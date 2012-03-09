FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(March 8)-Asia Fuel Oil-March/April falls to 8-month low
March 9, 2012 / 3:46 AM / in 6 years

CORRECTED-(March 8)-Asia Fuel Oil-March/April falls to 8-month low

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(Corrects timespread in the third paragraph to April/May)	
    SINGAPORE, March 8 (Reuters) - Asia fuel oil extended
losses for a third straight session on Thursday, with the
front-month March/April timespread losing more than half its
value to hit a 34-week low and the refining margin discount
steepening by at least a dollar.    	
    The March/April spread was sold down during the Asian
trading window, with Totsa and Chemoil collectively selling at
least 75,000 tonnes at $1.00 a tonne. 	
    The April/May contract also fell by more than a dollar to a
backwardation of $2.63 a tonne, with over 100,000 tonnes done.	
    The market outlook has been depressed, as players struggle
to place their supplies with buyers in a high flat-price market.	
    "Current demand is so weak now, it's pushing down the
premiums," a source said. 	
    Spot premiums for physical cargoes have also been on a
downward trend, with the differentials for both 180-centistoke
(cst) and 380-cst grades falling to its current levels of just
above a dollar from over $10.00 a tonne a month ago.	
    Bunker premiums, the price spread between fuel oil cargo
values and ex-wharf marine fuel prices, have tumbled under $2.00
a tonne as well, with term prices for the second quarter being
offered at $9.00-$10.00 a tonne, down from the first quarter's
$10.00-$13.00 a tonne.	
    Despite higher exports out of Singapore for the week ended
March 7, fuel oil inventories level at the world's largest
bunkering port were at 21.413 million barrels, holding well
above the 21-million-barrel mark for a third straight week.
 	
    Over in the Middle East, Pakistan's second quarter demand
for high-sulphur fuel oil also held steady to its previous
February-March period. 	
    Pakistan State Oil (PSO) PSO.KA is seeking up to 650,000
tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) for the second quarter,
shying away from low-sulphur parcels though, tender details on
its website showed.	
    Bids are to be made on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis to
Karachi, with the tender closing on March 19 and remaining valid
for a week till March 26. 	
	
 TENDERS/SPOT                                                                                    
 ISSUER          BUY/SELL      GRADE   VOL        LAYCAN       BASIS          PRICE
                                       ('000T)                                
 Pakistan State  Buy           HSFO    3x65KT     April 15-30  March 19       March 26
 Oil                                              (Karachi)                   
                                       4x65KT     May                                            
                                       3x65KT     May-June                                       
                                                                                                 
 CASH TRADES                                                                                     
 Grade           Seller        Buyer   Vol        Laycan       Price          Price (equivalent 
                                                               (Transaction)  to Singapore spot)
 380cst          Westport      Hin     20KT       March        +$2.50 to                         
                               Leong              28-April 1   April Avg      
    	
 FUEL OIL                                                                               
 CASH ($/T)                  ASIA CLOSE    Change  % Change   Prev Close   RIC
 Cargo - 180cst              $747.60       $5.90   0.80       $741.70      FO180-SIN
 Diff - 180cst               $1.25         -$0.50  -28.57     $1.75        FO180-SIN-DIF
 Cargo - 380cst              $738.05       $6.45   0.88       $731.60      FO380-SIN
 Diff - 380cst               $1.15         -$1.55  -57.41     $2.70        FO380-SIN-DIF
 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst   $740.00       $4.00   0.54       $736.00      BK380-B-SIN
 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium   $1.95         -$2.45  -55.68     $4.40                     
                                                                                        
 SWAPS  ($/T)                ASIA CLOSE    Change  % Change   Prev Close   RIC
                             (0830 GMT)                                    
 Brent M1                    $125.08       $2.45   2.00       $122.63      BRENTSGMc1
 180cst M1                   $746.88       $5.75   0.78       $741.13      FO180SGSWMc1
 180cst M1/M2                $1.25         -$1.75  -58.33     $3.00        FO180SGSDMc1
 180cst M2                   $745.63       $7.50   1.02       $738.13      FO180SGSWMc2
 Visco M1                    $9.25         -$2.00  -17.78     $11.25       FOVISSGDFMc1
 Visco M2                    $9.75         -$1.00  -9.30      $10.75       FOVISSGDFMc2
 380cst M1                   $737.63       $7.75   1.06       $729.88      FO380SGSWMc1
 380cst M1/M2                $1.75         -$0.75  -30.00     $2.50        FO380SGSDMc1
 380cst M2                   $735.88       $8.50   1.17       $727.38      FO380SGSWMc2
 Cracks 180-Dubai M1         -$6.74        -$1.32  24.35      -$5.42       FO180SGCKMc1
 Cracks 180-Dubai M2         -$6.10        -$1.05  20.79      -$5.05       FO180SGCKMc2
 East-West M1                $41.75        -$0.50  -1.18      $42.25       FOSGEWMc1
 East-West M2                $38.00        -$0.50  -1.30      $38.50       FOSGEWMc2
 Barges M1                   $705.13       $6.25   0.89       $698.88      HFOFARAAMc1
 Barges M1/M2                -$2.50        -$1.75  233.33     -$0.75       HFOFARAASMc1
 Barges M2                   $707.63       $8.00   1.14       $699.63      HFOFARAAMc2
 Crack Barges-Brent M1       -$16.22       -$1.22  8.13       -$15.00      HFOFARAACMc1
 Crack Barges-Brent M2       -$15.82       -$1.03  6.96       -$14.79      HFOFARAACMc2
 	
 SWAP TRADES                                                         
 Contract              Price range        Vols     Price range       Vols 
                       (Curr)             ('000T)  (Prev)            ('000T)
 180cst April          $743.75-$745.75    230      $738.00-$739.50   110
 180cst March/April    $1.00-$2.00        95       $3.00-$4.00       15
 180cst April/May      $2.50-$3.00        200      $3.75-$4.25       90
 180cst May/June       $3.50-$4.00        215      $4.25-$4.75       30
 180cst June/July      $3.50-$4.10        125      $4.75             10
 180cst Q2/Q3          $10.65-$12.75      385      $13.75            15
 180cst Q3/Q4          $11.50-$12.75      165      $13.50            45
 380cst March          $737.50            25       $730.00           5
 380cst April          $735.00            5        $727.50           50
 March viscosity       $10.75             15       $11.25-$11.75     140
 April/May viscosity   -$0.50             5        $10.50-$10.75     15
 	
 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William
Hardy)

