.17 -7.25 East-West M1 30.00 -0.75 -2.44 30.75 East-West M2 30.75 -0.75 -2.38 31.50 Barges M1 598.00 0.00 0.00 598.00 Barges M1/M2 1.63 -0.12 -6.86 1.75 Barges M2 596.38 0.13 0.02 596.25 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -16.67 -0.42 2.58 -16.25 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -16.42 -0.41 2.56 -16.01 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)