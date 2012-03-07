FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-Spreads fall further
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
#Energy
March 7, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 6 years ago

Asia Fuel Oil-Spreads fall further

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 7 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil spreads weakened further on Wednesday,
with players continuing to sell down the market as rising supplies outpaced demand.	
    Interest eased slightly for the April/May timespread, which had been actively traded since
the start of the March pricing month, as it slipped by close to a dollar to trade at a low of
$3.75 a tonne.	
    Instead, more focus was placed on the March viscosity spread, with over 100,000 tonnes
transacted. 	
    The spread, which represents the price difference between the 180-centistoke (cst) and
380-cst contracts and also acts as a price indicator for blendstock grades, narrowed by at least
50 cents to $11.25 a tonne.      	
    India's Reliance Industries is selling up to 225,000 tonnes of March loading carbon black
feedstock, which can be used for blending, traders said. 	
    This is much higher than their normal volumes of 60,000-120,000 tonnes a month due to
accumulated stock from planned maintenance that took place in February at the refiner's
580,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Jamnagar plant. 	
    "Most players store their blendstock, but the backwardated timespreads and storage cost is
eating away at margins," a source said.      	
    Demand has also been easing, with Japanese imports of low-sulphur fuel oil down to 135,177
kilolitres for the week ending March 3, from the previous week's 265,644 kilolitres, data from
Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed. 	
    High global prices have also forced Vietnam to raise its domestic fuel oil price by 11.9
percent to 18,800 dong ($0.90) per litre, the Finance Ministry said. 	
    	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                       
 ISSUER        AWARDEE    BUY/SE  GRADE   VOL      LAYCAN         BASIS     PRICE
                          LL              ('000T)                           
 Reliance      Trafigura          Carbon  40KT     March 23-25    ME380     -$20.00
                                  black                                     
 Reliance      Trafigura          Carbon  70KT     March 14-15    ME380     -$20.00
                                  black                                     
 Reliance                 Sell    Carbon  25KT     March 28-29    March 6   March 7
                                  black                                     
 MRPL                     Sell    VGO     40KT     April 23-25    March 15  March 16
                                                                            
 CASH TRADES                                                                        
 Grade         Seller     Buyer   Vol     Laycan   Price                            
                                                   (Transaction)            
 380cst        Kuo Oil    Hin     40KT    March    $732.50                          
                          Leong           26-30                             
     	
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE    Change  % Change   Prev     RIC
                                                          Close    
 Cargo - 180cst          $741.70       -$10.1  -1.35      $751.85  FO180-SIN
                                       5                           
 Diff - 180cst           $1.75         -$2.75  -61.11     $4.50    FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst          $731.60       -$6.80  -0.92      $738.40  FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst           $2.70         $0.15   5.88       $2.55    FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)-      $736.00       -$6.00  -0.81      $742.00  BK380-B-SIN
 380cst                                                            
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)       $4.40         $0.80   22.22      $3.60                 
 Premium                                                           
                                                                                
 SWAPS  ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE    Change  % Change   Prev     RIC
                         (0830 GMT)                       Close    
 Brent M1                $122.63       -$1.15  -0.93      $123.78  BRENTSGMc1
 180cst M1               $741.13       -$8.37  -1.12      $749.50  FO180SGSWMc1
 180cst M1/M2            $3.00         -$2.88  -48.98     $5.88    FO180SGSDMc1
 180cst M2               $738.13       -$5.50  -0.74      $743.63  FO180SGSWMc2
 Visco M1                $11.25        -$0.63  -5.30      $11.88   FOVISSGDFMc1
 Visco M2                $10.75        -$0.13  -1.19      $10.88   FOVISSGDFMc2
 380cst M1               $729.88       -$7.75  -1.05      $737.63  FO380SGSWMc1
 380cst M1/M2            $2.50         -$2.38  -48.77     $4.88    FO380SGSDMc1
 380cst M2               $727.38       -$5.37  -0.73      $732.75  FO380SGSWMc2
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1     -$5.42        $0.06   -1.09      -$5.48   FO180SGCKMc1
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2     -$5.05        $0.10   -1.94      -$5.15   FO180SGCKMc2
 East-West M1            $42.25        $0.00   0.00       $42.25   FOSGEWMc1
 East-West M2            $38.50        $0.00   0.00       $38.50   FOSGEWMc2
 Barges M1               $698.88       -$8.37  -1.18      $707.25  HFOFARAAMc1
 Barges M1/M2            -$0.75        -$2.88  -135.21    $2.13    HFOFARAASMc1
 Barges M2               $699.63       -$5.50  -0.78      $705.13  HFOFARAAMc2
 Crack Barges-Brent M1   -$14.99       $0.31   -2.03      -$15.30  HFOFARAACMc1
 Crack Barges-Brent M2   -$14.79       $0.24   -1.60      -$15.03  HFOFARAACMc2
 	
 SWAP TRADES                                                      
 Contract            Price range      Vols      Price range       Vols 
                     (Curr)           ('000T)   (Prev)            ('000T)
 180cst March        $741.25-$742.00  15        $748.00-$749.00   20
 180cst April        $738.00-$739.50  110       $739.25-$743.50   115
 180cst March/April  $3.00-$4.00      15        $4.75             15
                                                                  
 180cst April/May    $3.75-$4.25      90        $4.35-$5.25       265
 180cst May/June     $4.25-$4.75      30        $4.85-$5.75       185
 180cst June/July    $4.75            10        $4.90-$5.00       25
 180cst Q2/Q3        $13.75           15        $14.50-$15.50     270
 180cst Q3/Q4        $13.50           45        $13.90-$14.50     390
 380cst March        $730.00          5         $737.00-$737.75   15
 380cst April        $727.50          50        NIL               
 380cst March/April  $4.00            5         NIL               
 380cst April/May    $4.00            15        NIL               
 March viscosity     $11.25-$11.75    140       $12.00            10
 April viscosity     $10.25-$11.00    45        NIL                      
 May viscosity       $10.50-$10.75    15        NIL                      
 Q2 viscosity        $10.50           30        NIL                      
 	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)

